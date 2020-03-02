Whiting Petroleum Is Not Looking So Hot

One of the most interesting oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms over the years has been Whiting Petroleum (WLL). In the past, I have both been drawn to and pushed away from the company based on one major thing: energy prices. My view on Whiting is that it's one of the best companies to invest in if you believe oil and gas prices will soar and remain high, but it's one of the worst if you think the opposite will occur. This latest crash in energy prices has proven this to be the case. All of this is due to the firm's history of poor hedging. High prices leave it able to benefit from even small upticks in the price of energy, while low prices can devastate it. Fortunately, as the company's fourth quarter neared its end last year, management decided to change track and pile on some hedges, but the sad thing is that, if the current environment persists, it may be too little, too late.

A lot of pain

Over the past several days, energy prices have been following the broader stock market down. Fears have mounted that the global economy might be due for a meaningful slowdown, driven in large part to the spread of the coronavirus. Whether these fears come to pass or not don't matter at the moment. Right now, perception of an issue is enough to force markets to react violently to what is transpiring. On the plus side, there is always the likelihood that a realization that the picture is not as bad as feared will cause a bounce back higher, but guessing on that would be just as speculative as guessing that matters will only worsen from here.

For Whiting, this saga has been disastrous. The firm's 52-week high share price was a hefty $30.94. Its recent closing price was only $1.71, and that occurred on the same day the company's stock hit a fresh 52-week low of $1.31 per unit. Not only is the firm being slammed because of the energy market's decline and its own poor hedging, it's being hit by news from its fourth-quarter earnings release that the future isn't looking too great for it.

Taken from Whiting Petroleum

For starters, consider management's expectations for the company in terms of capex. For 2020, the firm is now expected to allocate between $585 million and $620 million toward its capex budget. This midpoint here is $602.5 million. 90% of this will be toward drilling and completion. To put this in perspective, capex in 2019 totaled $778.25 million. As a result of this, management does not have high hopes for output. Although the firm expects fourth-quarter output this year to be a little higher than fourth-quarter output in 2019, it believes that crude production will come in between 24.9 million barrels and 26.4 million barrels for a midpoint of 25.65 million barrels. That represents a huge drop of 14% compared to the 29.81 million barrels produced in 2019. Overall production for the firm is looking only marginally better by comparison. For the year, the company now anticipates output of about 42.1 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). That's 8.1% lower than the 45.82 million boe seen last year.

This will have far-reaching consequences for the firm. On the plus side, many cost items for the firm look to be improving. Both general and administrative, and lease operating expenses, will be lower in 2020 than 2019 on a per-boe basis. That said, differentials are going to be a pain (especially with natural gas) and other costs are higher on a per-unit basis. One good thing management did do was ramp up hedging for 2020. It said that around 45% of its projected oil output would be hedged for the year at a price of about $55 per barrel. This is up from 11% in the third quarter of 2019. Sadly, though, this will not be enough to help the business materially.

This doesn't look good

Right now, I do not envy Whiting or its investors. On the basis of last year's results, things weren't great, but they weren't bad either. The company saw EBITDA for 2019 come in at $979.05 million. DCF (distributable cash flow) was $763.91 million, and operating cash flow was $755.96 million. Admittedly, these figures were worse than 2018's during which the company reported readings of $1.29 billion, $1.09 billion, and $1.09 billion, respectively.

Taken from Whiting Petroleum

If we assume that crude prices remain unchanged from the $45.67 per barrel they are going for as I type this, and that natural gas prices remain unchanged from their current level of $1.722 per Mcf, then 2020 is looking bad. EBITDA for the year should come out to around $599 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, will be just $413 million, with free cash flow of -$189 million.

Created by Author

With EBITDA that low, the company's net leverage ratio suddenly looks very dangerous. The reading I get, with $2.81 billion in net debt, is 4.69. This compares to the 2.87 that the ratio would be if you looked at 2019's figures alone. This takes us from elevated to a level that can be classified as scary.

This does not mean that Whiting is necessarily going to kick the bucket. As I have maintained for a while now, the company's fortunes change as the price of oil and natural gas changes. With $60 oil and $2 natural gas, for instance, its cash flows improve by $196 million for the year. That assumes still a decrease in output. More likely than not, the end result would look similar, but with a lower price for oil (perhaps around $55 per barrel). But if we don't see any increase at all, it could be a matter of when, not if, the company folds.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture for Whiting looks awfully bad. The firm has played for far too long the energy price speculation game, and this time it may have come back to hurt it. Unless energy prices rise materially, the business is in real trouble, but this doesn't mean that shorting the E&P firm is the right choice either. Just as rapidly as its fortunes worsened, they could improve under the right pricing environment. Each day that the company goes by in its current sad state, though, the odds pile up against it and its shareholders.

