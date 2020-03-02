Fastest Marketplace Climbers For February 2020

by Daniel Shvartsman

Every year we brace for February on the Marketplace. January is always a big month given it's a good time for investors to reset their portfolio, and Marketplace services can help with that, and likewise it's a good time for authors to promote their services. February is less opportune for that, and with the shorter calendar and increased churn that is the natural offshoot of increased sign-ups, it tends to be our weakest month of the year.

While January was strong as ever, we also can have no complaints about February. The results were a pullback from January but on a $/day basis, we had one of our best months in the past year. That's a testament to our authors' work as always, and we'd like to highlight the top authors based on net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added in the last 28 days of February.

There are plenty of familiar names on this list, with Rida Morwa holding of The Dividend Kings for the top spot. There are several REITs focused services, suggesting that 2020 hasn't changed readers' focus on income. Robert P. Balan makes an appearance near the top of the charts, and Avisol Capital Partners makes the top 20 for the first time in a few months. Likewise, Stock Waves and Cody Willard make their debut in the top 20, one and three months into their time on the Marketplace respectively.

I should note that last week's correction doesn't really affect this list, since most free trials that would have converted for this list started before the sell-off. But something that stands out to me is the variety of services and investing styles on this list. Just going from 11 to 20, I note technical analysis, blended technical/fundamental/market outlook, income and closed-end funds focus, quantitative market outlook, momentum/earnings tech, value, gold, growth, swing trading, and biotech.

Markets may get hairier from here, and there's no golden ticket to avoid choppiness, but a diverse set of approaches should allow readers to find what best resonates with them. Or, if you'd like to be more ambitious, to select an equal weighted basket of diverse investment approaches as expressed through different Marketplace services.

In any case, congrats to our authors for another strong month, and thank you to Marketplace members and Seeking Alpha readers for your continued support! Wishing you all health and safety foremost, and then portfolio health and (risk-adjusted) security going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.