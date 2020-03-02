Occidental Petroleum: At Nearly 10% Yield I'm Backing Up The Truck

OXY's stock is beaten down to the point where the yield is almost 10%.

Introduction

The graphic below tells the story better than I can. The market has discounted legacy energy to historically low levels, taking down solid dividend payers along with it. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is yielding nearly 10%. I want more. Move over Warren, I want to make 10% on my cash too.

SOURCE

Much has been written about the OXY acquisition of Anadarko last spring. I've been the author several of bullish articles advocating entry points several places along the ski-slope you see above. Mea culpa... I was early, and have suffered as a result. Bigly. My average cost over three buys is in the high $40s, a long way from present levels. Ever hear of over exuberance? Guilty as charged on this recommendation.

That said, my conviction on the rightness of this acquisition has never wavered, however. Now the company is in the process of proving me right with the results they are posting on legacy Anadarko acreage.

If you are new to the Daily Drilling Report, I would suggest you read some of these older articles where I went into much detail as to why this would pay out.

Start with this one.

"OXY: Playing The Long Game..."

Permian-Great Rock Makes Great wells

My central thesis for owning this stock was their history of delivering above average returns to shareholders. By the time it was announced it was already pretty clear that the shale industry was ready for a shakeout. Only the strong would survive and I was convinced OXY would be made stronger with Anadarko's acreage. I was right.

This the wave of the future in shale. Drilling fewer wells. Getting more from them. For less money. One of the things OXY has talked about is their proprietary technology for drilling and completing in the Permian.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of OXY:

"We drilled our first five 10,000 foot wells in Silvertip, 18% faster than those drilled prior to closing the deal, and this is just the start. We have many more improvements to implement. We are already saving $1.9 million per well completion by utilizing Oxy's advanced Atlas casing design. We're able to pump frac stages, particularly at the toe of the well at much higher rates with lower trading pressures. Our completion design produces improved stimulation, faster pump times and uses significantly less water. Put simply, when including the optimized well count, we are spending 26% less in total capital to recover 7% more oil. Oxy's asset operability is unmatched and has greatly improved across the acquired assets by applying our base management expertise and best practices. Our relentless drive for efficiency has reduced production downtime by 22% on the acquired Delaware Basin acreage."

Source

Using the metrics she's outlined above it looks like this was more than just idle chatter.

I guess as a final point on this topic I would point out that "bad rock" is starting to be written off by shale operators. Note that Apache (NYSE:APA) took a $1.4bn charge against their Alpine High assets, declaring in effect that after billions in investment they don't have a clue about how to produce the reservoir economically.

Perhaps you recall Chevron (CVX) writing down their Marcellus acreage? I discussed this in an article a while back. Here's a link if you need a refresher: "Chevron Vs. Occidental: A Tale Of Two Shale Frackers..."

And, where did CVX say they were going to focus spending on shale? I can't hear you. Louder please... that's right, the Permian.

"Great rock," remember you heard it here first, folks!

One of the things that started the stock on its downward trend in Q3 was a lowering of the growth target for production from 5% to 2%. This was pretty well explained at the time but no one listened.

Well, they delivered. Production of 1.4 mm boepd exceeded guidance by 78k boepd on capex of $400mm below their forecast of $8.6bn.

While other companies are shutting down operations across shale plays, OXY is hewing to their stated growth plan as noted above. To be fair, Hollub noted they are monitoring the global impact of COVID-19 and may adjust capex down as a result. In response to a question about capex flexibility, Ms. Hollub commented:

"We've started to look at various scenarios and what we would do in a situation where this looks to be lower for longer. So we have the flexibility to first lower our growth to no growth. Beyond that, we have the flexibility to go even lower than that and still maintain our production."

Source

Let's unpack this a bit. OXY is primed to grow at a 2% rate YoY. What she's saying here is that they can maintain production with fewer wells than projected and wait for better pricing to continue the growth plan. I don't know of another company that could make this claim.

Financials

A $1.0bn writedown of the value of the WES pipeline asset caused a loss for the quarter of $1.5 per share. Without that adjustment, the loss would have been much less, $0.30 per share.

Conventional Assets

While most of the focus is on the Permian, OXY has a robust conventional resource base spread across the globe. You will remember the word conventional describes mostly sandstone reservoirs that have horizontally connected pore structures that allow for flow to the well bore across long intervals. Domestically, this means offshore. Internationally, it can mean onshore as well.

Gulf of Mexico

Although not previously an offshore operator, OXY has retained and empowered the legacy of Anadarko folks who made the transition. They were spoken very highly of in the call.

Among the highlights were 8-15% reductions in costs as a result of newly renegotiated service and supplier contracts. OXY Drilling Dynamics is saving money with improved well trajectories, and they've reduced shutdowns by 20% over Anadarko's stewardship.

It's been asked before if OXY would put these properties on the block to cut debt. So far the answer's been a no. The reason is the billions of dollars of infrastructure across these hosts and platforms give the company a lot of flexibility to drill for "advantaged oil." We discussed this with other companies in the past. What this means is satellite fields that might be discovered can be brought online with relatively little capital investment.

Low Carbon leadership

The EOR project listed above gives OXY a technology edge on other companies. Branded internally as Low Carbon Ventures, Vicki Hollub discussed this opportunity in the call in response to a question-

"Q - I like the proactive approach with the Low Carbon Ventures and work to use anthropogenic CO2 in that business. But I was wondering if you could talk specifically to the opportunity set that you see there, kind of the return profile of some of those investments, and how you're thinking about that fitting into the business in a more meaningful way longer term. Vicki Hollub - Longer term, we actually think that, that's going to be a business that will generate significant cash flow and earnings for us over time. With what our team is seeing today, there's a lot of interest in partnerships with companies that don't have the capability to otherwise lower their carbon footprint. So there are a lot of situations out there where that exists. With all of those, plus the interest and others to come in and invest and/or buy offsets, it's -- there's lots of opportunity for us to start making that a business line. And at this point, I really can't say more than that. But we will -- as we can, we will share much more information. And I think by the end of the year, we'll have a lot of exciting things to tell."

Source

You can't have a conversation about the transition of oil companies and the recognition of the carbon impact of their core oil and gas extraction business without carbon offsets coming up. I think OXY is uniquely positioned to benefit here with their EOR Co2 injection and the Direct Air Capture pilot project they have underway.

Here, for the first time, Ms. Hollub revealed active plans to begin monetizing this technology, perhaps by year-end. This is new potential revenue stream that should be quickly accretive to earnings.

Debt

The company is executing on debt reduction in the current challenging price environment, albeit primarily through asset sales. That was always the plan, though, and it seems to be proceeding apace. Vicki Hollub -

"Our total balance sheet debt has decreased by approximately 30% since the close. We repaid $7 billion of debt in the second half of 2019 and have a clear line of sight on closing the remaining transactions necessary to meet our divestiture target."

Obviously, this is very encouraging. The company's current D/E is at ~3.0 and the company is targeting to be at 1.5 in the next several years. Obviously, higher oil prices will help this situation. This was raised in the call.

"Q - How do you view the trade-offs between modest growth you're targeting over the medium-term versus the potential to pull forward debt reduction? A - We want to get our debt down to -- at a $60 WTI to be about 1.5% ratio, but in doing that, remember now, our investment in organic growth delivers incredibly good returns. So what we're trying to balance is delivering returns to our shareholders while repairing the balance sheet. We think we can do both. And so we're working to do both over time, and the divestitures are really what we are targeting to help to lower that debt a lot faster and with what we have in the portfolio."

Source

Certainly more is better here, but I look at this also as another defense of the dividend. If we don't see higher oil prices, though, I have to admit there could be issues here.

Synergies

This was another big commitment on OXY's part. Over half the $2.0bn opex synergy has been achieved, with another $1.5bn in capex reductions.

My view is that we are just a couple of quarters into this integration and the company is executing at a fast pace. This should flow through to the bottom line in the form of free cash flow growth. An easy metric to track.

Divestitures

Worth noting is that while $10.2bn in divestitures have been announced, only about $7.0bn have been realized. Algeria and Ghana have raised concerns about OXY stepping into Anadarko's PSCs. An analyst asked a very germane question regarding this matter.

"Q - An update on Algeria and Ghana, where there seems to be some mixed news on whether the buyer is still -- has the appetite for those assets. A - We continue to work with Total and the governments of Ghana and Algeria towards a positive resolution of the divestitures. So there is an increased risk, as you point out, associated with both timing and closing certainty, so that's become clear. We'll report more when we have something more substantial to talk about. As you probably know, the assets in Ghana and Algeria are very high quality, produce significant cash flow and we've used that to pay down debt as well. To address your broader question that is in the press is the land grant. So that asset is primarily in Wyoming. There's been some press on that. It has over 1 million surface acres and over 4 million mineral acres and includes revenues from producing royalties, primarily from Trona, but also from oil and gas, coal, other hard minerals and surface use, such as wind farms and grazing and so forth. So while the state is clearly communicated a lot of interest in this asset. It is a competitive process, and there's a large number of qualified participants in that. And the winner of that asset will be one of the largest land and mineral owners in the United States."

Source

Source

The land grant acreage in Wyoming is OXY's plan "B" for the scenario in which negotiations with Ghana and Algeria don't work out. In that case, the company is in negotiations with the state of Wyoming to sell their fee land grant acreage delineated above.

“If the state were to move forward with this purchase, it would potentially be the biggest land purchase by a government in the U.S. since the federal government purchased Alaska,” Perkins wrote colleagues in a letter obtained by WyoFile on Wednesday. “We can benefit in a way that perhaps no other entity can [by] doing the whole deal,” Gordon said. “We can get the graze land, we can get the trona, we can get the oil and gas, we can get the hunting, we can get the rights of way for the corridors for transmission [lines]… for wind, for solar, all of those assets really accrue to the benefit of Wyoming citizens.”

Source

This is an income producing property that the state seems to covet, has the money to pay for and would seem to be at the very least a crossout for the $2-3bn that might be at risk in the Total (TOT) transactions in Algeria and Ghana. Otherwise it could certainly be considered an addition to the $15bn divestiture commitment.

My assessment is that OXY seems to have multiple arrows in their quiver to meet divestiture goals in the 12-24 month time frame they've committed to. I am not going to lose sleep over this one.

Dividend

The dividend is the reason for an investment in OXY. This was pressed in the conference call... hard. It is the reason I am in OXY, although I now expect some capital appreciation over the next couple of years.

"Paul Sankey Vicki, the investment case for oil is really very much about the dividend and no less at Oxy. Can you reassure us that it really is your highest priority to keep paying the dividend that the environment being as difficult as it is? And would you actually be -- want to cut CapEx in order to keep paying it? Vicki Hollub Thanks, Paul. Yes. Our dividend policy is what it's been for the last probably 20 years are. And we approach it based on our cash flow priorities, which is, first, to maintain our operations. And after maintaining our operations, certainly, it's the dividend and capital share repurchases, those things come after that. So we do have the flexibility to do other impacts to our cost structure that -- to continue to pay our dividend. We recently announced our 182nd consecutive quarterly dividend, an outstanding record that few companies can claim. Returning cash to shareholders through our sector-leading dividend is an integral part of our philosophy. In the fourth quarter, we returned approximately $710 million of cash, an amount we fully expect to continue to grow." Source

I would regard this as a fairly strong defense of the dividend.

Guidance

The company is forecasting production growth of 2% and is hitting those targets across the board. In a very likely rebound of WTI into the low $50s when the COVID-19 fear begins to subside, that would equate to revenue of ~$24bn for 2020, with some help from the company's Costless collar hedging strategy. An improvement of about 10% from 2019.

Source

Your takeaway

I think OXY makes a compelling investment case at current levels, and I plan to substantially increase my share count at these levels. I am not sure how the analysts felt about the company's metrics discussed in the call, but most questions were adequately addressed by management.

OXY does more with less and that is central to my thesis for owning them. They are my largest major oil company holding at present. IF you read my articles, you've seen the following bullets before.

Great rock

Superior technology

Logistical advantages

Economy of scale

Relentless cost control

Folks, this is the future of shale, like it or not. OXY hits all of those targets.

OXY's stock has been beaten down relentlessly over the past 6 months and I think we are seeing a bottom here. One that encourages me here is the continued slowing growth in shale. Here in the graph below fresh from the EIA 914 is proof that the decline in drilling and the decline ratio of shale wells is starting to bend the curve to the downside. In December, the Permian managed a measly 32K BOEPD, the lowest in the last half year.

Source: EIA 914, chart by author

Additionally on this topic, although shale production managed to show another monthly increase, total U.S. production was down, led mostly by a decline in federal offshore.

EIA-914

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

