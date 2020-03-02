Dell Technologies And VMware: What Drove The Big Sell-Off Post Earnings

I believe owning DELL shares is the best way to play the sell-off as investors essentially get Dell's IT hardware business for free while getting exposure to VMW at a 25%+ discount to the market value.

Earnings Narrative

Dell (DELL) and VMware (VMW) both reported earnings after-market on 2/27. On 2/28, DELL and VMW declined by about 7% and 11%, respectively. Note: DELL owns about 81% of VMW equity.

The decline in both stocks was due to VMW's disappointing outlook, particularly for margins. The value of DELL's IT hardware business actually increased relative to its VMW position since the decline in DELL's market value was less than the decline in market value of its VMW stake.

DELL's key F4Q20 metrics were generally in-line with consensus expectations, and its outlook for FY21, while below the Street on EPS, was mainly impacted by below-the-line items (tax rate and share count) as well as the VMW margin outlook (since Dell consolidates VMware in its financial statements).

VMW's key F4Q20 metrics missed prior guidance and were obscured relative to consensus by a recast of the financial statements for the Pivotal acquisition.

The focus item seems to be the outlook for VMW's FY21 margins, which came in about 200 bps below my expectation. VMW highlights the impact of the Carbon Black acquisition (which was unprofitable and thus a drag on margin) as well as investments in its SaaS and cloud businesses.

While the near-term drag margin drag is disappointing, investing for the long-term is the right thing for VMW to be doing. The industry is at a critical juncture as cloud migration accelerates and fast moving trends such as containers (kubernetes) demand agility. VMW margins can improve as Pivotal and Carbon Black scale to profitability and as VMW's investments begin to bear fruit. Encouragingly, the company said traction in certain investment areas is ahead of schedule.

I believe owning DELL shares is the best way to play the sell-off as investors essentially get Dell's IT hardware business for free while getting exposure to VMW at a 25%+ discount to the market value.

DELL F4Q20 Earnings Takeaways

Consolidated revenue of $24.0 billion was a slight beat relative to my estimate and consensus, with a strong CSG segment (due to the Windows 10 cycle) partially offsetting weakness in the ISG segment (due to a 35% decline in China orders and weakness in larger enterprise deals).

Consolidated EPS was in-line with consensus and my estimate of $2.00, with stronger pretax profit offset by a higher-than-expected tax rate and share count.

Free cash flow of $2.8 billion was significantly better than my estimate due to better-than-expected working capital.

FY 2021 revenue guidance of $91.8-94.8 billion was approximately in-line with consensus of $93.4 billion at the midpoint and was ahead of my estimate of $92.0 billion. Drivers include positive ISG growth offset by a slowdown in CSG.

FY 2021 EPS guidance of $5.90-6.60 was below consensus of $6.74 but roughly in-line with my estimate of $6.28 at the midpoint. Relative to my prior estimates, guidance includes a higher tax rate and more share count dilution from stock compensation - the two main factors driving a reduction in my FY 2022 estimates.

Dell appears not to have included any impact of COVID-19 in its guidance, which could be a source of future downside risk.

Dell authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program over the next 24 months. My view: this is a positive use of capital given the depressed share price, but the impact is mitigated by significant share count dilution from stock compensation. I would prefer Dell to ease up on stock compensation given the depressed share price.

Exhibit 1. DELL FQ4 2020 Earnings Variance Table

Exhibit 2. DELL - Changes to My FY21 and FY22 Estimates

VMW F4Q20 Earnings Takeaways

Reported revenue and EPS were not comparable to consensus or to my estimates (thus I am not including a variance table). VMW recast its results to include Pivotal, a deal that closed mid-way through the quarter, as if it had been acquired at the beginning of the quarter - an accounting artifact made possible by VMW's 16% ownership of Pivotal prior to the deal. Consensus estimates had not adjusted accordingly. Because Pivotal was unprofitable, this had the effect of making reported revenue look better but profitability (and EPS) look worse than consensus.

Thanks to reconciliations provided by the company, what we can say is that revenue, operating margin, and EPS were all below the company's guidance. Revenue of $2.874 billion (adjusted ex-Pivotal) missed guidance of $2.950 billion. Operating margin of 36.6% (adjusted ex-Pivotal) missed guidance of 37.6%, and EPS of $2.09 (adjusted ex-Pivotal) missed guidance of $2.16.

The revenue shortfall was due to a shortfall in license revenue due to execution challenges closing deals at the end of the quarter (though importantly, the deals were not lost, with one closing hours after the quarter closed). VMW also cited a higher mix of Subscription and SaaS ("S&S") revenue for the shortfall, since S&S revenue is recognized over a longer period of time. The total revenue shortfall was $76 million ($65 million of which was license revenue), which translated to an operating income shortfall $57 million, likely due to very high decremental margins on the revenue delay.

FY 2021 revenue guidance of $12.05 billion was above my $11.97 billion estimate, but the Street seems slightly disappointed by it, which seems to be due to an underestimation of the degree to which a mix shift toward Subscription and SaaS revenue is slowing revenue growth due to the longer-duration revenue recognition under those contracts.

FY 2021 EPS guidance of $6.55 was below consensus of $7.03 and my estimate of $7.16 due entirely to a weak operating margin forecast. This is due to lower-than-expected operating margin guidance, attributable to the Carbon Black acquisition (which was unprofitable) and to investments in Subscription and SaaS and cloud business lines. Management bears some responsibility for the Street's overly optimistic margin expectation, since it was not clear that the original guidance for FY21 margins to be down 200 bps was off the recast FY 2020 base margin, which was already diluted by 200 bps due to Pivotal being unprofitable.

VMW's guidance includes the impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific in FQ1 only. An extended global COVID-19 pandemic could be an additional downside risk.

VMW disclosed in an 8-K on 2/27 that in December 2019, the SEC requested documents and information related to VMW’s backlog and associated accounting and disclosures. While this was picked up by some news services and may have exacerbated the sell-off post-earnings, I do not see it as a major concern. VMW's backlog of $18 million is small compared to its revenue of over $10 billion. I see this as a routine effort by the SEC to tighten backlog disclosure guidelines. The chance that it will result in a restatement of revenue or earnings is de minimis, in my view.

Exhibit 3. VMW - Changes to My FY21 and FY22 Estimates

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiative a long position in VMW in the next 72 hours.