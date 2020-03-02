20% Yielding 2x Leveraged MREIT ETNs And The COVID-19 Pandemic

Most mREITs do not seem nearly as vulnerable to the possible negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as are many other sectors such as airlines and industrials.

Is it Time to Buy 2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs?

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and, later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting. Previously, whenever MORL, REML and MRRL have declined along with the stock market, it has been a buying opportunity for them, and I have bought them during this current stock market decline.

Some of the earlier stock market declines that dragged MORL, REML and MRRL down, which turned out to be excellent buying opportunities for those 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, were based on fears of higher interest rates. This makes the present case for buying MORL, REML and MRRL now even more compelling. The severe decline in the stock market from February 24, 2020, stems from the COVID-19 virus. Most observers now consider it likely that the Federal Reserve will soon lower short-term interest rates, because of the decline in economic activity the COVID-19 pandemic could bring.

It might be noted that some of the increases in the mREITs in the weeks prior to February 24, 2020, were actually attributed to expectations of lower short-term interest rates. These expectations were based on the possibility that what was then referred to as a coronavirus would depress economic activity. I think that the subsequent decline in the mREITs is as irrational as it appears. There is great uncertainty as to what the course of the COVID-19 pandemic will be. There is even greater uncertainty with regard to how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact economic activity and the securities markets. However, mREITs do not seem nearly as vulnerable to most of the possible negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as are most other sectors, such as airlines or companies whose supply chains could be disrupted and/or sales decline.

MORL, MRRL and REML should benefit from lower short-term interest rates if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates. This is because the agency mortgage-backed securities owned by the component MREITs should increase in value, among other reasons. The greatest risk associated with the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs is interest rate risk. Thus, anything that reduces the risks of a spike in short-term rates should logically benefit 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs. Their current yields now exceed 20%.

Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. The flip side of that two-edged sword is that lower long-term interest rates reduce the coupon income on new mortgage-backed securities bought by the mREITs. We are already seeing some dividend cuts resulting from that effect.

Higher short-term rates are unambiguously negative for the mREITs. The mREITs themselves borrow money to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities. Higher interest rates reduce the ability of the mREITs to pay dividends since higher rates increase their interest expense. Additionally, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs implicitly borrow at some LIBOR-based rate which provides the 2X leverage. Thus, lower short-term rates are very beneficial for MORL, REML and MRRL.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). As can be seen in the Tables I and II below, the index that REML is based on is a slightly different index of mREITs than that upon which MRRL and MORL are based, which is the MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index. Thus, I have used REML as a somewhat interchangeable substitute for MRRL and MORL. I have also engaged in arbitrage between MORL and either MRRL or REML when MORL was trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value.

I recommended MORL - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - in my first Seeking Alpha article, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs published June 21, 2013. The reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. The $20 trillion of bonds world-wide with negative interest rates that has come to exist suggests that my argument then had merit.

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, a further macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class result in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was another reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting and I focused on securities with significant interest rate risk but not much credit risk.

Possible Risks of Buying MORL MRRL and REML Now

Obviously, just because I or anyone else says that mREITs should not go down with the rest of the stock market on COVID-19 pandemic fears does not mean that they will not continue to do so. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent." If the stock market declines another 10%, mREITs could very likely continue to go down as well. Some of the non-agency mortgages and mortgages-backed securities held by some mREITs do have credit risk. If the COVID-19 pandemic causes a 2008 style financial crisis, credit risks could drive the prices of all risk securities down. As the prices of other securities decline, their current yields become more competitive with both the mREITs and the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs. This could put downward pressure on the mREITs.

It is also not certain that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. President Trump might find out that members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee are not the same as Federal Judges with regard to their willingness to ignore criticism by the president. Both the judges and the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee members always claim that they ignore political pressure and comments from the president. However, it would not be inconceivable Federal Reserve Chair Powell and/or the others might decide to respond to Trump’s taunts and whining by deciding to “give him something to really complain about.” That something could be the Federal Reserve not cutting interest rates. I think it unlikely that Federal Reserve Chair Powell would refrain from lowering short-term rates to spite President Trump. However, there are other possible reasons that they might not cut rates.

MORL, MRRL and REML also seem to have been negatively impacted by concerns that the yield curve may be flattening. That could narrow the spreads between what the mREITs earn on their mortgage-backed holdings and what the pay on their borrowing. I think that the fears of the spreads narrowing are overblown. If the world economy staggers because of the new COVID-19 pandemic, long-term risk free bond yields will fall. However, I think that the Federal Reserve will do whatever is necessary to prevent an inverted yield curve. That would imply some further reductions in short-term borrowing rates.

Another possible concern is credit risk regarding the banks that are the issuers of the 2X Leveraged Mortgage REITs. If the COVID-19 pandemic causes many weaker credits to default, the banks that have issued the ETNs could suffer. UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors, MORL and MRRL, as is CS with REML. Also, as was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008, even without the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without any enforcement action, UBS could suffer such credit losses in a severe economic downturn, so as to impair its ability to pay its obligations to the holders of 2X leveraged ETNs. Another concern relating to UBS is the negative interest rates in Europe. UBS is the world's largest asset manager. The negative interest rates have caused UBS to charge large clients a fee to keep cash in their accounts. Some such investors have already taken their cash out of UBS and have literally put pallets filled with 500 euro notes into vaults.

One consideration is that, in contrast to many fixed-income securities, it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%:

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

What to do with Regard to the UBS exchange offer?

Holders of MORL have do decide what to do with regard to the UBS exchange offer. There are eight sequential exchange periods during which one can tender their old Series A notes including MORL and receive the new Series B notes, in this case MRRL, at the end of that exchange period. The final exchange period ends on May 1, 2020. UBS AG had announced on November 11, 2019, that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG's proposed exchange offers.

Regarding the UBS exchange offer, there are various categories of decisions that holders and potential buyers of UBS 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs have to consider. Holders have to decide whether or not to tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes. If they decide to tender, then when to tender. For me, the most immediate decision is whether to buy old Series A notes or the new Series B notes when adding to my holdings.

The risks of not exchanging now seem fairly small. Liquidity in the old Series A notes might decline. However, since they can always be redeemed in large amounts at net indicative (asset) value and will likely be called at net indicative (asset) value in 2020, the old Series A notes should still trade very close to net indicative (asset) value. For now, my intention is to not make any decision regarding the exchange offer until close to the final expiration of UBS AG's exchange offers. One consideration that should be considered is any fees that will be charged by your broker. Even though they have eliminated commissions on online transactions, Charles Schwab told me that they would charge $39 as a tender fee on the UBS exchange offer.

As to buying additional notes, I would now buy either old Series A notes, MORL, or the new Series B notes, MRRL, depending on which is cheaper at the time. The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor does not in my view impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG.

In terms of arbitrage between the old and new series, as described in my article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that it would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. Since MORL began trading then significantly higher than MRRL, I said that those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. The spread has all but disappeared now. However, if either MORL or MRRL were to trade higher than the other, arbitrage between the old and new series could make sense. The threshold spread required for such arbitrage is now lower for those accounts with zero commissions. The impact of the zero commissions on the spreads involving 2X Leveraged ETNs was discussed in The Implications Of The Collapse In The MORL-MRRL Spread.

On February 28, 2020, MORL closed at a spread of $0.10 over MRRL. While the saying "never say never" may apply, it looks like the prospect of the old UBS Series A ETRACS will be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value means that the spreads will disappear, as both the old and new UBS Series A and B ETRACS will trade very close to their net indicative (asset) values.

Analysis of the March 2020 MORL and MRRL Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. My projected March 2020 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.053 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the projected $0.053 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in March 2020 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table I at the end of the article, only three of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp., Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) - now pay dividends monthly. Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 with an ex-date of February 27, 2020, that will contribute to the March 2020 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend.

Table I below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the March 2020 dividend. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Analysis of the March 2020 REML Dividend Projection

My projected March 2020 REML monthly dividend of $0.0813 is a function of the calendar. As is the case with MORL and MRRL, most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.0813 REML dividend paid in March 2020 will be a "small month" dividend. Those numbers are based on the February 28, 2020, prices of the REML components and net indicative (asset) value. It might be noted that I had calculated a value of the March 2020 REML monthly dividend on February 19, 2020, using that day's prices, which resulted in a value of $0.0955. This demonstrates the impact that price changes the REML components and net indicative (asset) value have on the dividend. The actual dividends of the REML components with ex-dates in February 2020 were the same in both calculations.

As can be seen in Table II at the end of the article, only five of the REML components - AGNC, ARR, Ellington Financial (EFC), Orchid Island Capital (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. ABR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 with an ex-date of February 27, 2020, that will contribute to the March REML monthly dividend. Also, iStar Inc (STAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 with an ex-date of February 28, 2020, that will contribute to the March REML monthly dividend. Table II shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the March 2020 dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF is a fund based on the same index as REML rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

The decline in the prices of MORL, MRRL and REML that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic stock market dive presents a buying opportunity for the 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs, in my view. I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially the 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs. I have written about a portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio. These are the only 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs that I am aware of. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where most of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates anytime soon. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic made the prospects of new Federal Reserve rate cuts now very likely.

In business cycle terms, on balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs, but I do. Now it appears that a recession could result from the new COVID-19 pandemic, even without any over-investment cycle.

I believe that this misperception by the markets and the fear of the yield curve flattening also present a buying opportunity, and I am adding to my holdings of MORL, MRRL and REML, depending on which is cheaper at any point in time. However, there are some real reasons why some market participants might be correct in their pessimistic perception of how mREITs will behave in a recession. This suggests diversification may be even more important than usual. The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value after new sales are suspended while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value appears to be ending, as UBS redeems the old ETNs at net asset value. However, there could be some possible reasons that cause arbitrage opportunities to reappear. If so, the new zero commission policy at many major brokerage firms could make it easier for smaller investors to take advantage of such opportunities.

Table I: MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 12.8 12/30/2019 0.25 q American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 9.11 17.04 2/27/2020 0.16 m 0.0206 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 6.88 12/30/2019 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.3 12/30/2019 0.5 q Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 4.95 12/30/2019 0.4 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.95 12/30/2019 0.62 q Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.89 12/30/2019 0.5 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.51 12/26/2019 0.5 q PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.38 12/30/2019 0.47 q MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.34 12/27/2019 0.2 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 4.33 12/19/2019 0.2 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.25 12/30/2019 0.46 q Ladder Capital Corp LADR 4.05 12/9/2019 0.34 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 3.92 12.14 2/27/2020 0.3 q 0.0233 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.89 12/24/2019 0.335 q Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.76 12/13/2019 0.3 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 2.34 12.73 2/27/2020 0.1 m 0.0044 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.1 18.08 2/13/2020 0.17 m 0.0047 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT 1.81 12/30/2019 0.42 q Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc TRTX 1.64 12/26/2019 0.43 q Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.29 12/30/2019 0.15 q Ready Capital Corp RC 1.22 12/30/2019 0.4 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.17 12/27/2019 0.31 q Kkr Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.09 12/30/2019 0.43 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.03 12/30/2019 0.45 q

Table II: REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 16.70% 12/30/2019 0.25 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 11.99% 17.04 2/27/2020 0.16 m 0.0484 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.32% 12/30/2019 0.48 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.29% 12/30/2019 0.5 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.49% 12/30/2019 0.4 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.48% 12/30/2019 0.62 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.47% 12/30/2019 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.39% 12/27/2019 0.2 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.84% 12/30/2019 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.42% 12/26/2019 0.5 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 3.00% 12/24/2019 0.335 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.84% 12/30/2019 0.47 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.67% 12/13/2019 0.3 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.57% 12/9/2019 0.34 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.27% 12/19/2019 0.2 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.73% 14.75 2/27/2020 0.3 q 0.0151 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.55% 18.08 3/13/2020 0.17 m 0.0063 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.39% 12/26/2019 0.43 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.36% 12/30/2019 0.42 q STAR iStar Inc 1.18% 15.13 2/28/2020 0.1 q 0.0034 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.06% 12/30/2019 0.15 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc 0.76% 16.53 2/27/2020 0.15 m 0.0030 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.75% 12/27/2019 0.31 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.73% 12/30/2019 0.43 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.71% 12/30/2019 0.4 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.70% 12/30/2019 0.45 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.60% 12/27/2019 0.33 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.58% 12/31/2019 0.35 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.55% 17.1 2/21/2020 0.15 m 0.0021 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.52% 5.73 2/27/2020 0.08 m 0.0031 XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.51% 12/30/2019 0.275 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.48% 12/30/2019 0.09 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.35% 3/16/2020 0.32 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.33% 12/30/2019 0.4 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.28% 12/30/2019 0.225 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.13% 12/30/2019 0.28 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REML, REM, AGNC, ORC, TWO, ARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.