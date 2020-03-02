IAMGOLD: What Is True Today May Not Be True Tomorrow

Look at IAG as an excellent trading tool but stay away from a substantial investment in the company.

IAMGOLD produced 192K Au oz during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 231K Au oz during 4Q'18, or down 16.9%.

The quarterly revenue came in at $293.4 million. IAG posted a net loss attributable to equity holders of 353.9 million or a loss of $0.76 per share.

Image: Westwood mine - Source: IAG

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG) is a mid-tier gold producer operating five gold mines, wholly or in part, spread across three different continents.

The Rosebel complex (located in Suriname), including the Saramacca and the Brokolonko fields, 95% owned.

The Essakane mine (located in Burkina Faso) 90%-owned.

The Westwood mine (located in Quebec) 100% owned.

And the Sadiola and Yatela mines (two joint ventures with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in Mali).

Source: IAG Presentation

However, on December 23, 2019, the company indicated that IAMGOLD and AngloGold Ashanti would sell their common interest (50/50) in Sadiola mine to Allied Gold for $105 million.

The flagship mine is called Essakane in West Africa, which represents 49% of the total output of the company in 4Q'19.

Finally, IAMGOLD announced that:

"The Government of the Republic of Senegal has approved the mining permit application for the Boto Gold Project [...] [...] expected to produce an average of 160,000 ounces of gold per year during the first six years of operations, averaging 130,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs of $842 per ounce sold over a mine life of approximately 11 years."

This project "is one of IAMGOLD's most advanced growth projects."

The investment thesis is a difficult one.

On the one hand, the company is facing recurring technical issues with its producing mines, which creates unpredictability for the long-term outlook. If it is one thing that the market hates the most, it is not being able to predict future growth.

Hence, the stock never really responded with strong determination even with the extraordinary rise of the price of gold reaching a multi-year high until recently and the company's strong cash position.

The Boto Project in Senegal sounds promising and the Nelligan project in Quebec, which is now 75% owned by IAMGOLD.

Also, on October 31, 2019, IAMGOLD announced that delivery of the first ore from the Saramacca open pit was made to the mill at its Rosebel Gold Mine in Suriname. In the conference call, the company said:

"We delivered our first ore from the Saramacca deposit to the Rosebel mill at the end of October."

Furthermore, Westwood mine production is improving, and the company is working on the NI 43-101 report for mid-2020.

Thus, I recommend accumulating IAG on weakness, assuming that the second half of 2020 will show a better gold production and a much higher price of gold. I see the present situation as an excellent opportunity for a prudent accumulation with some short-term trading to profit from the high-level volatility of the sector.

One critical financial advantage of the company is that it has excellent liquidity and has no debt. Below is the liquidity situation as of the end of December 2019.

Source: IAG Presentation

IAMGOLD - Financial Snapshot 4Q'19 - The Raw Numbers

IAMGOLD 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 277.4 244.8 274.3 251.0 246.5 274.4 293.4 Net Income in $ Million -26.2 -9.5 -34.8 -41.3 -14.4 -3.0 -353.9 EBITDA $ Million 55.5 56.5 52.3 31.2 55.4 79.4 -209.6 EPS diluted in $/share -0.06 -0.02 -0.07 -0.09 -0.03 -0.01 -0.76 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 50.6 11.4 23.1 8.8 40.6 51.8 262.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 86.8 63.1 117.7 70.2 75.2 55.5 73.5 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -36.2 -51.7 -94.6 -61.4 -34.6 -3.7 189.0 Total Cash $ Million 775.3 715.9 734.6 673.7 661.0 650.7 841.2 Long-term Debt in $ Million 393.7 396.2 398.5 394.5 408.8 404.7 408.5 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 466.5 466.6 466.8 467.6 468.0 468.0 468.3

Data Source: Company release and Morningstar

Gold Production and Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $293.4 million in 4Q'19

The quarterly revenue came in at $293.4 million. IAG posted a net loss attributable to equity holders of 353.9 million, or a loss of $0.76 per share.

You will find below a comparison table 2018 versus 2019.

Source: Presentation

Gord Stothard said in the conference call:

"In 2020, full year guidance is 365,000 to 385,000 ounces. Our focus is on mill optimization, which targets improvements in throughput and recovery with about 10% throughput improvement targeted. Completion of this work is expected in the third quarter."

2 - Free cash flow is a gain of $189.0 million in 4Q'19

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Free cash flow has been a struggling matter for many quarters. IAG's FCF for 2019 is now $89.3 million and a gain of $189.0 million this quarter alone.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 192K Au Oz in 4Q'19.

IAMGOLD produced 192K Au oz during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 231K Au oz during 4Q'18, or down 16.9%, as you can see in the graph above. Production was up 2.7% sequentially. In the conference call, the company said:

"...total consolidated attributable production for the quarter was 192,000 ounces. All-in sustaining costs were 1,161 ounce for Q4, and note that all-in sustaining costs at the consolidated level includes corporate G&A costs."

Below are the historical prices of gold and AISC.

Rosebel's production has strongly affected output due to the security incident in August. The company said that it is progressing well now, with top production levels with mining activities ongoing at all of its open pits.

All-in sustaining costs, or "AISC," were $1,161 per oz (including corporate G&A costs) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is within guidance.

Production Guidance, 2020

Source: IAG presentation

IAMGOLD has indicated 2020 capital expenditure guidance at $315 million, up significantly from $275 million (±5%) in 2019.

4 - 2019 Reserves

Source: IAG presentation

5 - IAMGOLD has no net debt and strong liquidity

IAMGOLD has no net debt and total liquidity of approximately ~$1.15 billion (not including restricted cash) as of the end of September 2019. This total liquidity is before the receipt in December of this year of $170 million in forward-sale funds.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

IAMGOLD is a difficult stock to predict and has been dormant for quite a while, despite presenting an excellent balance sheet, no debt, and fairly good assets. Somehow IAMGOLD could not deliver more than mediocre results. As we all know, free cash flow is the most critical financial element.

As I have said previously, I consider IAMGOLD has a good potential for a merger or an acquisition. Generally, I am not favorable about such deals, but when I look at the company potential and what it has delivered so far, I wonder if it is not a good idea. A partnership could unlock a great deal of potential that has been locked until now.

The recent uptick due to fears about a global economic slowdown linked to the negative impacts of the new coronavirus outbreak pushed the gold price to almost $1,700 per ounce, as the precious metal is viewed as a hedge against uncertainty.

But, it ended abruptly last week, and the entire gold industry experienced a surprising major selloff. IAG was not spared and tumbled as well.

The issue is that the equities market dropped so fast and so profoundly that many investors were being forced to sell their precious metal holdings to meet margin calls.

Thus, look at IAG as an excellent trading tool but stay away from a substantial investment in the company.

Technical Analysis (short term)

IAG experienced a sudden support breakout at $3.20, which took many investors by surprise. The drop continued on Friday last week, and the stock reached $2.60 before recovering a little around $2.84.

The trading strategy is not easy when it comes to such exceptional situations and will have to be adjusted as the coronavirus outbreak advances. I see long-term support at $2.55 and a new resistance now at $3.20.

The strategy is simple. I recommend buying at or below $2.60 with the first resistance sell target at $3. If the gold price turns bullish again next week, IAG will cross the resistance and retest $3.20, at which point it would be safe to take a large part off the table assuming a profit, of course.

The new long-term target is $3.70 right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mostly trade short term IAG but I may initiate a long term position if the stock continue to drop from here.