The SPY Shows The Current Market Structure Has Not Reversed Yet

Bottom line: the historic capital rotation has not even started yet despite the 11.2% sell-off in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF last week.

Additionally, we will take a closer look at the Technology Select SPDR Fund and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund for evidence of capital flows.

Examining the largest 36 stocks and the smallest 36 stocks in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF for evidence of this reversal.

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..." - Stanley Druckenmiller "Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings." - Walter Schloss "A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."- Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

Over the last several years, I have written about the structure of the markets, specifically how the price-insensitive, valuation-insensitive buying from passive, ETF, and dividend fund flows were distorting the capital markets structure. I wrote that this created an epic bubble, as evidenced in the S&P 500 Index (SP500), where EV/EBITDA, Price/Book and Price/Sales ratios all exceeded their late 1999/early 2000 peak valuation levels.

(Source Ned Davis Research, CBS MarketWatch Jan 11th, 2020 Article)

A sampling of many public articles written in this series on the current market structure, with a focus on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): 2017's Be Prepared For A Crash, 2018's Market Structure Is Still Broken, 2019's Parallels Of Index Funds To Subprime CDOs and last week's Two Black Swans.

From my personal perspective, the self fulfilling melt-up from price-insensitive and valuation-insensitive passive, ETF, and dividend buying has gone to extremes that I never fathomed it would. Still, looking back with the benefit of hindsight, the progression makes logical sense, as trend-following investors amplified the trends in place.

Unfortunately this market structure works in both directions, and now it is set to work in reverse with an accelerated decline in the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), sparking additional selling.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

With this article, I will look at the weekly performance of the top 36 positions in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and the bottom 36 positions (why 36? I was going to do 35 but dual share classes added one in to each side) in a week where SPY declined 11.2%. The goal is to see if market participants are beginning to front-run the selling, raising liquidity from SPY's biggest market capitalization equities, or if that inevitability is still in front of us right now.

Top 36 SPY Positions & Their Respective Weekly Declines

According to State Street Global Advisors, who sponsors, runs, and administers the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), here are the top 35 postions in SPY.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), SPY Weight of 4.9%, Decline of 9.3% Apple Inc. (AAPL), SPY Weight of 4.6%, Decline of 12.7% Amazon (AMZN), SPY Weight of 3.2%, Decline of 10.1% Facebook (FB), SPY Weight of 1.8%, Decline of 8.4% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), SPY Weight of 1.6%, Decline of 10.0% Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), SPY Weight of 1.6%, Decline of 9.7% Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG), SPY Weight of 1.6%, Decline of 9.8% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), SPY Weight of 1.5%, Decline of 14.5% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), SPY Weight of 1.5%, Decline of 9.7% Visa Inc. (V), SPY Weight of 1.2%, Decline 13.0% Procter & Gamble Company (PG), SPY Weight of 1.1%, Decline of 10.6% AT&T Inc. (T), SPY Weight of 1.1%, Decline of 8.6% Mastercard Incorporated (MA), SPY Weight of 1.0%, Decline of 14.6% Home Depot Inc. (HD), SPY Weight of 1.0%, Decline of 11.2% Intel Corporation (INTC), SPY Weight of 1.0%, Decline of 13.7% UnitedHealth Group (UNH), SPY Weight of 1.0%, Decline of 15.4% Bank of America (BAC.PK), SPY Weight of 1.0%, Decline of 17.1% Verizon Communications (VZ), SPY Weight of 0.9%, Decline of 6.9% Walt Disney Company (DIS), SPY Weight of 0.9%, Decline of 15.3% Coca-Cola Company (KO), SPY Weight of 0.9%, Decline of 11.0% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), SPY Weight of 0.9%, Decline of 13.0% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), SPY Weight of 0.8%, Decline of 7.0% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), SPY Weight of 0.8%, Decline of 9.5% Pfizer Inc. (PFE), SPY Weight of 0.8%, 6.4% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), SPY Weight of 0.8%, Decline of 11.8% Chevron Corporation (CVX), SPY Weight of 0.7%, Decline of 14.4% Cisco Systems (CSCO), SPY Weight of 0.7%, Decline of 13.8% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), SPY Weight of 0.7%, Decline of 14.4% Adobe Inc. (ADBE), SPY Weight of 0.7%, Decline of 7.5% Netflix Inc. (NFLX), SPY Weight of 0.7%, Decline of 2.9% Walmart Inc. (WMT), SPY Weight of 0.6%, Decline of 9.2% NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), SPY Weight of 0.6%, Decline of 8.1% Boeing Company (BA), SPY Weight of of 0.6%, Decline of 16.7% Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), SPY Weight of 0.6%, Decline of 10.1% McDonald's Corporation (MCD), SPY Weight of 0.6%, Decline of 9.5% Citigroup (C.PK), SPY Weight of 0.6%, Decline of 17.0%

(Source: Author's calculations, Index Weights From State Street)

The average decline for the largest 36 positions in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was a decline of 11.2% (to be more precise a decline of 11.19%), which was right in line, or actually very slightly more of a decline than SPY's overall decline of 11.2% for the week (the two decimal number was 11.16% for the ETF). So despite the panicky feel of the sell-off, which ranked among the worst weekly sell-offs in modern market history, the largest positions in SPY were not liquidated any faster than was SPY as a whole.

Bottom 36 SPY Positions & Their Respective Weekly Declines

The bottom 36 positions in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, according to State Street, and their respective weekly returns are shown below.

Devon Energy (DVN), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 22.6% Robert Half Intl (RHI), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 14.4% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 27.2% Newell Brands Inc (NWL), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 18.6% Mosaic Company (MOS), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 11.3% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 6.5% Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 4.7% Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 17.6% A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 10.3% PVH Corp. (PVH), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 12.5% Rollins Inc. (ROL), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 7.4% Flowserve Corporation (FLS), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 12.6% L Brands Inc. (LB), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 10.0% Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 10.2% Leggett & Platt (LEG), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 11.2% Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 13.3% Unum Group (UNM), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 22.2% Fox Corporation Class B (FOX), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 14.2% Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 13.4% HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 21.7% Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 8.6% News Corporation Class A (NWSA), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 15.8% IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 5.5% H&R Block Inc. (HRB), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 11.9% Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 17.8% Macy's Inc (M), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 18.5% Discovery Inc. Class A (DISCA), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 12.0% Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), SPY Weight of 0.2%, Decline of 6.7% Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 14.4% Alliance Data Systems (ADS), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 15.9% Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 22.2% Gap Inc. (GPS), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 16.0% Coty Inc. Class A (COTY), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 17.9% Under Armour Class A (UAA), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 11.5% Under Armour Class C (UA), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 14.3% News Corporation Class B (NWS), SPY Weight of 0.1%, Decline of 15.9%

(Source: Author's calculations, Index Weights From State Street)

The average decline for the bottom 36 components of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was 14.1%, significantly greater than the 11.2% average decline of the top 36 positions in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and similarly greater than SPY's 11.2% weekly decline.

This partially confirms that the market remains top-heavy. And unbelievable as it sounds, real panic selling has not commenced yet, as gross exposure is not being reduced thus far.

Digging deeper into the energy and technology performance divide, which we will examine below, highlights the current complacency, and the sticking with what has worked previously.

XLK & XLE

Energy is the smallest sector weight in the S&P 500 Index, and information technology is the largest sector weight in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, as the data from S&P Global (SPGI) shows below.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Digging further into the data, the 24.2% information technology weighting is actually understated, as Amazon is classified as consumer discretionary company, Facebook is classified as communication services company, and Alphabet is classified as communication services company.

Combined, these three represent 8.2% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, which is shown above. And if you added this to the technology sector weighting, the total technology rating would rise to 32.5%.

We all know that technology stocks have outperformed energy equities to a historic degree, as the widely circulated J.P. Morgan Chase graphic below illustrates.

(Source: J.P. Morgan Chase)

This outperformance is even greater if you take into account that Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook are not included in the technology sector as detailed earlier.

Building on this narrative, in the midst of the SPY 11.2% decline last week, the Technology Select SPDR Fund (XLK), which finished down 11.1% for the week, actually outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE). The latter finished down 16.4% for the week.

Digging into the numbers further, the performance gap in favor of XLK widened from Monday through Wednesday, before narrowing on Thursday and Friday. On this note, even on Friday XLK gained 0.8% while XLE lost 0.1%.

Wrapping up this section, the performance of SPY's largest sector weight - which is technology - compared with the fund's smallest sector weight, energy, confirms we have not seen panic selling yet.

Panic selling, and reduction of gross exposure, will occur when capital is taken away from the largest market capitalization equities at an accelerated pace, essentially reversing the market structure for much of that past decade. This market structure has funneled price-insensitive and valuation-insensitive passive, ETF, and dividend-focused fund flows into the winning investment strategies and equities, putting the market on the precipice of a historic capital rotation.

Closing Thoughts - Reversal Of The Market Structure & Historic Capital Rotation Is Still In Front Of Us

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF did lose 11.2% last week, sparking one of the fasted corrections in modern market history, as the chart from Bloomberg via Deutsche Bank's (DB) research team shows below. Only the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987 eclipsed the speed of the decline for SPY (SPY was not around during the Great Depression). Yet, remarkably, there has not yet been a sustained capital rotation from the "haves" to the "have nots".

(Source: Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank)

The lack of capital rotation is evident in the outperformance of the top 36 stocks in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the bottom 36 components of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, with the top 36 companies losing 11.2% on average, and the bottom 36 companies losing 14.1% on average. Notably, of the bottom 36 components, the two worst performers were energy stocks, specifically Devon Energy and Cimarex Energy, whose shares lost 22.6%, and 22.2%, respectively, last week.

This is understandable, as crude oil prices, as measured by the United States Oil Fund (USO), lost 15.3% last week, and natural gas prices, as measured by the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) lost 11.5% last week. However, on a relative performance basis, energy stocks are trading at a similar divergence to their late 1999/early 2000 peak levels.

Let's look further into the divide between the technology and energy sector, the former being the largest sector in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and the latter being the smallest. The Technology Select SPDR Fund lost 11.1% for the week, and actually outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which finished down 16.4% for the week.

Hedge funds that I consult with actually leaned into this pair trade: They got longer on a gross basis, buying technology and shorting energy, as the relative performance encouraged this positioning.

Bigger-picture, this specific trade is historically extended, and historically crowded. I think it is only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from technology to energy and from growth-to-value takes place.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed. More specifically, from my vantage point there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more important, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

