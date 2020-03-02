Markets That Try Men's Souls: Of Techs And Technicals

Fear went viral last week on the markets, with some rationale for so doing.

Background

When Tom Paine opined that "these are the times that try men's souls," 11,000 "summer soldiers" were leaving George Washington's army in Q3-4 of 1776, and the fate of the young revolution was in doubt.

Today, less consequentially perhaps for world history, this century's third coronavirus outbreak has spread and now threatens the global economy. As a result, scared investors have deserted the stock market (SPY), causing an 11% drop in the index last week alone, and have flooded into fixed income, most notably Treasuries. Friday, the Fed chairman Jerome Powell dutifully promised to support the economy. Some bargain-hunting appeared in certain stocks, notably some in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) as the market closed for the week and in after-hours trading; more on that topic below.

Noting that the health threat is uppermost in my thoughts over economics or stock prices, next I will comment briefly on the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness (coronavirus disease, first seen in 2019).

Some basic information on CoVs

Until the emergence of sudden acute respiratory distress syndrome, or SARS, in 2002, coronaviruses, or CoVs, were known as minor pathogens, causing 10-30% of all cases of the common cold and other upper respiratory tract illnesses.

SARS faded but another coronavirus, MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), emerged in 2012 and circulates in that region today, mostly in Saudi Arabia.

Much of what is known about today's 2019-nCoV epidemic is known from study of the CoVs that cause SARS and MERS. Neither of them has a treatment; the old drug chloroquine and Gilead's (GILD) investigational anti-viral remdesivir are potential acute treatments for CoVs including 2019-nCoV. Remdeesivir is in clinical trials; I'm not certain about chloroquine.

We do have data from China and elsewhere. Apart from the epicenter province (Hubei) in China, mortality rates of diagnosed COVID-19 cases have often been less than 1%, though with significant variance between provinces (see WHO Situation Report, Table 1). As more is learned, I think we may find the mortality rate to have been much lower than that, given the possibility that many cases were mild enough not to have come to medical attention.

I expect that in the United States and most of our major trading partners, case fatalities will be low.

However, disruption to various activities could be significant, at least regionally, and many people could get infected. No one knows.

Intensive work on a preventative vaccine is underway. Mainstream thinking I have seen is that at best, one could be ready by late 2021.

Thus, with no approved treatment and no vaccine, the potential for global recession exists as supply chains may be impaired unpredictably, not only in China but perhaps in South Korea, Japan or elsewhere. Secondary effects on global economies include cancellation of meetings and significant drop-off in discretionary and even quasi-discretionary business travel. This has begun to happen in the US even with just a couple of dozen known cases other than those contracted on a cruise ship in Asia.

Even though the main source of contagion is believed to be from direct personal proximity to a symptomatic patient, it is possible to think that people will be reluctant even to try on clothing in a store while fear of an epidemic exists. The same could occur for sitting down in a restaurant or even shopping for necessities in a Walmart (WMT).

But the effects could be milder. No one knows.

So, with the SPY and QQQ recently extended both fundamentally and on the charts, a rapid reversal and massive spike in the VIX (implying great demand for protection in the options market) are no surprise. The downside potential is large both fundamentally and technically, given fears of COVID-19 getting out of hand in multiple parts of the world. Meanwhile, many hard-headed investors simply thought stocks were unattractive at their recent levels and can continue to believe that with the SPY and QQQ remaining well above historical valuation levels.

Among the reasons for epidemic outbreaks beyond China, such as in Japan, Korea and Italy, was limited public and medical awareness of this new disease, along with little ability to test for it. And in the US, community spread is underway on the west coast. If transmission of this respiratory virus will diminish with warm weather, and with the medical system fully alert to COVID-19 possibilities, maybe the US will be lucky; maybe the market is already pricing in a worse outbreak than will occur.

As with the fate of Washington's army in December 1776, things can break one way or another.

This virus presents a complex health problem that does try our souls as people and in our roles as investors (not to mention the possible effects on the upcoming presidential election).

Focusing on specific topics we discuss on Seeking Alpha, next I discuss my case to favor strong relative strength stocks rather than buying beaten-down ones.

Beginning with some technicals that interest me:

Two technicals suggest a lot of bad news is already priced in

First, the VIX is at a level that marked the market bottom in 2011:

Data by YCharts

This suggests to me that if by Monday, the news is not "too" bad, an oversold rally is likely.

Counterpoint: terrible news on the virus over the weekend and early next week would threaten outright recession in the US, and contrarian investing could be like buying the crash of 1987 way too soon (I could mention even worse crashes than that, but I'm an optimist).

Second, one aspect of the SPY's action was technically bullish. Note the large wick at the bottom of the weekly chart (FINVIZ):

(Click to enlarge.)

This was seen at the bottom of the first major selloff after the Jan. 2018 market high, and again at the December 2018 market low, as well as at or near other interim lows on the chart. It tends to mean that the bears got too bearish during the week.

Counterpoint: The monthly chart is indecisive (click "M" at the top right of the linked chart to see), and the gap on the week is unusual. Note, the daily chart ("D") shows the wick, and the day ended green for the SPY, also a modest bullish indicator.

Because of the above points, my bias is to be bullish on a very short-term basis now, though with a close eye on breaking news on this epidemic. With the Fed now supportive, maybe the bottoming process is already beginning.

Why relative strength stocks look best in this sort of near-crash scenario

I observe that when a stock market shock has occurred in the past few decades, stocks and sectors that have been in uptrends and begin to resist the selloff have provided the best risk-reward ratios going forward. For example, even in the crash of 2008, both gold (GLD) and Apple (AAPL) bottomed early in the post-Lehman period, even as other commodities under-performed gold and most stocks continued irregularly lower into a Q1 bottom.

Moving to the 2010 summer selloff, the same pattern held, but when the 2011 summer selloff arrived, almost all commodities had begun to crash in Q2, leaving GLD and platinum (PPLT) isolated in their spike moves into their Q3 highs. However, AAPL was undamaged either fundamentally on the charts, as were a number of other techs, and they broke to new highs fairly soon. Indeed, AAPL and not commodities stayed the right place to be long and strong.

Moving to 2015 and the move toward then-record lows in long-term interest rates, the biotech sector (IBB) had begun to lag by August. Then, with valuations high and politicians bashing it, it failed to participate when the market rallied from its Q1 lows, whereas tech continued strong. That presaged information technology stocks clobbering biotechs from then all the way to now. Similarly, when unconventional and conventional oil and gas plays topped and began falling sharply as oil prices peaked and fell hard beginning in 2014, even as the SPY and QQQ continued to act well, the under-performance of the sector (XLE) was a warning sign for the future.

Moving to Q4 2018, look how the financial sector, which had been weakening into the selloff, has under-performed the QQQ from then to now:

Data by YCharts

Now let's move on to today.

No one pattern always works, but the above are just some examples. Basically, I think that Mr. Market is a smart beast and should be respected if his preferences fit into a reasonable fundamental matrix.

Nothing but Net and "home-tech"

The clear winners are software or software-hardware companies. I am looking for names that have been outperforming over the past year, and then have had what look like convincing corrections while beginning to rebound.

For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had a strong Friday, beating the Q's and reversing to close up $10 from its intra-day low, at $162.01.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been so strong Friday that its one-year chart shows it did not even reach below its 50-day exponential moving average. It closed up 7% on the day at $270.07, up a massive $28 (12%) from its intra-day low.

I like to join this sort of price action intra-day as it is happening, and added to each name.

Another super-strong company that has positive charts on a 1-year time frame and decent recent action is AAPL.

I like AAPL now based both on the chart and because its two China issues - the trade war and now COVID-19 in China, may be resolved or on their way to doing so. AAPL has roughly a market multiple based on trailing earnings, but as an amazing company in a special industry, I believe it deserves a significant P/E premium to the SPY. AAPL was my stock of the decade after the Great Recession, and after clearing the decks of some flotsam and jetsam Wednesday, I am long again.

I also expect the business that Facebook (FB) runs to be highly resilient to the virus, and went long the stock last week on that reason as well as on valuation. Despite its issues, I think it deserves a large P/E premium to the SPY. Insider selling the last several months has been relatively modest, which is a positive as I see it.

Finally, there are two foreign names I like along the above themes: Accenture (ACN) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

ACN, which is primarily a tech consultancy, has fallen too far to be a buy on technicals, but it's a high-quality company with 100% or greater free cash flow conversion. I reviewed it at $177 last April 4 and own a lot of it. I think it has a bright future for many years to come and consider it a permanent long-term holding.

Finally, TSM has had excellent 1-year performance, is actually up over the past three months, and it beat the Q's handily last week. At 18-19X projected 2020 EPS, it's a special situation that I look to for slow and steady alpha. TSM is in the mode of paying generous quarterly dividends. If it can continue them unchanged and grow them through the crisis, I raise the question of whether the ADRs may be re-rated to a higher relative P/E. I first discussed TSM in 2013, when it was certainly the quietest mega-cap tech stock traded actively in the US markets. I still like it and suspect its strengths are under-appreciated by investors in the United States, leaving it under-valued.

To summarize, Mr. Market has looked at the virus as the latest threat to prosperity and has been voting for Internet and stay-at-home tech stocks as winners. Since it was voting for them before anyone heard of this coronavirus, and continues to do so, I like the sector a lot right now.

Any sector with probable good or great secular growth ahead in a setting of very low and falling competing interest rates could give investors the home run result of rising P/E's along with rising earnings.

Something to watch: discount retail

When people worry, they become even more bargain-conscious than usual. In Q4 (ended Feb. 1), TJX had a very strong quarter for sales and EPS. The stock reacted well and has solidly beaten the SPY on 1-, 3-, and 12-month times frames. It has also outperformed the SPY by about 10X since the SPY was formed in 1993. On the conference call, TJX said that the rise of apparel sales on the Internet has been good for its ability to source bargain inventory. I did articles on TJX in May and August 2018, which were alpha-generating entry points, and remain bullish on this very well-managed company.

Where TJX is mentioned, a word should be put in for Ross Stores (ROST), which has beaten the SPY since its formation by far more than TJX. The chart on ROST got ragged at the end of the week, but it reports EPS on March 3 and may be an interesting value buy before then (I am considering buying more).

Conclusions

Stocks are always risky. Even if they are cheap, they can get cheaper. If they have entered a correction, they can then enter a bear market. And, one bear market can lead to another. For stocks, the Great Recession was in essence four consecutive 20% haircuts in the SPY. The Great Depression was, of course, far worse; it was more like 10 consecutive 20% bear markets, so buying dips is always risky.

Given elevated valuation metrics, an 11% correction may be a buying opportunity, or it may be the beginning of something much more substantial.

As it had been an amazing year so far, with massive overweights in MSFT and Tesla (TSLA), my decision on Wednesday was that the potential for a panic move worse than we had yet seen merited locking in a certain amount of profits, and partially balancing them with sales of losers that were clearly in disfavored wrong sectors. These prominently included banks, given what was suddenly happening to the yield curve.

That sort of partial clean-out allows a portfolio to regrow as the economy evolves. Right now, the strongest stocks technically are techs that are in gear with the pandemic scenario. Many of these have been putting up strong sales and earnings numbers very recently. So I went deeper into the market, buying on weakness those names I like the best on Friday, as discussed above.

However, given fragility both of psychology and of the real economy, superimposed on a background of very high valuations for equities as an asset class, cash looks temporarily not to be a terrible asset, though in the long run, I expect it to continue to be "trash."

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute on market tactics and strategy, or on any tech or other stock you think is a good buy (or good short) right now.

Submitted Saturday, SPY $296.26.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ACN,FB,GILD,GLD,MSFT,ROST,SPY,TJX,TSLA,TSM,WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.