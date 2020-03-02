Unfavorable Transaction Structure And Increased Risk Cause Us To Turn Negative On L Brands

LB shareholders are on the lowest rung of the risk ladder in Victoria's Secret joint venture. LB is providing "first loss" coverage to Sycamore.

We previously liked the investment thesis for L Brands based on the prospect of separating Victoria's Secret from Bath & Body Works.

For several years, L Brands (NYSE:LB) has consisted of two mall retailers producing diametrically different results. One half of the business was Bath and Body Works, aka BBW, where a skilled management team revitalized the look and feel of the stores, improved the product range and seized upon the growth of home fragrances (aka candles) to create a strong growing retailer with good margins. The other side of the business was Victoria's Secret and Pink where a management team fumbled in the face of headwinds from declining mall traffic, a secular change in attitude towards Victoria Secret's marketing message and their scantily dressed models, new competition, all layered on top of some poor merchandising choices. One good business was growing. The other bad business was declining as fast as the good business was growing.

An activist investor in the shape of Barington Capital perceived that shareholder value could be created by separating the two businesses. We agreed! The break up value of the two businesses appeared to us to be much more valuable than the capitalization of the company when the stock was languishing at $18.

We should have been celebrating when L Brands announced that it was selling a majority interest in Victoria's Secret (including the Pink brand) to a Joint Venture managed by Sycamore Partners. L Brands' remaining operating business will consist solely of BBW, with a minority interest in the private company Victoria's Secret (VS). This should have enabled investors to see with clarity, the attractive operating metrics of BBW and to have an interest in the turnaround of VS.

Except, when we got to read the terms of the transaction in detail, we were not thrilled.

The sale price of VS was much less than we (and most other investors) were expecting. The headline announcement was that VS was being valued at an enterprise value of $1.1 billion (with Sycamore paying $525 million for a 55% equity stake in the business after adjustment for various liabilities from the base purchase price). As an aside, we should note that L Brands is only receiving $ 500 million in cash and is shedding no debt apart from operating leases, such that LB only actually receives a cash enterprise value of $910 million. Page 16 of the transaction presentation reveals that VS produced a depressed EBITDA of approx. $485m in 2019. Based on the headline Enterprise Value of $1.1 billion, this implies an EV/ EBITDA of only 2.27X for the business. Looking at the cash actually received by LB from the sale, they shed the business for a cash enterprise value of 1.9x EBITDA. JP Morgan assessed that institutional investors had expected a valuation for VS in excess of $ 2 billion based their survey of incoming institutional calls prior to the announcement (JP Morgan research report February 20). Oliver Chen at Cowen was expecting 3x EV/EBITDA before the announcement. It was as Odeon Capital described "... an unfortunate valuation, on a significantly discounted multiple compared to the market "

The earnings call on Thursday revealed that the transaction will result in L Brands assuming a gross contingent liability of $ 400 million on behalf of VS. Based on the call, our understanding of the terms of the transaction mean that L Brands remains responsible for certain VS leases such that if VS and Sycamore Partners walk away from the space, L Brands shareholders are responsible for the lease. During the Q&A on the earnings call, LB's CFO confirmed this liability and indicated that L Brands is going to try and assess the probability of these leases being handed back to L Brands to come up with a "net" contingent liability that is less than $400 million. We have three observations (1) A liability is a liability (2) VS has too much space and one way that Sycamore Partners makes this work is to reduce VS's lease expenses (3) Whatever the net number turns out to be, we have to remove that number from the value that LB received for the business and thus the transaction value was even less than the headline number.

A careful examination of the detailed transaction agreement released on Thursday revealed a new surprise. The deal structure is asymmetric for 18 months. This structure is fantastic for Sycamore but it leaves the downside risk almost entirely with L Brands. The detail in the transaction agreement in the paragraph copied below reveals that: If VS is sold, wound up or if there is a distribution from the sale of assets within 18 months, all of the proceeds go first to Sycamore until Sycamore has been repaid all of their initial investment. Thereafter the proceeds go 25% to Sycamore and 75% to L Brands (Thus Sycamore is making a profit while L Brands is losing money) until L Brands has been repaid. Thereafter the division of proceeds is 55% Sycamore and 45% L Brands.

In short, L Brands covers the "first loss" to the business. The business can halve in value and Sycamore does not lose a dime. Sycamore paid $525 million for 55% of the business, but they get their money back first. L Brands carries the burden of risk until VS is worth in excess of $1.1 billion. For example, if VS fails to improve or deteriorates and is resold for $600 million in 18 months then Sycamore makes $75 million and L Brands incurs a loss of $430 million. It is a double-headed coin and Sycamore is calling the toss.

A small point worth noting is that the transaction has a Material Adverse Effect Clause which gives Sycamore an out, or a right to renegotiate terms when VS's business is materially damaged if the coronavirus is defined as a pandemic.

The transaction leaves LB shareholders owning a good operating business with a bad balance sheet. Bad balance sheets undermine good businesses. After the deal Bath and Body Works is going to be carrying too much debt. It is frustrating and inexplicable to us that we do not have a pro-forma balance sheet for the transaction. We have to work off the November balance sheet. Such is our unabashed admiration for the negotiation skills of Sycamore that we can safely assume that when we see the final balance sheet it will not be worse for Sycamore and it will not be better for L Brands.

In case anyone cares, the guidance for Q1 2020 for the combined company before it splits was -5 cents compared to consensus of 10 cents.

There is one small point where we look forward to clarification when LB provides a pro-forma balance sheet. L Brands states on page 5 of the Feb 20th "transaction" presentation that the balance sheet will be shedding $ 2.5 billion of their total $3.5 billion lease obligations. This implies that 71% of the operating leases of L Brands are for VS stores. When we look at the store count, VS only accounts for 38.5% of L Brands US store count or 40% if you include international stores. It is possible that the average VS store footprint is 1.85x the BBW average store footprint. Nevertheless, in light of the contingent liability comment in the call, we look forward to that pro-forma balance sheet. We do not expect a positive surprise for LB.

The Transaction Presentation makes no mention of the dis-synergies that arise when retailers split their brands. Victoria's Secret and BBW share several central functions that will have to be built separately for the two separate companies. These costs are not insignificant. It was the high cost of dis-synergies that discouraged Gap from spinning off the Old Navy brand. Pages 16 and 17 of the Transaction Presentation include $225 million of "unallocated corporate support" which is allocated on a % of sales basis to calculate pro-forma EBITDA but with worrying caveat that this is "not indicative of go-forward expense amount". The public version of the transaction agreement gives no further guidance of how the unallocated corporate support will be divided. The agreement refers to two restructuring plans, Restructuring Plans A & B, in the appendix but the appendices are not public. We are quietly confident that L Brands share of corporate costs will exceed the $94 million used in the pro-forma EBITDA.

In case anyone cares, the guidance for Q1 2020 for the combined company before it splits was -5 cents compared to consensus of 10 cents.

Valuation

Assuming debt is $4.5 billion (did we mention that we really want to see the pro-forma balance sheet?) then the Enterprise Value of LB at a share price of $23 (time of writing) is approximately 10.85 billion excluding lease obligations and 12.5 billion including lease obligations. Thus, implies a valuation of 8.4 EV/EBITDA for a Mall retailer with Debt/ EBITDA of 3.5 x and adjusted Debt+Lease Obligations/EBITDAR of 4.5. In order to justify that valuation, the stake in VS has to do really well.

Conclusion

LB has outperformed both distressed retailers and quality mall retailers during the first stage of the CV-19 crisis.

We admire the BBW management team but the combination of the valuation, the debt level and the terms of the deal leave the stock looking very expensive for a mall retailer where half of the revenue comes from selling candles.

The market has failed to comprehend that tough deal terms from Sycamore leave LB exposed to all the downside on VS and less than 45% of the upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.