McGrath RentCorp: A Trustworthy Capital Allocation Plan

Despite its ongoing potential for growth, McGrath was not exempt from the market's meltdown in the last week of February.

It projected healthy growth in 2020, though not at its 2019 pace. Its 2019 performance and future outlook spurred a 12% dividend rate increase, its 29th consecutive annual bump.

McGrath reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 25th. The business-to-business equipment lessor topped its own estimate for operating income by improving revenue 14.4% and ROIC to 9.3%.

I validated a positive investment thesis in McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) last November after it reported 2019 third-quarter results.

"Its focus on improving return continues to produce results. There is still room for geographic expansion. Plus, unlike many companies, it is uniquely positioned to benefit during a downturn making its dividend still likely to grow at a double-digit rate."

The business-to-business leasing company had just beat analysts' average estimates. Revenue improved year-over-year by 21.2%. McGrath beat the diluted earnings estimate by 28.2% as a result of increases on the top line as well as improved margins.

The positive market reaction meant my investment club would most likely be forced into a vote on whether to recoup our original investment. Realistically, we had three options: 1) divest, 2) reinvest or 3) do nothing. We did nothing.

We kept our shares and waited for the next dividend increase which we expected to, again, be a double-digit bump. We weren't necessarily waiting for a better entry point for reinvesting. And, while it may appear circumstances have certainly delivered such, the reality is the share price is back to its pre-third-quarter reporting level.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Initially, McGrath projected its operating profit would improve 5% to 10% in 2019. With second-quarter reporting, McGrath bumped its projection to a range of 9% to 14%. After the third quarter, it raised the outlook to a range of 15% to 19%. Operating income in 2018 was $117.5 million. Operating income in 2019 tallied $141.4 million, equating to a 20.3% improvement compared to 2018 and topping the high end of McGrath's updated guidance range.

The company credits the performance to a 13% increase in rental operations revenue and a 19% increase in equipment sales revenues. Source

Revenue for the fourth quarter improved 10.6% year-over-year from $133.1 million in 2018 to $147.2 million in 2019. For the full year, revenue improved 14.4% from 498.3 million in 2018 to $570.2 million in 2019. Two of its operating segments, Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco, improved revenue at a double-digit clip, 18% and 11%, respectively. The third segment, Adler Tanks, saw improvement but by only 2% because demand from oil and gas companies was soft.

In all three segments, the inventories for average rental equipment grew year-over-year as McGrath purchased $167.7 million of rental assets. Average utilization improved year-over-year in two segments – Mobile Modular and TRS-Ren Telco. Average monthly rental rates increased year-over-year in two segments – Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks.

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by return on invested capital [ROIC]. At the start of 2016, management was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%. The company reported respectable improvement in its ROIC ratio for 2019 to 9.3%.

Gross margin in 2019 at 46.7% was 10 basis points lower than the 46.8% of 2018. But, McGrath's SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue were lower in 2019 at 21.9% as compared to 23.2% in 2018. Thus, its operating margin for 2019 at 24.8% topped 2018 at 23.6%. Likewise, net profit margin in 2019 improved to 17% compared to 15.9% in 2018. McGrath measures adjusted EBITDA margin for improvement and saw an increase of 74 basis points in 2019 from 40.76% to 41.5%.

Analysts estimated diluted earnings at $0.94 per share for the fourth quarter. McGrath delivered $1.07 per share. On the year, diluted earnings increased 21.3% from $3.24 per share in 2018 to $3.93 per share in 2019.

The company used some of its profit to pay down debt. At year-end 2019, it owed $193.4 million on its revolving credit line, a decrease of $5.1 million compared to year-end 2018. The company has credit availability of $238.5 million.

McGrath extended its dividend growth rate history to 29 consecutive years alongside its full-year reporting. The new dividend rate is $0.42 per share quarterly and $1.68 per share annually. Based on 2019 earnings, the payout ratio on the 2019 dividend of $1.50 per share was 38.2%. If earnings happened to not improve at all in 2020, the payout ratio on the updated rate would still be less than 50% at 42.7%.

2020 Projections

Although McGrath is not expecting the same pace of growth as it experienced in 2019, it is expecting a healthy pace in 2020. Its initial guidance for 2020 includes revenue growth in a range of 1% to 3.5% to $575 million to $595 million.

Demand from oil and gas companies for Adler Tanks is expected to remain soft. But, the other two segments, Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco, should experience healthy growth. In 2019, Mobile Modular contributed 60% of total revenue and TRS-RenTelco contributed 23%.

Infrastructure projects continue to drive demand for commercial modular building rentals. As well, classroom modernization remains an ongoing need across the nation, even considered by some on the level of a national emergency.

"Public schools are the second largest sector of the country's infrastructure, after roads and highways, with more than 50 million children and adults setting foot in a public school every day. But half of those buildings are at least 50 years old and many are plagued by chronic facilities issues, including faulty heating and cooling systems, lead pipes and poor air quality. Indeed, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave public schools a D+ in its 2017 infrastructure report card [issued every four years], finding that more than 53 percent of schools would need to make investments toward repairs, renovations and modernizations to be considered in "good" condition"."

Of the top 25 largest school districts in the United States, McGrath operates in all but five. Between this backlog and student population growth, the company sees ample opportunities for classroom rentals. California, the segment's largest educational market, has a $15 billion school facilities bond, Proposition 13, on the ballot in March.

For its TRS-RenTelco segment, McGrath projects testing for IoT connectivity will continue to drive demand.

"The number of devices that will be connecting wirelessly to the Internet continues to increase requiring more sophisticated testing."

It expects the approval of the T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) merger to drive testing demand in the field. The Aerospace and Defense sector and the semiconductor industry should also continue to drive testing demand.

Capital Allocation Plans

In 2020, McGrath expects to continue to balance its spend on capital expenditures for assets, M&A, dividend distribution, share repurchases and debt repayment.

Reviewing its performance in 2019 spurs confidence in the company's decision-making.

McGrath's projection of $110 million to $120 million for asset purchases in 2020 are not expected to pace in line with 2019. In 2019, the majority of its inventory build was split evenly between its Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco segments which grew by $52 million and $50 million, respectively. The Adler Tanks segment grew by just $2 million.

As mentioned already, its ROIC for 2019 improved to 9.3%.

"We try to be disciplined in the opportunities that we go after in the market. We're looking for a good return over the life of the asset."

McGrath's M&A strategy is to expand judiciously into selected geographies and product lines.

"We do some tuck-in M&A. We're sort of a value-conscious buyer there."

McGrath's last acquisition was in August 2019 for a container rental business in Oklahoma. It cost the company $7.8 million.

"That was a very nice business with young fleet and a good customer base. We integrated those assets right into the business and got off and running. So, we're very happy with how that started."

The company's dividend distribution philosophy can certainly be considered generous. The 2020 dividend increase equates to a 12% bump.

"McGrath RentCorp has the rare distinction of being one of 134 publicly listed companies currently known as Dividend Champions, all of whom have increased dividends more than 25 consecutive years, which we look forward to continuing."

McGrath did not repurchase any shares in 2019. Its current authorization for 2 million shares was approved in August 2015. As of year-end 2019, approximately 1.6 million shares remain available for repurchase under the authorization.

"Buybacks, we tend to be more opportunistic and we'll be patient and wait for times where we think there's a good value for buying back our own stock."

At year-end 2019, McGrath had $293.4 million in total debt. The majority, $193.4 million at 3.59%, is due in 2021 on its revolving credit line. The company also has two issues of senior notes outstanding. The Series B notes at 3.68% total $40 million and are due in 2021. The Series C notes at 3.84% total $60 million and are due in 2022.

"And, if all those items don't absorb all of the available cash flow from the business, we'll pay down some debt."

Takeaway

After its third-quarter reporting, my investment club opted to hold onto our shares of McGrath rather than recoup our original investment by divesting a portion. The share price subsequently climbed to a high of $83.95 on February 12, 2020. It certainly seemed a sound decision.

But, the market meltdown in the last week of February associated with the threat of the coronavirus sent shares spiraling lower by 13% to as low as $67.56. Considering earnings are likely to top $4.00 per share in 2020, on prices below $68, the forward multiple is less than 17. Comparatively, McGrath's average multiple in the past five years ranged from 18 to 19.

At this point, our yield on cost is 3.97%. The average dividend yield for Dividend Champions as of January 31, 2020 was 2.48%. Based on $1.68 annually, to equal that average yield, McGrath would have to trade for $67.74 or less. However, the average yield for McGrath's sector, Industrials, was only 1.82%. In that regard, shares could trade as high as $92.31.

Some could determine my investment club missed its opportunity to capture a gain on McGrath. And, that's certainly true. But, the reality is we've owned our shares less than three years. Our investing strategy allows an investment seven years before we expect a divestiture. This allows for ebbs and flows, corrections and run-ups in the market.

So, although we missed the opportunity to capitalize on the latest run-up in McGrath, we don't consider the company's potential stifled. After all, 99% of its revenue is generated in North America. We have time to be patient. And, it seems these market pressures have presented us a second opportunity to decide whether to reinvest and restart the clock.

