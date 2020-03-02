The Crisis Offers A Unique And Timely Buying Opportunity

The market's response to the COVID threat is due to reversal of an overbought condition, the sudden appearance of new economic conditions, and recession worries anticipated by a yield-curve inversion.

China, the country which began the epidemic, is now recovering, and its new cases of the virus are falling sequentially.

Several short-term momentum indexes are stretched to rare extremes. At past junctures like this, these extremes have preceded an imminent turnaround in the market.

First off, a reality check. Yes, COVID-19 is a deadly virus. 3% of those infected have died (China, Italy, Korea, Japan). It's alleged to have begun in a wild-meat market in Wuhan. One would think the Chinese had learned their lesson 17 years ago with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), a disease also linked to the sale of wild meat in a Chinese street market.

If true again, this outbreak in Wuhan has precipitated a Q1 earnings wipe-out for the highly-leveraged Chinese economy, stalled the country's manufacturing base, and created a worldwide stock market panic. Bushmeat is a nasty business in any case. It threatens endangered species, encourages the development of wild animals for sale, and has proliferated some viruses which are very harmful to humans.

However, compared to the annual pandemic of influenza in the United States, COVID-19 remains barely a blip. See below. (Source, Center for Disease Control, CDC)

And these statistics (above) are after 50-60% of all Americans receive an annual flu shot.

So the reasons for the dramatic market sell-off are not just medical. For the markets, it's all about the economics. President Trump has been chiding the Federal Reserve to lower the Federal Funds rate for 18 months. Spurring economic growth has been one of his administration's chief goals, and it is well-known that yield curve inversions are indicative of slowing growth.

In Q3 2018, the Yield Curve began to narrow dramatically. For the next four quarters, it was locked in a clear downtrend before going through zero in March, 2019. The inversion bottomed at -50 points. This significant downside move was in plain sight for all to see, and a great source of the President's ire with the Federal Reserve. The central bank eventually cut interest rates, but near the lowest point of the curve inversion.

Our last 7 recessions have all been preceded by an inversion of the yield curve similar to this one. And the Federal Reserve has used the Yield Curve in the past as a predictive model, so one wonders why the Fed waited so long before they acted? The current expansion and recovery has been the longest on record (127 months).

In retrospect, the recent rally to new market highs just 10 days ago (2/18) was a burst of enthusiasm before the normalizing and correction of economic conditions. What a difference a week makes!

But here is where an investor has to be careful about drawing a direct line between actual monetary conditions, and the emotional response of the stock market to those conditions.

In an age of instantaneous worldwide communication, fears fly faster than ever, and the investment herd is as big as it's ever been. Several million worried investors QUICKLY plucked 4,000 points (-14%) off the Dow in just 6 days, and it is a different market now. The index has returned to its Q4' 2017 price levels, but at today's corporate earnings. The market is no longer overvalued.

Technical and fundamental analysis can help an investor make prudent, probable decisions in the midst of a stampede.

A recent estimate of 2020 SPX 500 corporate earnings stood at $172 (See S&P Earnings forecast, Dr. Ed Yardeni & Joe Abbott, February 24, 2020). At today's low of 2,856, the SPX 500 has a forward P/E of 16.6.

The difference in P/E attributable to the FANG stocks in the index (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) is approximately 1.3, so the P/E would become 15.3 for the other 495 stocks (minus the FANG stocks). (See Industry Indicators: FANGs, Dr. Ed Yardeni & Joe Abbott, February 24, 2020)

A lot has changed in just 6 short days.

It is also important to remember that 1.16% bond yields and 1.35% CDs are uninviting financial investments, leaving equities as the only game in town.

Lastly, the Federal Reserve has made a commitment to provide excess liquidity in the markets through Q2'2020 via its "open market operations" ($60BL/mo), something which will surely grease the wheels of the stock market in a recovery effort. (See: Implementation Note, issued January 29, 2020; and Economists split on whether Fed policy is 'quantitative easing').

Sentiment and Momentum Indicators

Elevated CBOE Put-call ratios - along with the VIX Volatility Index (aka, the "Fear Index") - are representative of extreme bearish sentiment - even capitulation on the part of investors, just before a market turns for the better (See Forecasting Market Direction With Put/Call Ratios, By John Summa, Updated Aug 5, 2019).

Yesterday's Put-Call ratio (2/27) was no exception. It was one of the highest in the last 2 years.

There have been only 3 times in the last 30 years (the financial crisis, 2015, and 2018) where the VIX soared higher than today (see below). After the last two events, the Secular Bull Market resumed.

The downside volume on the NYSE of declines/over advances is the largest ever recorded, dwarfing even the financial crisis of 2008-9.

The NYSE advance/decline for actively-traded stocks is one of the lowest readings of the last 30 years.

Lastly, among momentum indicators, the treatment of investors towards their stock holdings is paramount. To what degree are they selling?

In a market of all-sellers, there are no buyers. Solid, vital companies become indiscriminately sold along with everything else. The market falls off a proverbial cliff amidst high volume and rampant selling. This develops into one of those rare moments when high-quality stocks become available at closeout prices. Within a few days, buyers will rush in to take advantage of the bargains. The market RALLIES on high volume. 90% of the issues advance higher while 90% of the volume is positive. Buyers buy. Shorts cover. A volcano of buying is created.

I will use the NYSE to illustrate.

The NY Stock Exchange has 2,800 companies, ranging from blue chips to new high-growth companies. It trades approximately 1.4 BL shares daily. It is the world's leading stock exchange. As of yesterday's close (2/28), only 192 of these companies (6.89%) were trading above their 50 day moving average. The last time this happened was the close of Q4, 2018. The following week, a powerful move began that carried the NYSE 38% higher over the next 13 months.

Notice also the price-line below, with the index falling-back to its support line.

For the SPX 500, this sentiment indicator is even more extreme. Almost 97% of the index was below its 50 day moving average (3.17% above) yesterday (2/28), something seen only twice before in the last 5 years. Each previous time signaled the beginning of a new advance.

There is a final technical configuration I would like to mention, the "head and shoulders" which is a consolidation/continuation pattern within an ongoing upward trend (See chart in link by @CryptoHamsterIO on TradingView.com).

Since the bull-market began in 2009, the NYSE has moved through a series of these head and shoulder bottoms to higher levels. This current sell-off could be the beginning of another sideways consolidation, one that might last several months, before the trend continues again to higher prices.

And here is another view of the NYSE today (2/28) with a trend-line going through the lows of the last 11 years.

In conclusion, I think this week's selling was a washout. In some perverse manner, the market often employs an "undercut low" towards the very end of a long series of declines. A sequence such as this:

The market seems to have put in a bottom, and advances most of the day (or over a couple of days).

Investors go long, thinking a V bottom is finally at hand and the worst is over.

Suddenly the market turns on a dime, slowly begins to arch downward, and then powers into the close, taking out every long-side buyer in its wake.

"Deceived" investors begin to puke-up their stocks - all stocks - unable to withstand the selling pressure any more.

I believe Monday's trade will be the beginning of something more positive.

Our current economic environment of 50-year low unemployment, moderate corporate earnings, exceedingly-low interest-rates, and relatively-high credit quality will continue to power forward, even if it its muted by a short-term economic pullback or delay.

A recency-bias to consider all powerful sell-offs as harbingers of a new Financial Crisis is mistaken. My father, a trader at the end of the Great Depression (who continued with the markets into the 1990s), once told me that it took 30 years for investors to forget 1929. "It seemed like it was always there", he said, "ready to roar back at you. Stocks were available for pennies on the dollar back then, but investors couldn't see it to buy them. They were too shattered by their memories".

In the present tense, imagine you fell asleep tonight and woke up at the end of Q4' 2017, with the markets at the same level they were then. This sell-off has bought you over 2 years of 'borrowed' time, and the opportunity to begin new positions or add to existing ones, lowering your cost basis.

On December 26, 2018, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha, It's Time To Invest In Small Caps. This article outlines several of the same conditions which exist now, giving clear reasons why opportunities like today are a buy, not a sell.

The trade here is to go long one of the indexes through an ETF, such as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), Dow Industrials (DIA), SPX 500 (SPY), or the Russell 2000 (IWM). It is times like this where "buy low" actually means something. I would put in a stop-loss a few points below today's low, and be careful at the open of being whipsawed.

I am long Apple computer (AAPL), and have been adding to it in this downturn. Over the last decade, Apple has creatively designed and sustained an ever-growing ecosystem of Apple products that's been attracting market-share away from competitors. On a fundamental basis, Apple is buying-back its shares aggressively in downturns like this (approximately 5.5% or 240 ML shares/annually), and at today's close (2/28) of $273, has a forward P/E of just under 20, which is low for a growth company. The recent earnings report highlighted explosive growth in its wearables, Apple-pay, Apple Card, and services divisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.