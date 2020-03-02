DBO: An Oil ETF For Times Like These

DBO is a strong ETF for a contango market in that its adaptive methodology allows it to minimize roll and thus outperform rival funds.

With shares of the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) falling by nearly 20%, it’s been a rough year for holders of crude oil. While this decline is painful, an overlooked bright spot here is that DBO’s specific methodology (which we’ll discuss in the next section) has allowed it to outperform rival oil ETFs like USO by 1-2%. While this may seem like miserable comfort when the outright return of the fund is a loss of almost 20%, if you carry this outperformance forward, you’ll see that DBO’s methodology truly is one of the best ways to play crude at this time for the long run.

Understanding DBO

DBO is one of my favorite oil market instruments. The reason why I say this is that the designers of the instrument were very purposeful and thoughtful as per how they managed roll yield. Specifically, DBO utilizes the DBIQ method of handling exposure across the futures curve which means that investors in the fund will receive the optimal roll yield to the benefit of the shareholder. This may seem confusing, so let’s unpack it.

There’s a basic tendency in financial markets for the prices along a forward curve to move towards the spot price as time progresses. This is a problem for investors in crude oil because in general, the front two months of the WTI futures curve are in what is known as contango – or the front month is priced cheaper than the back month.

What this tangibly means is that if you were required to maintain exposure to WTI futures in the front of the curve, you would generally see losses from roll yield. The reason this is the case is that as time nears expiry of the front contract, you would be rolling exposure into a higher-priced contract than the back contract. Despite popular belief, this “sell low and buy high” doesn’t result in any losses to the investor. The losses actually come from this higher priced contract falling towards the front of the curve in most typical months. This graphic from Wikipedia captures the idea perfectly. Imagine holding a long position in the top line and that’s exactly how roll yield impacts your returns.

DBO shines in that its methodology adaptively searches the forward curve for the best roll yield opportunities. This tangibly means that when it comes time to roll exposure into a later month, DBO will do it such that contango is minimized and backwardation (opposite of contango = positive roll yield) is maximized. This is the good news.

The bad news is that at present, DBO is forced to manage negative roll yield because the curve recently settled into contango.

What this tangibly means is that DBO is now in a loss management mode in that it will attempt to minimize roll yield by moving exposure to months in which the differential is less likely to contract versus the prompt.

And the bright side of this bad news is what I mentioned at the beginning of the article: since DBO is able to do this, it is outperforming its peers which are caught in a rigid investment framework (for example, USO is required to only roll in the front two contracts). This said, given this strong methodology, we are likely to see DBO continue to outperform and shine when market conditions turn more bullish for crude. Now about those crude markets…

Crude Markets

There is no question that public sentiment has dramatically shifted towards bearishness. The headlines are clear: coronavirus fears are urging the public to sell and short risk assets. Crude oil is considered to be a risk asset for most, so we’ve seen crude fall along with copper and a few other commodities.

Now here’s the catch and where I think investors can really profit: this selloff has happened against the underlying fundamentals. What I mean is that if you look at things like the 5-year range of inventories, we’re actually underperforming seasonal normal.

It’s too early to say for sure, but if we continue to underperform the 5-year average, we might see very real fundamental tightness in the summer time frame as the year-to-date build lags prior years.

The reason why it pays to pay attention to these metrics is that there are direct correlations between the price of crude oil and metrics like crude inventories versus the 5-year average.

As crude inventories fall versus the 5-year average, the outright price of crude oil rises. This shouldn’t really be a shock because falling inventories means supply is unable to keep up with demand and therefore prices rise. You know, economics 101 kind of stuff.

And that’s what we’re seeing today. Crude production growth is slowing.

These declines are broad-based across all major shale regions.

And these declines are being driven by across-the-board slowing of drilling activity.

The reason why this activity is slowing has to do with Wall Street banks cutting off the capital flow to E&Ps. The message is clear: supply growth will continue to decline until the price of crude rises and improves operating cash flows for the E&P sector. Right now the E&P sector is struggling with profitability and many major companies are seeing shares hit multi-year lows as the market continues to sour towards energy.

The ultimate fix here is higher oil prices and these higher prices will directly come through the current trend continuing. What I mean is that in a typical year, demand grows on an outright basis. You can see the average amount by which this demand grows here. If you examine the data, you’ll see an almost uniform trend – demand for crude oil has consistently increased in nearly all years for the past three decades. This means that at a very basic level, supply has to continue growing or we will have shortages.

The 5-year average chart at the beginning of this section shows that we actually are trending towards the area of under supply. In other words, demand is strengthening (albeit at poor rates) such that it is outstripping supply growth at this level. What this means is that if the simple trend in place of declining production continues (and it has for over a year), at some point in the near future (simple math says within a year), we will see very significant tightness in the supply and demand balance. At this point, it’s not really a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. This said, it pays to look for buying opportunities to capture the coming upside in crude oil and DBO makes for a solid investment choice due to its rolling methodology.

Conclusion

DBO is a strong ETF for a contango market in that its adaptive methodology allows it to minimize roll and thus outperform rival funds. The crude markets have sold off strongly on coronavirus fears despite the underlying fundamentals for crude oil. Supply growth is slowing while demand continues to grow – this is a recipe for higher crude prices in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.