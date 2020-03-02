Concho Resources: All Set To Face A Tough Oil Market

Concho Resources (CXO) generated profits and free cash flows in the fourth quarter, and the company will likely post strong results in 2020 as the Midland, Texas-based shale oil driller capitalizes on the capital efficiency gains, reduction in capital expenditures, and double-digit growth in oil production. If oil prices improve, then the company's earnings and cash flows will surge. But even if prices continue to hover in the low-$50s a barrel range, Concho Resources will still generate strong levels of free cash flows. I think this is a great oil stock which investors should closely follow.

Earnings Recap

Concho Resources has recently released its fourth-quarter results. The company has reported an adjusted profit of $1.03 per share, up from $0.94 per share a year earlier. Its operating cash flows, ahead of changes in working capital, also increased to $801 million from $696 million in Q4-2018. The growth in profits and cash flows was driven by an increase in production and improvement in oil prices.

Concho Resources produced 337,288 boe per day in the fourth quarter, depicting a gain of 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Its oil production increased by 8% to 214,859 bpd. The company booked a realized price of $40.17 per boe for its total production, up from $37.78 in Q4-2018. The company swung to free cash flows of $187 million from a cash flow deficit of $230 million in Q4-2018 as Concho Resources benefited from production growth, better prices, and a large cut in Capex (E&D costs).

Concho Resources also increased quarterly dividends by 60% to $0.20 per share, which indicates that the management is confident about the company's ability to continue generating free cash flows which it will use to boost shareholder returns.

Looking Ahead

Concho Resources is entering 2020 on a positive note by showing that it can grow production while delivering free cash flows. Concho Resources outspent cash flows in the past but by reporting free cash flows for the second quarter in a row, the company has further cemented its position as a low-cost operator that can generate free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment of less than $60 a barrel. I think the company looks all set to continue reporting strong results in the upcoming quarters.

Concho Resources achieved meaningful capital efficiencies last year which, I believe, have improved the company's ability to turn profits and free cash flows. The company ran a returns-based drilling program, reduced cycle times and slashed well costs. Its cycle times improved by 29% in Q4-2019 as compared to Q4-2018, with the gains being driven by operational efficiencies. Its total drilling, completion, and equipment costs fell by 18% to $999 per foot in 2019. The company reported double-digit improvement in well costs at both of its core operating areas - Delaware and Midland Basins. These improvements are sustainable and will have a positive impact on the company's performance in 2020, helping lift margins and free cash flows.

Concho Resources plans to cut capital expenditure in 2020 which is going to increase the company's free cash flow generating power. The company has earmarked capital of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion for 2020, which shows a drop of almost 10% at the mid-point of the guidance from $2.995 billion spent in 2019. In Q3-2019 and Q4-2019, we saw how a drop in capital spending can help push free cash flows higher. With even lower levels of CapEx, the company can potentially earn higher levels of free cash flows (assuming flat commodity prices). The company will primarily work on small projects of around six wells with wider spacing of 700 to 800 feet, up from 550 feet in 2019, which may improve well productivity.

But what I really like about Concho Resources is that due to the capital efficiency gains, the company will be able to drill 10% more lateral feet than last year, despite cutting capital expenditures. In 2020, Concho Resources will work with 18 to 20 rigs and six to seven completion crews which will help bring 280 to 300 gross operated wells online. The company plans to hit average lateral lengths of 10,000 feet in 2020, up from 9,000 feet in 2019, at a lower budget. This drilling program will enable the company to grow its oil volumes by 10% to 12% which will drive a 6% to 8% increase in total production, after adjusting for asset sales.

I think that the improvement in cost structure, reduction in capital expenditures, and double-digit growth in oil production have put Concho Resources in a good position to continue generating free cash flows in 2020. The company has forecast free cash flows of $350 million at an average annual price of $50 a barrel growing to around $650 million at $60 per barrel, with room for upside with improvement in NGL prices and efficiency gains. This guidance implies that even at $50 oil, the company can generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund not only its capital investments but also dividends expenditure of around $160 million. At higher oil prices, the company can generate even higher levels of free cash flows, which it can return to investors by increasing dividends. This guidance also implies that Concho Resources can balance cash flows at sub-$50 a barrel oil prices.

Concho Resources is, however, is exposed to oil price-related risks. The oil prices have fallen substantially this year from more than $60 a barrel in January to $51 at the time of this writing. The decline can be attributed in large part by the spread of the coronavirus from China to other parts of the world which has sparked concerns that this might significantly hurt oil demand. Concho Resources can generate decent levels of free cash flows at current prices but if oil falls below $50 and stays there for an extended period, then that's going to hurt the company's ability to generate free cash flows. In the worst-case scenario, Concho Resources could cut its CapEx down to maintenance levels, keep production flat, and concentrate on generating enough cash flows to fund its operations and dividends. The company could also end up outspending cash flows.

The good thing about Concho Resources is that it has significant downside protection as well. The company has crude oil and natural gas hedges in place to protect its cash flows against any unexpected plunge in commodity prices. For instance, the company has hedged more than 56 million barrels of total oil production - which is equivalent to around 75% of last year's oil volumes - for 2020 using price swaps. The company will continue to receive an attractive price for a vast majority of these barrels of around $57 a barrel.

Moreover, Concho Resources also has a rock-solid balance sheet which enhances its ability to withstand weak commodity prices for an extended period. The company ended last year with long-term debt of $3.955 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company improved its financial health by selling a non-core asset and using the proceeds to repay $395 million borrowed under the revolving credit facility. The company now carries an under-levered balance sheet with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 22% - one of the lowest among all mid-to-large-cap independent oil producers. The company also has robust liquidity of $2.07 billion which includes $70 million of cash reserves and $2 billion available from the credit facility. The company can use this liquidity to meet any short-term funding requirements. But if it reports free cash flows in 2020, then it could further grow its liquidity.

For these reasons, I believe Concho Resources is looking good heading into 2020. The company's shares have fallen by 5.8% in the last three months, due in large part to the weakness in oil prices. But Concho Resources stock has easily outperformed the industry's benchmark fund, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) which tumbled by 23% in the same period. The company's shares could continue to outperform as it grows production, generates free cash flows, and rewards shareholders with dividends. Due to the outperformance, Concho Resources stock is now trading more than 20x this year's earnings estimate, higher than the sector median of 10.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Concho Resources as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.