COV-19: Investing During A Market Panic

I share five themes to look for when investing during a panic and some of my portfolio names that fit the bill for dip buyers to purchase.

Many investors may be tempted to buy the dip, a strategy that has worked well over the past decade.

During times of panic and global uncertainty, the entire market can indiscriminately sell off, creating long-term buying opportunities.

Investment Thesis

COV-19 has created a temporary panic in the markets. Whether this is a minor correction or the start of a significant drawdown remains to be seen.

The fact remains that the broader market is about 10% cheaper than it was at the start of last week:

Data by YCharts

This correction conveniently occurred early in the year, and some investors may have cash from retirement contributions or year-end bonuses to put to work.

While it may be tempting to put cash to work in the most beaten-down names, I think investors should be wary of deploying capital into speculative companies that rely on cheap debt and equity to operate and grow. If the pullback gets worse and the panic spreads to credit markets, the companies who relied on easy money may find themselves in a precarious position. We could see another situation similar to the GFC, where capital became scarce as credit and equity investors pulled their bids from the market in a fit of panic.

To avoid the potential drawdowns of the crisis and still profit from the dip, I propose the following themes for investing in times of uncertainty.

Investment Grade Credit/Strong Balance Sheet - When credit markets seize up, appetite for junk debt falls. Credit investors pull money away from speculative companies, causing yields and financing costs to balloon upward. Businesses that rely on credit markets to finance growth and operations find themselves with limited access to capital at the time when it is most useful. Liquid balance sheets, consistent and robust cash flows, and a conservative capital allocation strategy attract bond investors and lower the chances of bankruptcy. Recession-Resistant Secular Growth Stories - We don't necessarily need to buy companies that are growing their sales at 20%+ per annum. The point here is to avoid companies exposed to negative trends. We also want to own companies that will be able to survive and even thrive in an era of slower economic activity. Share Repurchases - During periods of market panic, the masses hit the sell buttons on their equity portfolios regardless of price. It is key to invest in companies committed to returning capital to their shareholders. When companies buy back stock at depressed prices, they can create additional value by retiring more stock for each dollar spent. Repurchasing shares can also add liquidity to the market for shareholders who need to sell, preventing the price from dropping through the floor. Low Dividend Payout Ratios - A quarterly dividend can provide a floor for the stock price, so it can be wise to look for a company that pays a regular dividend. But we should ensure that the payout ratio has an extreme margin of safety. Almost nothing spooks investors more than a dividend cut, and dividend cuts are much more likely to occur in recessions or times of market turmoil.

The combination of these factors creates a business that should be able to weather a crisis and emerge unscathed, ideally with its share price intact. Bankruptcy risk is much lower than junk-rated companies.

Below are three companies from my portfolio that meet the above criteria. These are names that I have held for the long term and that I'd be comfortable adding to even in times of uncertainty.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores is a discount apparel retailer with zero online presence. Most investors would likely brush it off or assume that it has had poor returns. But ROST has had total returns over the last decade that rival high-flying tech companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Data by YCharts

Ross is a discount retailer that has created a "treasure hunt" experience of shopping that doesn't translate to an online setting. To put it succinctly, it is like shopping at a thrift store where all of the clothes are new. The clothes they carry are a random assortment, often from well-known brands. Sometimes, limited release items are selling at Ross for far below their retail and resale value, making it a popular destination for the discerning shopper. An example:

Source: @profitfinds on Instagram

Ross deserves a place on our shopping list. It has a fortress balance sheet with extremely low leverage, even when considering its lease liabilities. It has investment-grade credit, and the company consistently grows same-store sales at a mid-single-digit pace.

The business model is capital-light so that the company can open up new stores with minimal investment. Ross can instead return its capital to shareholders via buybacks and a small but rapidly growing dividend.

Perhaps, most importantly, Ross generally thrives in times of panic. Its business model is selling clothes for much cheaper than department stores. While the stock price may dip, the company will likely continue to generate cash flows, which can buy back discounted stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger is the largest grocery store operator in the country with an operating history dating back to the Spanish American war.

It also meets the shopping list requirements: investment grade credit, recession-resistant industry, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation:

Data by YCharts

Groceries are a great business to be in during a recession. Not only do people need to eat, but they are less likely to splurge at a restaurant, and instead go to the grocery store. Sure, the higher ticket items like steak and lobster might see less demand. But recessions don't have much of an impact on the business.

When Amazon announced its foray into grocery via its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017, Kroger's stock price tanked to the point the company traded at about 10x earnings. It still hasn't recovered its losses, despite growth in the business and a much lower share count. The discount creates a margin of safety in the valuation.

Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Among other things, Argan builds natural gas-fired power plants. Natural gas is a much cleaner source of energy than coal. As a result, the United States has been slowly but surely converting its power generation from coal to natural gas. This is a secular tailwind for Argan and should result in continued business for the company.

Argan is a company that doesn't get much press, but I think it is a viable, recession-resistant name that meets the shopping list requirements. It has a large cash balance and no debt. The construction business relies on large, long-term contracts for revenue, and the company already has a significant backlog. While competitors like McDermott (OTCPK:MDRIQ) have gone bankrupt due to cost overruns, Argan generally completes its projects under budget.

The company's customers are usually municipal governments, so it has less exposure to the economic cycle than most businesses. It has substantial project backlog, and new projects continue to roll in.

The company also pays a regular dividend, and while its buyback history is spotty, it repurchases shares and has the cash flows to continue. Its returns during the last financial crisis were stellar when compared to the broader market, showcasing the durable nature of its business:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

COV-19 spooked markets last week. Whether that was the start of a widespread panic or just another hiccup in this historic bull market, it is too early to tell.

Those with cash sitting on the sidelines may desire to plow their money straight into the market. But investors will sleep better at night by investing in a conservatively-run, recession-resistant business that can buy back stock as opposed to a company that relies on cheap debt to finance operations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROST, KR, AGX, GOOG, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.