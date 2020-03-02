Tracking Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

The top three positions are CenturyLink, General Electric, and CNX Resources and they add up to ~31% of the portfolio.

Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value increased from $5.73B to $6B this quarter. The number of positions increased from 26 to 28.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Southeastern Asset Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Southeastern’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Southeastern’s 13F portfolio value increased ~5% from $5.73B to $6B. The number of holdings increased from 26 to 28. The top three holdings are at ~31% while the top five are at ~45% of the 13F assets: CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), General Electric (NYSE:GE), CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX), Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Southeastern is best known for its investor-friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf Partners International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Partners Global Fund (LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund returned 14.81% for 2019 compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 index. Annualized returns since the 1987 inception is 9.7%. Although, the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has a non-US company in the top ten: CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY). Cash allocation is at ~10%, down from ~15% last quarter.

Note: Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that a sizable portion of Southeastern’s AUM ($13B total) is attributable to separately managed accounts.

Stake Disposals

Summit Materials (SUM): The ~5% SUM stake was established in Q3 2018 at prices between $18 and $27 and increased by ~40% in Q1 2019 at prices between $11.25 and $18. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $21.25 and $25. The stock currently trades at $19.54.

Note: Southeastern had a 4.6% ownership stake in the business as of last quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB (TV): The minutely small TV position was disposed during the quarter.

New Stakes

Williams Companies (WMB): WMB is a medium-sized 3.25% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $22 and $24 and the stock currently trades below that range at $19.05.

Trip.com (TRIP), Nokia Corp (NOK), and WideOpenWest (WOW): These are very small (less than ~0.7% of the portfolio each) positions established this quarter.

Stake Decreases

CenturyLink: CTL is currently the largest 13F position at ~16% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed in October 2017. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now below that range at $12.07. There was an ~11% stake increase in Q2 2019 while last two quarters saw minor trimming.

Note: Their cost-basis on the position is ~$16. Southeastern has a ~7% ownership stake in CenturyLink.

General Electric: The large (top three) ~8% GE position was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $17 and $25 and increased by ~185% next quarter at prices between $13 and $19. Q3 2018 saw another ~26% increase at prices between $11.25 and $14.25 and that was followed with a ~40% further increase next quarter at prices between $6.70 and $13.50. The stock is now at $10.88. The last four quarters have seen a ~30% selling at prices between $7.75 and $11.50.

CNX Resources): CNX is a top-five 7.42% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position is from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-20s price range. Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There was a ~18% stake increase in Q2 2019 at prices between $6.15 and $10.90. The stock is now at $5.31. The last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off last November. Southeastern has a ~27% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

Mattel Inc.: MAT is now a large (top five) 7.4% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $11.79. The last two quarters have seen minor trimming. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, MAT is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a ~10% ownership stake in Mattel Inc.

FedEx Corporation: FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large (top five) stake at ~6.45% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: the five quarters through Q4 2017 saw a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. The stock currently trades at ~$141. Q1 2019 saw a ~10% stake increase while last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a ~5% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 and Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$503. The last six quarters have seen a one-third selling at prices between $555 and $740. Southeastern is harvesting gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~11% of Graham Holdings.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a 4.57% of the portfolio position purchased in March 2018 in the low-30s and the stock currently trades at $40.43. Q2 2018 saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50 while next quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $33 and $38. There was another ~43% reduction in Q4 2018 at prices between $33 and $39.50. The last four quarters have also seen a ~28% selling at prices between $35.50 and $47.

United Technologies (UTX): The bulk of the current ~4% UTX position was purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $88 and $101. Q1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at around the same price range. The stock currently trades at ~$131. The last three years have seen a ~70% selling at prices between ~$110 and ~$150.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a ~4% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. Recent activity follows: the last three years have seen a ~80% reduction at prices between $772 and $1361. The stock is now at ~$1339. Southeastern is realizing huge gains.

GCI Liberty (GLIBA): Most of the 2.66% GLIBA stake was built in Q4 2018 at prices between $40 and $51. The stock currently trades well above that range at ~$69. This quarter saw a ~28% selling at prices between $62 and $74.

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) previously Actuant: The bulk of the 2.56% portfolio stake in EPAC was purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $18 and $25 and it is now at $21.37.

Note: Southeastern has a ~10% ownership stake in Enerpac.

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG): The ~2% AMG stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $137 and $160 and increased by ~55% next quarter at prices between $90 and $138. The stock is now below the low end of those ranges at $75.22. The last four quarters have seen a ~25% selling at prices between $75 and $116.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): The 1.61% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $70 and that was followed with an ~11% increase in Q3 2017. The stock currently trades at $57.50. The last two years have seen a ~75% selling at prices between $58 and $94.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): CNHI is a ~1% of the portfolio position built-up from Q3 2014 at prices between $7.50 and $10. Recent activity follows: Q2 2018 saw a one-third increase at prices between $10.50 and $13 while the next two quarters saw a ~23% selling at prices between $8.50 and $12.50. The stock is now at ~$9.30. The last four quarters have seen a ~50% reduction at prices between $8.50 and $11.25.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN): The WYNN stake was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $92 and $127 and the stock currently trades at ~$108. The last three quarters had seen the stake reduced by ~52% at prices between $103 and $150. The position was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $103 and $141.

Stake Increases

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ): The LAZ position was a very small stake first purchased in Q3 2018. The next quarter saw the position built to a 2.17% portfolio stake at prices between $34 and $48. The last year saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $31 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $35.82 and the stake is now fairly large at 5.32% of the portfolio.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK): PK, the December 2016 spinoff from Hilton Worldwide (HLT) is a 5.54% portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $25 and $28 and doubled the following quarter at around the same price range. The stock is now at $18.26 and the stake is at ~5% of the portfolio. Q1 2018 saw a ~180% increase in the mid-20s price-range as they got a large allocation from a subscription sale by distressed Chinese conglomerate HNA who sold its 25% stake. The five quarters through Q2 2019 had seen a ~60% selling at prices between $26 and $34 while last quarter there was a ~24% stake increase at prices between $23 and $28. This quarter also saw a ~8% further increase.

Note: Southeastern controls ~5% of Park Hotels & Resorts.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a very small 1% of the portfolio position as of Q1 2018. The four quarters through Q1 2019 saw the position doubled at prices between $155 and $280 and that was followed with another ~35% increase last quarter at prices between $108 and $185. The stock currently trades at ~$120 and the stake is now at 2.44% of the portfolio. The last two quarters have seen minor increases.

Venator Materials (VNTR): VNTR is a minutely small 0.09% of the portfolio stake established last quarter and increased this quarter.

Kept Steady

PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH): PCH is a ~3% position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $40 and it is now at $36.74. The last quarter saw a ~15% selling at prices between $36 and $42.

Note: Southeastern’s ownership stake in PotlatchDeltic is ~6% of the business.

Realogy Holdings (RLGY): RLGY is a 2.67% stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% next quarter. There was an ~18% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~24% increase next quarter at prices between $20 and $24. The last three quarters had also seen a ~75% stake increase at prices between $4.50 and $18.50. The stock is currently at $9.27.

Note: Southeastern controls ~15% of the business.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS): DDS is a 2.50% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $56 and $76. The last quarter saw a ~38% stake increase at prices between $55 and $79. The stock currently trades at $56.29.

Note: Southeastern controls ~10% of the business.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): FWONK is a 2.46% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$39. There was a one-third reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37 while Q2 2018 saw a similar increase at around the same price range. Q1 2019 saw a ~27% selling at prices between $30.50 and $35.50 and that was followed with a ~11% trimming next quarter. The last quarter also saw a ~28% selling at prices between $37 and $43. Southeastern is harvesting gains.

Note: Following the acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Liberty Media Formula One and the stock symbols changed. Southeastern controls ~9% of the business.

Eastman Kodak (KODK): The KODK stake was kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~56% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (4.96M shares in the 13F report and the rest in preferred converts).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CKHUY, CNX, CTL, GE, GOOGL, PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.