February 2020 Portfolio Update - Chaos Ensues

Buying opportunities were present across many sectors - I invested massive amounts of capital during the month, yet the lion's portion of dividend for the year is still coming.

February turned into a veritable shopping spree. I invested sizable amounts of cash (in total ~$30,000) coming from a company forced sell (the company being M&A'ed), incomes, dividends and opportunities into a variety of stocks. I've also identified multiple excellent buys going forward and expect March-May to be very active months, with $20,000-$30,000 being put to work.

The annual reporting period goes on, and there have been both cuts and excellent increases - I'll go through them below.

As a result of current dividend bumps/changes and investments, my projected annual income from dividends alone is now ~147.2% of avg. dividend income/avg. monthly expenses ratio.

This month's update of the international dividend investor's portfolio

As a value-oriented dividend investor with a very long-term perspective, I believe that investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend stocks and related shares/securities is a better option in the long term than investing in index funds or most ETFs. In addition to receiving growth in stock/portfolio value, I also receive annual, quarterly, and monthly dividend payments without paying a fee, which enables me to live my life as I see fit.

In adopting a dividend investor's mindset, I've stopped caring about short-term stock movements. I consider my investment portfolio as a functioning business, and the business's goal is simple - to ensure my financial independence. I'll do this through any means at my disposal, and I've no moral/ethical qualms as an investor about investing in any sort of publicly listed business.

My prerequisites

I'm a relatively young (34-year-old) trilingual (Swedish/German background) who holds a large variety of national and international stocks. I reached my financial independence (at least in Sweden/Swedish standards) in 2018 when my average monthly dividends for the first time exceeded my average monthly costs/expenses + savings goal.

In Swedish terms, my annual dividends of $31,045 give me roughly the annual salary of an average Swedish:

Since 2018, my average dividend income from my private account has gone on to grow in relation to my average expenses on a monthly basis, where they currently stand at ~147.2% of expenses.

In my life, I work independently and run several businesses. These days, I work mostly as a consultant and take contracts at leisure and as I like, while my businesses mostly run "themselves."

Living in Sweden means that my economic requirements may be (very likely are) different from what someone in the US would require to comfortably retire, as seen above by the employment examples. Many people are in fact living off of less money than I make from my dividends alone. Due to a government-financed healthcare system and extensive state minimum pensions and available benefits, many of the concerns and considerations investors in other nations may have don't apply to me.

I doubt I'll want to live in Sweden my entire life, so I'm also looking into appealing nations for living, from a climate, socioeconomic, and future demographic perspective. Thus far, the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are on the list (with various pros and cons).

This is very long-term planning, however, and won't be relevant until 5-7 years in the future. I've estimated that I need about $50,000-80,000/year to live at the standard I'm used to. After all, I don't want to work as a Coke Burner or a Welder in the US (or anywhere else). This also means that, despite being financially independent at my desired standard in Sweden, I'm not yet "done".

February 2020 news update

February turned into an absolute shopping spree, particularly towards the end as we saw the most exciting week in a very long time. I turned on the tap and poured capital into companies that dropped due to earnings volatility and/or undervaluation. Almost $30,000 was invested during this month.

I continue to focus on a mix of high-yielding dividend stocks as well as qualitative, more low-yielding companies. These days I'm looking at a target overall yield of about 4-5.5%. My portfolio's total yield is at a current 5.205%, though this includes a still-sizable chunk (around 10.5%) of liquid capital currently held in a 0.65% interest savings account. Were I to put this to work even conservatively, this number would go up to around 5.45% at the very least. What's more, the coming months will bring in significant capital that needs to be reinvested.

Here is how this available capital is currently being allocated in terms of planning.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Calculations/Data)

Each "buy" is a position of about 6000 SEK (as you can see), which comes to about $550-$650 depending on current FX. In total, as you can see currently, I still have 115 "positions" worth of non-margin purchasing power left, which does include a majority position in buckets set aside for 5-10% pullback, 10-20% Correction, and a full-blown recession/bear market. However, these numbers do not include the next 2-3 months' dividends, which thanks to my European weighting will be over 65% of my total annual dividends (as well as continual cash from salaries and other incomes). This will see my buying power go up by another 63 "positions", including weekly buys for those 3 months.

In short, over the next few months, there's plenty of cash available, come hell or high water.

With that said, let's review some numbers for the month.

Reviewing February 2020 dividends and projecting future dividends

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

What you're seeing in the graph is the effect of companies in Europe adopting bi-annual dividend payment models, dividend cuts, and massive amounts of reinvestment. Note in particular the development projected in May, September, and November.

Dividends during the month of February 2020 came in from the following companies in my private portfolio:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTC:TRSWF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTC:BPZZF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF)

Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTC:AHOTF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:ARESF)

Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

Vanguard USD Treasury Bond UCITS ETF (IVDTYUSD)

Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF (IVDUCUSD)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

AT&T (T)

General Mills (GIS)

CVS Health (CVS)

Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT)

MPLX LP (MPLX)

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Unum Group (UNM)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

Vodafone (VOD)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my private portfolio this month, in combination with interest income from my savings, was $1,198. This has been reinvested. This was also a 180% increase over the February dividend of 2019, representing the shifted focus to NA I've gone through over the past 12 months.

The current average monthly dividend income from my private portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $2,578.08

Below, you can view my average income from dividends in relation to expenses (in SEK) for the year of 2019/2020.

(Source: Google Finance, Author's own calculations)

Dividends during the month of February 2020 came in from the following companies in my corporate portfolio:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

The total amount of dividends paid out from my corporate portfolio this month is $52.15. This cash will be reinvested. The current average monthly dividend income from my corporate portfolio, based on the calculation of annual dividends/12, is $99.32.

Transactions During February 2020

I only purchase stocks I consider fairly valued or undervalued. I don't mind sitting with some (or a lot) of cash on hand, as my goal of financial independence from dividend stocks is reached, and I am in no position where I feel I "have" to invest in anything or keep any certain amount of money in or outside of the market.

This month, the following transactions were made in my private investment account:

Looking forward

For the next month, I've decided to keep an eye on the following companies and may extend my position in one or several of them, depending on which offer particularly appealing valuations at the time:

Simon Property Group

Unum Group

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B)

Altria

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Polaris

Broadcom

ViacomCBS

Bank OZK (OZK)

Securitas

General Dynamics

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Equinor

Tanger Factory Outlets

My goal is to invest at least $10000 in March 2020 - more if this corona-infused crash continues. I've set purchase levels for many stocks, and eagerly await the coming week.

Looking ahead into 2020

My cash position has finally been going down some as a result of this corona market. However, due to several, noticeable dividend cuts - namely my car companies of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), several large cuts have been made, which have pulled nearly $100 worth of projected monthly dividends from my totals. While Daimler's and Renault's cuts are, I believe, temporary due to one-off 2019 effects, Swedbank and Sampo will likely take longer to recover their payouts. That means that in its current state, my portfolio is actually at a "low point" of its dividend capability when considering that these companies together represent nearly 8% of my portfolio, and I believe them to reinstate things in the long term.

The fact that my projected annual dividend payout rose as it did compared to last month is indicative of the amount of reinvesting, but also the number of other dividend increases that have been published since.

March, April, and May are the most capital-heavy months of the year, with almost ~$18,000 worth of dividends alone being paid out during these few periods, in addition to equally much capital coming in from other sources. It's going to be an exciting time, regardless of the way the market turns.

European Dividend increases

As I said, I'm also providing a summary of dividend increases affecting my portfolio. For February, the following changes came in during the annual reporting period.

Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF) - Dividend increase of ~8.62%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of €2.52/Share, up from €2.32/share

Siemens - Dividend increase of ~2.63%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of €3.9/Share, up from €3.8/share

Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) -Dividend increase of ~4.7%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 2.45 SEK/Share, up from 2.34 SEK/share

Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) -Dividend increase of ~3.57%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 7.25 SEK/Share, up from 7 SEK/share

ICA-Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) -Dividend increase of ~3.35%, increasing the bi-annual dividend to a total of 12 SEK/Share, up from 11.5 SEK/share

DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) -Dividend increase of ~9.76%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 9 NOK/Share, up from 8.2 NOK/share

Nordic Waterproofing (No Symbol) -Dividend increase of ~12.5%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 4.5 SEK/Share, up from 4 SEK/share

Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) -Dividend increase of ~4.17%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 6.25 SEK/Share, up from 6 SEK/share

Yara International -Dividend increase of ~130.77%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 15 NOK/Share, up from 6.5 NOK/share

Investment AB Latour (No Symbol) -Dividend increase of ~10%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 2.75 SEK/Share, up from 2.5 SEK/share

TietoEVRY (OTCPK:TCYBY) - Dividend increase of ~1.6%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of €1.27/Share, up from €1.25/share

Nyfosa (No Symbol) - Extraordinary dividend up from 0% to 2.7% YoC due to the payment of a number of shares of an external company, valued around 1.18 SEK/share paid out.

Equinor (EQNR) - Dividend increase of ~4%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of $0.27/share.

Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget I Norden (No symbol) - Dividend increase of 140%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 0.6 SEK/Share, up from 0.25 SEK/share

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) -Dividend increase of ~10%, increasing the annual dividend to a total of 5.5 SEK/Share, up from 5 SEK/share.

We also had dividend cuts from the companies Daimler, Renault and Sampo. Together with Swedbank, these mark the dividend cuts from European stocks for the year (at least thus far).

As you can see, dividend cuts are far more common in Europe, as European companies have the tendency to size dividend payouts according to actual annual profits. Very few companies in Sweden take on debt in order to finance any sort of dividend - many of them do tend towards risky (75%+) payout ratios, however. While I'm not exactly pleased with the double-digit average/month dividend loss (in USD) I'm suffering due to the car companies and Swedbank, I knew it was coming from Swedbank, and I also suspected it was coming from the automotive sector this year.

Wrapping up

These monthly updates are meant as examples of portfolio allocation and potential investment strategy. It's meant partly as a view into my investment thinking, and how one can go about thinking regarding investments - and the results of doing so.

I no longer have any specific goal with my investments - my independence is reached. Instead, the goal, for now, is "get more." A few years ago, I might've said that I'd stop working and relax somewhere when I reached this point, but it has become increasingly clear to me that I'm a better, more balanced individual when active and working on something - and I've not yet decided what I want to do more long term.

Because of this, I'm simply doing what I'm used to doing at the moment - which is running my businesses and continuing to invest conservatively. My goal is a strong and healthy mix of balanced stock/investment allocations that can serve as a guidepost for others to construct their own portfolios - and rather than specific stocks (beyond my articles), I'm more about sector-specific allocation and risk balance.

