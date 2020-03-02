Seadrill Adds Backlog In Q4 2019, But The Pace Of The Recovery Slows Down

Seadrill (SDRL) has just reported its fourth-quarter results and provided its new fleet status report , providing investors with a chance to look at the performance of the driller whose shares lost almost 60% of market capitalization year-to-date. Just like other offshore drilling stocks, Seadrill has found itself under significant pressure due to the falling oil prices. In addition, the company has previously stated that it started discussions with its lenders due to the slower pace of the offshore drilling recovery.

Seadrill reported revenues of $398 million and net loss of $199 million, or a loss of $1.99 per share. The company had negative operating cash flow of $56 million, which led to a decrease in the company’s cash position in comparison with the third quarter. Seadrill’s cash cushion remains solid despite this development: at the end of the fourth quarter, the company had $1.1 billion of cash and $242 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet. Seadrill has previously used the option to defer amortization debt payments and stated that it can defer a total of $500 million payments through to early 2021. The first bank maturities come in the second quarter of 2022, so Seadrill is financially safe for this year. However, the company is already in discussions with lenders so it may choose to adjust its capital structure before it is forced to do so.

Here’s what the company stated on this issue: “[…] we took the initiative to engage in a dialogue with our banks at an early state to address capital structure challenges relative to current trading conditions. We have been engaged in a productive dialogue with the lead banks throughout the fourth quarter and into 2020 and we expect to provide a fuller update at the appropriate time”.

In the fourth quarter, the company showed solid performance on the backlog front since it added roughly $1 billion of backlog. As a result, Seadrill’s backlog grew from $1.8 billion to $2.5 billion. At the same time, the company had no contracts to report in 2020. It looks like the falling oil and coronavirus are starting to impact the contracting situation: “Although the pace has slowed as we enter 2020, we expect continued market recovery over the remainder of the year”.

The situation in Seadrill’s floater segment remains challenging. The company’s two harsh-environment semi-subs, West Phoenix and West Hercules, are booked for the next several years, but the remainder of the fleet (except for Sevan Louisiana, which is on contract until June 2020) remains stacked. On the drillship front, West Saturn and West Jupiter have not found contracts. The jack-up segment looks better since the jack-up market recovery is more robust than the floater recovery. In fact, some stacked jack-ups may even be reactivated: “While there are limited opportunities to reactivate idle floaters, we expect to see some opportunities for reactivations in the high specification jack-up market later in 2020”.

In my opinion, this report is not going to help Seadrill shares in the current environment. The company was able to add backlog in the fourth quarter which differentiates it from its peers, but this news has been made public before. There is a real risk that the company’s semi-sub segment will have only two working rigs by the summer of this year. Two modern drillships are without work, and the report did not contain updates on the Angola joint venture, which has two slots for Seadrill-owned or Seadrill-managed drillships.

The negotiations with lenders continue, and it’s hard to expect any news on this front in the near term due to increased coronavirus-related uncertainty and the fact that Seadrill is not forced to conclude such negotiations this year as it has plenty of available liquidity. In my opinion, the banks’ interest is to kick the can down the road in the current environment, trying to wait for further upside in floater dayrates.

The fundamental situation has apparently deteriorated a bit and Seadrill acknowledges it at the report. At the same time, it does not look like the company is headed to the outright bankruptcy because it is not in the interest of lenders, and the cash flow burn is not that big compared to the available liquidity. Thus, I’d expect nervous and sometimes chaotic action in Seadrill shares for the upcoming weeks. As usual, I’d like to remind that the whole offshore drilling segment is highly speculative, so any trades should be accompanied by appropriate risk management techniques.

