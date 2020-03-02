Seadrill Partners: The Company Situation Continues To Worsen

It looks like Seadrill will have to give up its stake in Seadrill Partners. Common unitholders face the prospect of a wipeout.

West Vela

Seadrill Partners (SDLPF) has just released its fourth-quarter results and provided its new fleet status report so investors and traders have a chance to see how the company is performing amidst negotiatons with lenders. As a reminder, the fate of Seadrill Partners is interesting not only to the company’s unitholders but also for Seadrill (SDRL) shareholders as Seadrill holds a major economic interest in the company. Without further ado, let’s look at the latest developments.

Seadrill Partners reported revenue of $183 million and a net loss of $42.9 million. The company finished the quarter with $560 million of cash, $301.4 million of short-term debt and $2.6 billion of long-term debt. For the full year, the company reported negative operating cash flow since many of its rigs are stacked. Without material contract activity, the company’s backlog continued to decline and totaled just $367 million on February 27, 2020. Seadrill Partners is not too optimistic about the near-term prospects for higher dayrates: “While there were significant improvements in the market, contracting activity during 2019 was primarily for short term work. We expect the conclusion of these contracts to release capacity into the market during the first half of 2020 and may reduce the pace of the recovery in dayrates in the short term”.

Currently, the company has four drillships and one semi-sub on contracts. Three semi-subs and three tender rigs are stacked. This year, Seadrill Partners will have to find work for harsh-environment semi-sub West Aquarius (contract ends in May 2020) and drillships West Auriga (contract ends in October 2020) and West Vela (contract ends in November 2020). The end of Vela and Auriga contracts will bring a major blow to Seadrill Partners’ financial performance as these contracts carry a dayrate of $575,000.

At this point, there’s little that Seadrill Partners can do to improve its situation. The company commented: “Based on current projections, the company does not expect to have adequate liquidity to meet its 2021 debt maturity and refinancing discussions with advisers representing a majority of the credit facility maturing in 2021 are ongoing”. Theoretically, Seadrill Partners has the funds to repay the current debt, but it will immediately have to enter bankruptcy in this case. So, the company has proactively engaged in discussion with the credit facility lenders to ensure its own viability in restructuring.

This year, another distressed company in the offshore space, Hornbeck Offshore (NYSE:HOSS), provided an example that the management can fight till the very end and provide hope to common shareholders. In my opinion, Seadrill Partners’ case looks different, and there’s no room for maneuver in the current market situation. With the prospect of losing cash flows from Auriga and Vela, Seadrill Partners will have to negotiate a major haircut for creditors since it will not be able to service the debt. The pace of the offshore drilling recovery in the floater space is slower than expected, and the coronavirus has just added another layer of uncertainty, which will likely keep oil prices at low levels for some more time.

I believe that Seadrill does not have the resources to provide any help to Seadrill Partners in order to save its stake since Seadrill has already started talking to its own lenders. In this scenario, it’s hard to see Seadrill Partners’ unitholders getting recovery in the upcoming restructuring. The company has too much debt which faces a material haircut. The company's units have enjoyed upside in December 2019 and similar speculative activity may happen again, but the unitholders face a prospect of a complete wipeout. The only way for any value to survive is through a token recovery given to unitholders as a means to smooth the restructuring process, but even such a token recovery is under big question in the current situation.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.