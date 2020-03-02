The Bottom Fishing Club: February Review

With all the financial world chaos this past week, I thought it would be helpful to outline which Bottom Fishing Club picks from the last six months I continue to own personally. While I believe most every stock discussed in a bullish note by me on Seeking Alpha in the second half of 2019 and early 2020 still has real merits for ownership, here is a quick review of the ones I hold. As mentioned in previous articles, I run a hedged long/short portfolio with a number of long and short ideas. I also engage in some option trading activity to protect against sharp declines like last week, plus add a little extra income. Yes, I sleep well at night knowing a market crash will not necessarily hurt my net worth.

I have essentially eliminated the riskier, more leveraged names, holding a handful I feel will benefit most from an extended span of money printing and/or retain deep value going into March.

H&R Block (HRB) is a defensive name, with a basic business model I anticipate will do well, even during a serious recession. I outlined in my first article among the reasons to own H&R Block was the potential a big win by Democrats in the upcoming November election could bring a flood of tax changes. H&R Block's business fortunes would turn for the better and the tax preparation model focused on helping individuals may thrive. I bought more on Friday, just above $20 a share. Block has a conservative balance sheet and higher than S&P 500 normal net profit margins. Wall Street is forecasting $2.40 in earnings this year and even stronger income next year. Why not get excited about a blue-chip brand name selling for 8x forward earnings, and sending out 5% in dividend checks each year?

Mosaic (MOS) mines, processes and sells potash, phosphate, and fertilizers to farmers around the globe, with a concentration of business in the U.S. and Brazil. The stock price has drifted lower since my bullish article in October. The all-time high quote was around $70 in late 2011. For the most part, Mosaic is a commodity business. Fully 50% of worldwide crop yields are attributed to fertilizers. We still have to feed nearly eight billion people on the planet, with or without coronavirus. The crop nutrient industry, including Mosaic, was already shuttering production and idling mines to meet slack demand after a weak multi-year run in final crop selling prices. Still, the company is valued around book value. Mosaic is projected by Wall Street to be profitable in 2020-21 and pays a small 1.2% dividend rate. The operating business could see favorable trends, as agriculture pricing generally improves from increased rates of money printing. A sharp move higher in crop prices would encourage farmers to spend freely again on fertilizing items, turning Mosaic's cyclical business into an uptrend. At least that's the bullish argument.

Another old school, food-related play is MGP Ingredients (MGPI), mentioned just a few weeks ago in my bullish article here. The company processes and supplies basic distilled spirits, alongside specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The stock has fallen from $96 a few years ago, all the way down to $28 currently. Mind you, the core operating business has NOT changed much the past two years, but Wall Street expectations have fallen from a high growth one to a bearish spot today. Short interest is extremely high despite the fact revenues and earnings are projected to grow in 2020-21 vs. 2019. A super conservative balance sheet with few liabilities is worth considering. MGP is priced at roughly 2x tangible book value, 11x cash flow, and 13x estimated forward earnings, with a 1.7% dividend yield easily covered. I don't see material downside risk outside of a stock market crash for investors.

AdvanSix (ASIX) is a chemical and industrial commodity manufacturer. It was already in a steep equity price downtrend during 2019, before coronavirus was a thing, from a slowing global economy. AdvanSix's main customer is Shaw Industries, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Shaw is one of the world's largest consumers of caprolactam and Nylon 6 resin, manufacturing carpet and flooring products, representing about 23% of total company sales. The market turmoil of February has driven the equity quote even lower, to $14 a share. I talked about how cheap AdvanSix was getting at $19 a share last month. The stock is now priced at 50% of its normal valuation, measured the last four years since becoming a publicly-traded company. I rate the balance sheet as stronger than the chemical/heavy industry average, and the stock is priced right at its tangible book value of $14 a share. AdvanSix is selling for 10x depressed 2019 earnings, 8x Wall Street forecasted 2020 results and 5x projected 2021 income, given a return to normal economic circumstances. On Friday, daily trading volume spiked to a multi-year high on a UP day for the stock. It is quite possible a large investor has stepped in and put a floor under the quote.

Ventas (VTR) was discussed positively a few weeks ago here. One of the largest owners of senior living apartments and medical-related properties in America, this defensive REIT currently sports a 6% dividend yield at a projected 14x funds from operations in 2020. The stock has a hard asset, property breakup value not far underneath the $53 stock price Friday, in the $35-40 per share range by my calculations. I like it as a leveraged (low interest expense) real estate hedge against out-of-control money printing. The quote has declined far less, in percentage terms, than the S&P 500 average in February. I would expect that trend to continue if U.S. equities decline yet again in March. Ventas remains a terrific long-term choice for yield and upside in a diversified, hedged portfolio as a long selection. From my technical momentum trading research, I have not seen material selling of the stock outside of the large macro-induced price movement lower in February. In other words, the price drop appears almost entirely an arbitrage function vs. a similar percentage decline in the U.S. stock market.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) was a bullish choice months ago around $17 a share. One of the largest and lowest cost U.S. producers of natural gas, the company's price has continued to decline as gas prices tanked under $2 per Btu in late February. Cabot has the financial strength, cash flow, and low-cost profile to survive sub-$2 prices for a number of years. As I explained in late 2019, a number of other U.S. oil & gas firms, clearly overleveraged, will not survive in their current corporate forms if natural gas prices remain low during 2020. In time, less supply from bankrupt competitors, weather events that affect the natural gas supply/demand balance, and money printing (Dollar devaluations) by the Federal Reserve should create a stronger operating environment for Cabot.

At less than $14 a share, Cabot has a 3% dividend yield and is priced at 2.5x tangible book value. Earnings are hard to predict at this stage, but the stock price is already down 50% from May. Before the coronavirus mess, Wall Street analysts were projecting earnings per share of $0.95, for a P/E of 15x depressed natural gas just above $2 per Btu. Cabot's balance sheet has lower leverage than the oil exploration & production industry average, and total all-in costs are near industry leading. If you want natural gas commodity exposure, Cabot should be your first choice.

Again, the upside will come from aggressive money printing, and/or any return to normal demand in the macroeconomic picture. If and when the FED begins to lower rates aggressively, increase and expand QE purchases of financial securities, and even dream up new untested money creation efforts, smart investors will look to gold/silver and basic commodities to hedge future Dollar devaluations. In a nutshell, the worse the economic slowdown from coronavirus paralysis, the bigger the money printing effort. If record money printing worldwide is the new reality we have been dealt, with one eventual knee-jerk reaction will be a large bounce higher in many commodities.

I mentioned Exxon Mobil (XOM) specifically as an inflation hedge last week here. The former Standard Oil integrated petroleum behemoth pays a 6.8% dividend yield near $51 a share, which may or may not be cut in size depending on oil & gas price movements into summertime. The company has less leverage vs. peers, with that leverage held at ultra-low interest expense. You can argue Exxon will benefit some from falling interest rates as it can refinance existing debt at even lower expense. But the real upside argument comes when record paper money printing by central banks, fast approaching from coronavirus recession, starts to freak out investors. Sure, Exxon can fall in price another 10-20% if the stock market stays in sharp descent mode. However, the decline in Exxon has largely mimicked the S&P 500 drop since my article posted, and I fully expect Exxon to survive and thrive better than the typical U.S. business after coronavirus fears and related fog in judgment clears.

Central bankers are becoming aware that a Herculean, emergency struggle to prop up today's record global debt levels, maybe at hand. Total debt to GDP in the world has never been higher. It's even higher than before the Great Recession started in 2007. China, Japan, Europe, and the U.S. could all be in deep recession by April from the coronavirus related slowdown in economic activity across the board. Zero for short-term interest rates could easily become the new normal from the major central banks for a number of years. If and when this happens, the incentive to hold paper cash will disappear, and we could reach an inflection point where everyone dashes for stores of real value like gold/silver and oil/gas. At least that's the ultra-bullish argument. The downside, if I am wrong in Exxon? The "downside" is the economy returns to normal quickly without much extra central bank intervention, and Exxon's stock reprices higher with the market! It's almost a win-win for investors. Win now or win later with Exxon, plus get big dividend checks while you wait.

Conclusion

The concept of a "global" crisis and supply shock is something we have never experienced in modern times. Usually, one nation or region is the financial contagion problem child that needs resolution. The swift 15% drop in stocks all over the world in late February is a testament to the incredible dimensions and depth of the coronavirus panic/pandemic. It is a black swan event, truly difficult to calculate impacts and economically model with any certainty. The "uncertainty" of the current situation in predicting a variety of economic variables 3-6 months down the road is perhaps the widest and wildest Wall Streeters have ever contemplated.

As a consequence, 2020 may prove the best time to own and operate a diversified and hedged long/short portfolio, both in terms of performance and peace of mind. I hope many of you have considered my writings on Seeking Alpha the past several years and acted on developing similar portfolios for yourself. Good luck in your trading endeavors in March. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRB, MOS, MGPI, ASIX, VTR, COG, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.