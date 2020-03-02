Superchargers And Electric Vehicles: Chickens And Eggs

The infrastructure to charge electric vehicles (EVs) has been an object of interest for retail investors ever since mass adoption of EVs seemed a possibility. Clearly companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have an interest in spearheading their own EV charging network in order to drive adoption and achieve scale. Likewise, the legacy German automakers like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) and BMW (BMWYY) have shown similar intentions with their collective interests in the Ionity joint venture.

Indeed, adoption has been the marketed reason for the capital expenditures made to expand these networks, not the profitability of the infrastructure itself. In fact, running the infrastructure is structurally unprofitable given the current way the charging stations are set up, specifically the lack of a solution to the peak power drawdown problem, where utility prices rise dramatically as massive amounts of energy are used to charge the rush hour. However, battery storage solutions that can be employed both by supercharger networks and by the electricity grids supplying them may provide the environment for these businesses to become potentially profitable. Using a data-driven approach, we propose a valuation model that we'll apply as an example to the Ionity and Tesla Supercharger Network that can help us understand what the standalone value of networks like this actually are and the implications they have on their respective owners.

Why EV Infrastructure Hasn't Taken Off

First of all, we should acknowledge that even after Tesla started expanding its network, institutional interest in building out charging stations didn't grow. As mentioned, this is because this infrastructure couldn't possibly break even. The main concern is that at peak hours, and when power draw-down is extreme, utility prices will rise rapidly. This is a problem that is difficult to tackle even with tariffs to disincentivise EV users to charge their vehicles at these peak times, which would make costs too high or charging sessions too inconvenient for many potential customers. Even though cost of use isn't a huge barrier at the moment, potential EV customers are very concerned with the fact that infrastructure is too sparse for EVs to provide the same optionality that ICE vehicles offer. Ultimately, the EV adoption problem boils down to a chicken and egg conundrum, where without infrastructure, adoption is limited and without adoption, infrastructure can't be pursued economically by private investors.

Naturally, governments could step in to subsidise this ecosystem to get the growth-engine going, and indirectly infrastructure has been supported by the governmental benefits provided to companies like Tesla pursuing the build-out of this infrastructure. However, a thesis that relies on government intervention to make it work is not very tenable, especially where the interests are not bipartisan. Hence, except in special situations like with Enel (ECOSF) and their comprehensively vertically integrated Enel X initiative, utility companies and many other institutions have preferred to stay on the sidelines of the EV infrastructure opportunity.

Battery Solutions

Although structurally unprofitable now, there is a clear way forward, and that's the advent of battery storage solutions. Charging stations could employ batteries in order to manage the greater power draw-down at peak hours, even charging batteries with renewable energy sources. At the very least the batteries could be charged with power drawn down at inexpensive hours through automated systems.

However, batteries would have to be quite large to charge the many cars that would require energy at peak hours, even assuming everyone is driving small but efficient vehicles like the Model 3. Even though prices of batteries are forecast to fall, the sizes of these batteries would mean substantial capital expenditures and later substantial D&A costs since these batteries are unlikely to last many years.

These capital expenditures would simply be too high for the economics of a supercharger businesses to sustain, which is the reason why regulated electricity grids like Spain's Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK:RDEIY) are making substantial investments into energy storage systems to drive renewable energy adoption. Coupled with their increasing focus on pan-European grid connectivity, we can expect that over the next 5 years there will be more decentralised support for EV infrastructure businesses to draw down power at more economical levels.

A European Model

Since we have an idea of the costs related to building out supercharger stations, and we have an idea of what the battery requirements and costs will be for supercharger businesses, we can create a model that will attempt to value a network of supercharger stations. Considering the access we have to European data, and that Ionity is a European Supercharger pureplay, we'll apply the model to Ionity first.

(Source: ABB.com)

In order to be conservative, we have used the lowest possible rates that market actors command on charging per kWh, which are the rates on Tesla's Supercharging Network. Collecting this data for all the countries in which Ionity is present, we net this figure against the Eurostat data on non-household electricity prices in 2019 per kWh to get the "fuelling" margin. Then, for the European countries which we were able to collect data on, we found the average distance travelled annually by a car in 2015, the most recent data we could get. Then we collected data on the amount of passenger cars in Europe in 2018. Using the figure for total number of passenger cars in the relevant European countries, we assumed that 50% of owners live in urbanised areas under constraints where all their charging would occur at superchargers as needed, and not at garage-based chargers which they wouldn't have access to assuming range and battery size of a standard issue Model 3 as a comparable. We also used the McKinsey figure of 6% for the amount of trips that would be long distance and require on-highway fast charging, and wouldn't be satisfied by chargers in other markets like low-power intracity and overnight charging spots. Based on the Model 3 range and battery size, the total distance travelled by cars annually and the current margin that we calculated for charging, we arrive at a figure for total fuelling margin assuming EV penetration is 100% today. We scale this figure down to an assumed 1% EV penetration at present and use the current market share that Ionity has in the EV fast charging market based on the 2550 stations that exist across Europe. We also assume a 30% cash tax rate.

Assuming that the 400 stations that Ionity plans to open in 2020 have on average 4 stalls, each costing 40,000 EUR, and that these stalls will grow in number annually at a 35% rate for 10 years in line with McKinsey forecasts for growth in EV adoption, we can calculate CAPEX and depreciation figures assuming a 10 year life. As for energy storage, we assume that 900 kWh batteries are necessary every 10 stalls to manage the peak hour draw-down problem, and that they will cost on average 60 EUR per kWh over the next 5 years, which is the period we believe we need to account for this expenditure reflecting the time it will take for electric grids to set up energy storage infrastructure. We can get CAPEX and depreciation figures using this data and assuming a 5 year life. Using the depreciation expense and highway leasing expense in the first year we get a margin that we can apply in perpetuity to the current margin to get our NOPAT figures. Assuming that each station costs 3,000 EUR annually in leasing, and assuming that the industry matures into no-growth in 2030, we can value the business at a valuation of 20.45 billion EUR given a 5% discount rate.

(Source: Mare's Research Database)

This model could easily be employed for other networks too. With the number of Tesla charging stalls in Europe, we could easily replace the initial value for the number of stalls, as well as reflect Tesla's substantial market share to get an idea for how much it is worth, especially considering that Ionity and the Tesla Supercharger Network share almost all of their Geographies. Assuming that Tesla grows its number of stations each with 5 stalls on average by 35% into 2020, and that they can keep about twice Ionity's market share in perpetuity, then the Tesla Supercharger Network should be worth about 51 billion EUR or $55 billion. This is just for the European network.

(Source: Mare's Research Database)

Risks

The most obvious risk in this case is to do with the inputs and the sensitivity of the model. Clearly the McKinsey growth forecast of 35% CAGR in EV adoption is subject to a lot of uncertainty. Many things could happen that might derail this growth like the adoption of other sustainable mobility methods, or other technologies like Carbon Capture Systems to support continued use of ICE vehicles. Similarly, the 5% discount we've used for the valuations is very optimistic, and reflects a best case scenario where these services are valued like infrastructure. In order to demonstrate these risks we show a sensitivity analysis below for Ionity and then for Tesla's European Network with less optimistic CAGRs and more venture-like discount rates.

(Source: Mare's Research Database)

In addition to risks related to these sensitive inputs, other concerns could be that the prices of batteries may not decline quite as anticipated. If the probable shortage in lithium-ion batteries materialises, adoption costs for potential EV users could rise and the costs of running the EV infrastructure could rise as well in the 5 years where the battery investment needs to be accounted for. Our assumption of declining battery prices would be affected.

Implications

The conclusions from our analysis have clear implications on the valuations of these companies. Regarding Tesla, even at what many consider delirious valuations, just the valuation of Tesla's European EV infrastructure does give the valuation more wiggle room, as you could expect valuations of the Supercharger network to be similar in the other two substantial geographies. However, the 50 billion EUR valuation we've given is a best case scenario, and is especially sensitive to projections in EV growth which could become overstated if other sustainability solutions for mobility unexpectedly come to the fore. Given that the rest of Tesla is priced to a pretty optimistic scenario, we wouldn't recommend investors to do the same with this asset by the principle of conservatism.

In the case of Daimler, which is our favourite automotive company, Ionity gives it a lot more margin in terms of valuation. After Hyundai-Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) bought into the Ionity JV, Daimler owns 20%. In our best case scenario Daimler has 4 billion EUR to add to its assets, around 10% of its current market capitalisation. Given our previous sum-of-parts analysis on Daimler, and the recent Coronavirus related declines in European markets, the discount has grown ever larger.

(Source: Mare's Research Database)

So in light of our model, what do we have to say? First of all, our model is pretty sensitive, and we've had to make quite a lot of estimations. So although we are encouraged by the valuations we've gotten for the Tesla Supercharger Network and Ionity, we wouldn't consider them anything other than a confidence booster.

Conclusions

In the case of Tesla, which is a company that by mandate we would never invest in, we think that the value of Supercharger Network, which is definitely more established than Ionity's, is something that investors can reference for their bull case. In fact, its value in Tesla's case might have a vector of understatement due to the fact that Tesla's model relies heavily on scaling and greater adoption, a chicken-egg conundrum solved by presenting a robust network. However, we would encourage investors to investigate the bigger picture of Tesla, as there are many outstanding questions that should give investors pause till satisfactory answers are given.

With regards to Daimler, the Ionity network helps us become more confident in the general direction of their valuation. Although the financial trends have been abysmal in their industrial business, being a premium company with declining margins in spite of climbing sales, the platform economics that they are going for with their mobility exposures, and the higher option value that their developing EV product lines will gain with Ionity encouraged EV adoption, is something that we think is certainly being undervalued by the market. By the time Daimler manages its cost structure in the industrial business, the paradigm shift in mobility is going to make a more coherent case for Daimler's portfolio, and the results of their positioning will become more concrete.

As such, we would not recommend investors to buy Tesla now, but would encourage giving Daimler a closer look. We think we have enough of a margin where an opportunity is definite, and we think that it provides growth exposure to mobility as revolutionary as Tesla's that is unprecedented for a company of its size, age and brand.

