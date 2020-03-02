Panic Selling: Time To Buy

First, a few investors thought the coronavirus outbreak might reduce China's growth, and reduced their exposure to China-related stocks. Then they realized that a reduction in China's growth affected Western economies, and reduced exposure to stocks generally. Then risk-averse people saw the dip in stock prices, connected it with the coronavirus outbreak, and sold some more. Finally, in the light of the current assessment - which is that there will probably be a global pandemic, causing more than ten million deaths worldwide - people began to panic. That's where we are now. Stock markets everywhere are falling and there's probably more to come.

This presents rational investors with the best buying opportunity since 2009.

The new coronavirus (different sources call it CoV-19, 2019-nCov, and other things: we'll call it Covid-19 here because that is the nomenclature recommended by the World Health Organization) will clearly have an economic impact. We are seeing a substantial reduction in cross-border travel, which will hurt airline companies and most major hotel chains. To understand the economic impact, however, we need to look more closely at the nature of Covid-19 and compare it with past pandemics.

I assume that the epidemic will become a worldwide pandemic, like the influenza epidemics of 1918-1920 and 1957-1958. It seems to be intermediate between these in both severity and rate of spreading. I was in primary school in 1957, and remember the number of kids in the class shrinking from 48 to about half that, as more and more children became infected and unable to come to school. At that point, I caught the virus and after a miserable ten days or so returned to school, as the class size started growing back to normal. None of the 48 died. From start to finish, the epidemic's effect on the school lasted only a few weeks. The impact on a country lasts longer than that, of course, but for a specific town, the disease was so infectious that it swept through the community in a relatively short time - a couple of months.

Studies of the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic - which was more severe than the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be - concluded that the economic impact was short term (there's a summary here). Below is a chart of US GDP from 1910 to 1930; you can see that with remarkably little fluctuation, US GDP increased smoothly from 1910 until the 1929 crash:

(Data from the Maddison Project Database at the University of Groningen).

But even this overestimates the likely impact of Covid-19. The 1918-1920 pandemic was unusual: adults of working age were severely hit and accounted for many deaths. Covid-19 infects every age group, but the death rate is almost entirely among adults over 70 years of age, while adults of working age recover quickly with no long-term effect.

Removing 10 million or more 70-year-olds from the population will have almost no effect on the productive capacity of the economy, and will be beneficial to the balance sheets of those corporations which have defined-benefit pension liabilities. Of course, almost all private-sector employers have switched from defined-benefit to defined-contribution pension plans going forward, but it is not so easy to get rid of historical liabilities to employees who have retired already. Some of the biggest US corporations - IBM, Exxon, Delta Air Lines, Bank of America, and many others - have tens of billions of dollars of pension liabilities which in most cases are underfunded. Investor's Business Daily published a list just six months ago.

The premature death of a few million pensioners can only reduce the size of the problem, and should be seen as a small, but still relevant, positive for the long-term investor. (Before you go to Twitter to express your outrage at such a callous attitude to our senior citizens, remember that I'm over 70, too. As an analyst, my job is to inform you, not to make anyone feel good.)

Having established that the current sell-off is unjustified over-reaction, the next step is deciding how to profit from it. I would not plunge into equities immediately; the sell-off could continue. Instead, a dollar-cost-averaging strategy, as explained in my article on gold a few years ago, is the best way to ride out current volatility while profiting from a fundamental under-pricing.

Finally, which stocks to use? I believe that stocks in almost all sound US companies are good value at current price levels, but I would especially pick out the airline sector. This may surprise readers, because airlines are the companies most immediately hit by the reduction in travel provoked by Covid-19. What matters, however, is not whether airline profits will slump - of course they will! - but whether the drop in earnings is commensurate with the drop in the stock price. It is not. Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has dropped from $57.88 on February 21 to $46.14 as I write, a drop of 20%. That is ridiculous. It might well make a loss in 2020 but the long-term business is sound. When the Covid-19 hysteria is over, it will resume operating at a P/E ratio under 10 and paying a dividend over 3%.

American Airlines (AAL) is a similar story: $27.82 on February 21, $19.05 now: down 30%. When all the hysteria settles down, it will be trading at a P/E of under 6 based on its current price.

United (UAL): $77.99 on February 21, $61.60 at the close on February 28: down 20%. All of these stocks are buys at current levels.

Financial institutions are good buys too. Bank of America (BAC) traded at $34.36 on February 21 and closed at $28.50 today, February 28: down 17%. It hasn't taken as much of a price hit as the airlines, but there is even less reason for it to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.