How To Analyze Insider Buying: Macerich Keeps Falling And Insiders Keep Buying

Understanding Insider Buying

Insider buying is an often-mentioned catalyst that’s easy to understand. Those who receive company stock at their employment may relate the easiest - whereas one may certainly sell company stock for a variety of reasonable reasons such as to diversify, to not have too much stock from your employer, or to raise cash, insider buying only occurs for only one reason: you think the stock is undervalued. There is arguably no greater vote of confidence than that of from company insiders themselves. That said, not all insider buying is created equal. In this report, I explain the two important characteristics that make insider buying significant, and explain why the insider buying at the Class A Mall REIT, Macerich (MAC), is worth taking notice.

Best To Have The Whole Team

The first characteristic to look out for is to see if more than one insider is buying. If only one insider is buying, such as the CEO as is often the case, then the message isn’t as strong. On the other hand, such buying activity may be less due to the insider thinking that the stock is undervalued and more to do with their stock ownership requirements for employment.

Take for instance the insider buying seen by CEO Louis G. Conforti of Class-B Mall REIT Washington Prime (WPG):

(MarketBeat)

These are significant transactions, but there’s a problem: only he was buying. At the beginning of 2018, Conforti had 135,998 shares of WPG. However, based on the 2018 proxy statement, Conforti was required to own 6 times his annual base salary, which was $900,000. Along with the 634,769 unvested RSUs that Conforti had earned at that time, his ownership in WPG was around 770,000 shares, or $5 million at the time of his February 2018 purchase. Many at the time cited Conforti’s buying of shares as a reason to buy the stock, but there was enough reasonable doubt to assume that Conforti was doing these purchases in part to maintain compliance with minimum ownership requirements. This doubt wouldn’t have been present had many other officers joined in the buying. The stock price hasn’t performed well since:

(Yahoo Finance)

I note that since 2018, a couple other insiders made purchases as well, but these occurred at prices about 50% lower than the prices that Conforti bought shares in 2018. I personally remain bearish WPG for reasons other than insider transactions. That said, the recent insider buying activity is potentially significant - I leave it as an exercise to the reader to judge for themselves based on the two characteristics explained here.

It Needs To Be Worthwhile

The second important characteristic is that the purchases must be of significant value. Take for instance the insider activity below at Class B Mall REIT CBL (CBL):

(MarketBeat)

The buying occurred by more than one officer, narrowly allowing it to fulfill the characteristic previously mentioned. But what about the transaction sizes? At sizes well below six figures, these insider buying transactions clearly aren’t significant enough to mean anything.

In summary, the two important characteristics are

The buying must be of a significant quantity. There must be a significant number of insiders taking part in the buying.

Looking At Macerich

Let’s now turn our attention to the insider buying activity at Best of Breed core holding Macerich (MAC).

(MarketBeat)

I note that February 14, 2020 saw another insider buying transaction not listed above by Andrea Stephen of 20,000 shares for $460,000. Above we can see no less than 8 different insiders buying over the course of 14 months - and the transaction sizes are all very significant. That’s $4 million worth of stock that insiders have bought in just over a year, all while the stock price has continued to get pummeled.

I wouldn’t buy a stock based on insider buying alone, but if I wanted to use insider buying as a filtering criteria, then the insider buying at MAC can be considered to be very significant. I am buying MAC because I believe that high quality malls will be able to regain occupancy levels and thrive through multi-use repurposing of vacant anchor boxes. Shares are very unbelievably cheap at a 13% dividend yield. Nonetheless, it’s easier said than done to ignore the stock price as it collapses 70% in two years:

(Yahoo Finance)

Insider buying activity helps to validate that insiders are also seeing the value in the stock. Insiders have been buying at prices over 60% higher than current prices, and have continued to buy all the way down. The large and significant insider buying at MAC solidifies the claim that shares are deep value.

Conclusion

It is intuitive to understand why insider buying is a bullish signal for a stock, but not all insider buying is created equal. I only give value to insider buying when two characteristics are present:

Many insiders are buying. The purchases are of a significant size.

Absent any of the above two characteristics the insider buying loses significance. MAC remains deeply undervalued and the latest round of insider buying helps to validate the underlying value. I reiterate my conviction buy rating for MAC.

(Tipranks: Buy MAC)

