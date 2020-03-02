AMD: Last Chance Below $50

The chip company should update financial projections at the Financial Analyst Day this week with the potential new goal of obtaining 25% market share in the server space.

In the snap of a finger and on the backs of a market crash in excess of 10% due to the coronavirus fears, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is back below $50. As previously predicted, the stock hit an all-time high and broke above long-term resistance around $50 and came within a point of reaching $60. The chip companies have been hit hard due to supply chains centered in China. My investment thesis remains highly bullish due to high demand for data centers and the gaming console cycle restarting this year.

Image Source: AMD website

More Data Center Customers

The big news from the EPYC 2 launch was the addition of major cloud and hyper-scale data center customers. AMD now counts Google Cloud and Stadia, Baidu Cloud, Twitter and others amongst customers for their server chips.

The recent coronavirus outbreak should even further increase demand for data centers. Companies such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Teladoc Health (TDOC) have product offerings more in demand for businesses looking to conduct video conferences or patients interacting with doctors for virtual healthcare in order to avoid travel and human contact.

Recent IPO Cloudflare (NET) took to their corporate blog to announce a shift in their servers to AMD. The company went to great lengths to announce to the world that Intel (INTC) chips were not inside their server products anymore.

Source: Cloudflare blog

The company is now using 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors to obtain 36% more processing power while costing substantially less. Cloudflare claims to have already implemented EPYC 7642 processors in a single-socket configuration for Gen X servers in half a dozen data centers. In addition, the company is encouraged to accelerate replacement of multiple generations of Intel-based servers based on the price and performance dynamics.

Cloudflare builds integrated global cloud platforms, but the company only generated 2019 revenues of $287 million. The company forecasts revenues surging 36% to $391 million this year with a market cap of $6 billion.

The company isn't likely a big customer of AMD, but another important next generation company added to the fold. All of the news points to the chip company gaining substantial market share in 2020 and beyond.

While AMD CEO Lisa Su has long stated a goal of reaching 10% market share in the server space, Sr. VP of Worldwide Marketing actually proclaimed a much larger goal at the UBS Global Tech conference:

Our first generation of EPYC was called Naples, and just this August, we launched our 2nd Generation, codenamed Rome. We're at about 7% share today Tim, if you look at the IDC TAM of about 20 million units. We also are -- it’s our goal over time to get back to the historical levels which was 26%. But before we have credibility in such an aspirational goal, we need to get to double-digit share first. So, our target is to get to 10% share by the second quarter of 2020.

My research has long suggested AMD should have a much larger goal than only obtaining 10% market share in the server market. The first public acknowledgement where an executive of the company agrees with a corporate goal of reaching previous highs of above 25% market share is a very positive sign for the stock.

Updated Financial Projections

AMD has planned a Financial Analyst Day for March 5, 2020. The most likely outcome is for the company to update long held financial targets considering gross margins are already set in 2020 to top their previous range high at 44%.

Source: AMD February 2019 presentation

Some major updates to these models around higher margins could provide another boost to the stock after this collapse below $45. The other story is continued revenue growth considering the company still has very low market shares in PCs and servers.

According to Mercury Research, AMD had the following market shares for Q4'19:

Source: TechPowerUp

The server market share only reached 4.5% market share in Q4 due to the strong quarter from market leader Intel. Still, AMD grew market share by 0.2% sequentially, but the company only gained 1.4% market share YoY due to the large $800 million surprise revenue beat by Intel (which was due to a one-time large deal).

As previously discussed, a target of 25% market share in these categories with a TAM of $60 billion leads to revenues approaching $15 billion. This amount doesn't even include the console revenues which both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) expect to launch their next generation platforms this year. In total, the Immersive category has an additional $15 billion TAM.

Source: AMD presentation

The financial breakdown when AMD reaches the $15 billion annual rate is as follows with a reduced tax rate used this time:

Revenue = $15.0 billion

Gross Margins @ 55% = $8.25 billion

OpEx @ 25% = $3.75 billion

Operating Income = $4.5 billion

Taxes @ 20% = $0.9 billion

EPS = $3.6 billion/1.2 billion shares = $3.00

The reality is this model didn't even include the Immersive category where AMD is very strong in game consoles and working towards cloud gaming solutions along with the other categories. Assuming AMD takes 25% market share from this category with a $15 billion TAM in 2020 adds another $3.75 billion in annual revenues to my ultimate financial targets.

The one major shift to this model is the semi-custom business comes with lower gross margins and lower operating expenses. The end result is similar operating margins in the 28% to 30% range as follows:

Revenue = $18.75 billion

Gross Margins @ 50% = $9.38 billion

OpEx @ 22% = $4.13 billion

Operating Income = $5.25 billion

Taxes @ 20% = $1.05 billion

EPS = $4.20 billion/1.2 billion shares = $3.50

The company guides to an effective tax rate of 3% in 2020, but my long-term model is using normalized tax rates estimated at 20%. As AMD pushes toward annual operating income above $5 billion, the company will no longer have tax losses to offset income.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that this dip below $50 is likely the last chance for investors to load up on AMD at this level. The company continues to take customers from Intel and investors should prepare for AMD to garner at least 25% market share in all key markets. The stock could back to previous highs near $60 as forward EPS estimates should start rising to $3+.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.