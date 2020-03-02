Ebixcash IPO, BSE Deal Make Ebix A Buy At Its 4-Year Low

Ebix’s (EBIX) is a buy based on two main catalysts. First, the company is preparing an initial public offering of its India’s EbixCash division. Second, the company recently received approval for a joint venture with Bombay Stock Exchange.

At the same time, the company faces a number of risks. In particular, it is developing a B2C insurance marketplace in the US, an industry we view as already saturated and one that requires millions of dollars in customer acquisition costs and branding to penetrate.

Recent Underperformance

Ebix stock has been underperforming the past few years. This has seen its market value drop to its lowest level since 2016. As of this writing, the stock has declined by more than 65% from its all-time high of $83. While this was happening, the company’s revenue continued to grow. Annual revenue has grown from more than $265 million in 2015 to more than $588 million in 2019. This growth was driven primarily by acquisitions, most of which were in India. EBITDA reached more than $180 million from just $90 million in 2014. All this has led to the company’s valuation to be at multi-year lows as shown below.

Investors are right to be concerned about the company’s balooning debt. While cash and equivalents has been relatively stable, debt has not. Total long-term debt has risen from more than $121 million in 2014 to the current $698 million. Current debt has risen to more than $57 million. Still, the company can comfortably manage this debt without affecting its dividend considering that its free cash flow is rising.

Ebixcash IPO

In the past few years, Ebix has been focused mostly in the Indian market. It has successfully penetrated the industry through a number of acquisitions. In 2018, the company acquired 13 companies in the country. Last year, it spent more than $337 million to acquire Yatra. Yatra is now part of Ebixcash making it the second-biggest online travel company after MakeMyTrip (MMYT), which is valued at more than $2.65 billion. China’s CTrip owns 49% of the company.

Ebixcash has other cash-related offerings ranging from hotels, trucks, mobile money, currencies and bill payments. Today, Ebixcash is the biggest division for Ebix. In the most recent quarter, the division made more than $82 million.

In the earnings call, the management said that the IPO process was ongoing. The likely valuation is not yet known. However, a close look at the Indian industry can give a picture of what to expect. For example, MakeMyTrip is valued at more than $2.65 billion, while growing at 13%. Meanwhile, Ebixcash made $82 million, has better margins, and has a faster growth rate. In the last quarter, without acquisitions, Ebixcash grew by 23%.

Also, the company expects Ebixcash to make between $500 million and $600 million in the coming year. Therefore, at minimum, I expect the company to receive a valuation of more than $1.5 billion. In the earnings call, the company talked about a company that received a valuation of $1.5 billion even with its annual revenue of $1.5 billion.

Ebixcash has some significant challenges ahead. The biggest challenge is competition, with all its sub-sectors facing significant competition. For example, its forex service is facing challenges from the likes of Transferwise and Google Pay while its taxi business facing competition from the likes of Uber (UBER) and Ola. Still, the company has something that other companies in the cash industry don’t have. It has a physical presence throughout the country. This is advantageous since 70% of the Indian population stays in the rural areas. Therefore, we expect the IPO to be positive for the company’s shareholders, who will likely receive a special dividend. It will also be positive for the company because it will help it do some deleveraging.

Bombay Stock Exchange Deal

In October 7, Ebix entered into a memorandum of association with the Bombay Stock Exchange. The MOU was of setting a joint venture to offer insurance distribution in the country. The process took several years to conclude. The two companies received an approval to set up the venture. This is an important step in several ways. First, Ebix has decades of experience in the insurance distribution industry. This was its primary business a few years ago and it has a wide experience in the industry. Second, Ebix has the scale to reach people in remote areas. Most of these people are underserved because many insurance companies have not invested in rural cities and towns.

Third, the Indian economy is growing and the middle class is expanding. As this happened, the need for insurance products has been increasing. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the insurance industry is expected to reach more than $280 billion this year. Finally, Bombay Stock Exchange will leverage this scale to offer not only insurance products but also investment products. When making the announcement, the company said:

BSE-Ebix aims to offer numerous choices to customers, besides reaching to remote villages across India to access these products. The venture will make use of the reach of both BSE and EbixCash that spans over 3 lakh outlets across the country, and shall cover the entire insurance lifecycle from customer relationship management, agency management, multi-quoting, underwriting, policy creation, claims filing and settlement to back-end insurance policy administration.

Therefore, considering the two factors – Ebixcash IPO and the insurance deal – it appears that these positive catalysts have not been priced-in by the market. This is because the stock has continued to decline. It is down by more than 9% YTD.

Risks

There are several risks associated with our Ebix investment thesis. First, there is the risk of the IPO being delayed or failing all together. This is a possibility as we have seen with other recent IPOs. Second, studies show that most joint ventures fail. There is a possibility that this too could fail to achieve the set objectives. Third, there are risks about the Indian economy. In recent months, we have seen protests in a number of Indian cities. These protests could affect the Indian economy. Also, the spreading COVID-19 virus could limit demand for Ebixcash travel business.

Finally, there is a risk of the B2C product the company is preparing to launch. In the earnings call, the company said that:

The vision would be to create a state-of-the-art exchange where we would offer insurance products directly to the consumer. The portal would provide straight-through processing and instant underwriting enabled through our reinsurance partners.

The challenge with this product is that the industry is increasingly competitive. Companies like Compare, The Zebra, Gabi and Esuarance are already in the industry. These companies are also well-funded. The Zebra has received more than $101 million while Compare has raised more than $60 million. Gabi has raised more than $30 million from investors. To deal with this competition, the company will need to spend a significant amount of money on marketing. The biggest risk is that the product it will launch fails to gain traction.

Conclusion

Ebix stock is clearly undervalued. All its key metrics are at the lower side. We believe that the company’s key catalysts are not priced-well. The IPO, if it happens, will bring immediate cash to the company. Also, the insurance business will bring in additional capital without having a risk on margins. Still, the company has a risk of the insurance product it is planning to launch in the US.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.