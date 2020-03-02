The Data-Driven Approach To Finding Investment Ideas (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of last week's podcast with Andres Cardenal, CFA. We hope you enjoy.

Andres Cardenal. Now, Andres has been active on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and a professional investor going back to 2002.

Okay. Let’s get into it. Andres, welcome to the podcast.

Andres Cardenal: Thank you very much.

NB: Great to have you. Why don’t we start off and tell us a little bit about your investing strategy.

AC: Well, I mostly use a combination of quantitative and qualitative research. I like to relate numbers on things that have proven to work over a long periods of time. I have some quantitative strategies that mostly follow rules because that provides a set of certainly and it makes the research much more measurable, but also I had big stocks based on quantitative factors such as company strength, management quality, and I think at the end, mixing qualitative and quantitative research is probably the best was to describe my strategy.

NB: Interesting. Yes, your Seeking Alpha page says you are naturally flavored, which I thought was a pretty interesting touch and it kind of captures what you're – what you just mentioned. Okay, cool. So, you’ve been doing this for a long time, obviously, since 2002, which was, if memory serves, pretty much the bottom of a bear market several cycles ago. What would you say is something that you’ve learned in your investing over time?

AC: Well, back in 2002, I started working for a hedge fund, it was Global Hedge Fund. We were doing the value research and that’s the different stage in my career, I was deeply focused on the numbers like valuation and financial performance and adjusted financial statements. And over time, I learned that you can develop a edge when you start looking at [unquantified vitals] such as the quality of the management team. For example, if you buy a company that is run by the right people, visionary leaders, honest people, that makes a massive difference over long periods of time, although it’s something that you cannot always see in the numbers at first sight. You need to do some quantitative research, some in depth analysis of the company.

NB: Okay. What kind of stuff do you look for when you do a research?

AC: On the qualitative aspects?

NB: Yes.

AC: It’s mostly management, company strength, and long-term growth opportunities. So, for example, I mean if you have a [indiscernible] and you have [indiscernible] competitive stress like the companies has the scale and has the data and it has financial resources and then it has the long term growth opportunities, in online retail and in cloud computing, then you have like three aspects that I’m not just [visiting] in the short-term in the numbers, but make a huge difference on returns over multiple years.

NB: Interesting. Okay, cool. I was going through your page on Seeking Alpha here and I saw something that caught my interest, which is a recent article you wrote on February 16, the bullish case for Uber, which is a bit of a contrarian call considering Uber, all the noise that’s been around that and also the stock market has rebounded this year, but it has a – had a hard time previously since the IPO. Can you tell us a little bit about what you saw there, specifically as it affects the management team?

AC: Yes, I think most of the time it’s important to understand that the return from the stock are going to come from the results in comparison to expectations. So, going ahead, I mean Uber has been operating, you know, in a really, really horrible industry landscape because a lot of companies having trouble in money. They are right here in service and especially at food delivering, so competition has been brutal and with the previous management team, Uber was like kind of also throwing lots of money at lots of revenue generating activities without paying too much attention to profitability.

Going forward, the company is much more focused on trying to improve on profitability metrics. Management is explicitly saying that they are accelerating their profitability targets. So, sometimes when you go from a really better place, it’s relatively easy to make its improvements like, I don’t know, if you 30 kilos to lose of weight, it’s the first 10 kilos that come really fast because it’s relatively easy to have a lot of extra fat to trim. I think that Uber is kind of in that situation.

I won’t be surprised to see the company making big improvements over the next several quarters. Then over the long terms, there are lot of variables that need to be assessed. I mean the regulatory landscape is really tough, and, you know, the competition in food delivery is also very tough. But the company has the scale and scale is crucial here because the lean player, they attract more gas store and they attract more drivers, so I won’t be surprised to see Uber delivering big return from [indiscernible].

NB: Interesting view, yes. And by the way 30 pounds is about – I’m sorry 30 kilos is about 60 pounds, which is kind of a lot a weight for somebody to lose, but, yes, anyway, but point taken. Okay, so as we record this mid-February 2020 towards the later stages of the month actually, and it's been an interesting year already here in 2020 following a very bullish year for stocks last year. How does this compare with other periods that you've been observing in markets? And what would you say is something that you've learned over the last year or call the last 18 months or so?

AC: Well, I will say that the most important thing is that you need to understand the kind of – sometimes returns in the market are going to depend on a few amount of buyables and I think that you have to focus on only thing that is liquidity and credit because over the next decade I would – the past decade I would say, we’ve been in an environment in which economic growth has been kind of lackluster, especially in international markets, but when you have the federal reserve, [indiscernible] around the world, foreign liquid in the markets, and especially if you have great flow in, you know, credit spreads are very low, there’s no sign of stress in the grade market, that miss the money flowed really through the economy and that gives companies access to financial resources, so they can – well, it reduces interest expenses and they can repurchase stock, they can pay dividends that gives consumer more flexibility.

So, in this kind of environment, when money is available, chances are that we’re going to have – you’re still going to have [indiscernible] of course because the markets usually gets a [indiscernible] but in the end, those pull backs are going to be really shallow and you’re going to be in a fairly [benign] environment as long as you have hedge flowing through the economy.

NB: Interesting. You mentioned the Fed, how much do you pay attention to the macro variables, the central banks and such?

AC: Very much. I think that’s a crucial thing because you’re [indiscernible] the economic cycle around now. So, the most – when you look at history, the biggest bare markets they come [indiscernible] recessions, you’re going to have some sizable corrections, we have the recession or we have the great crisis, but the big market draw downs, I mean above 30%, 40% that generally come when you have a recession and/or a financial crisis or at least a big crunch. So, as long as you don’t have debt, these are mostly buying opportunities. If you have that, then you need to continue to taking some profits, raising some cash or protecting the portfolio.

NB: But to your earlier point, you think the environment now is pretty benign and that's the economic cycle has a little bit more room to run, right?

AC: Yes, because when you look at this kind of the economic cycle, it has been very long, but it has also been very weak, so you are having [indiscernible] growth. Yes, I mean we have an economic expansion. We have been outside of pro forma recession, by the way, we had, you know, a contraction in manufacturing last year, a contraction in the export last year, so it’s been kind of weak growth and when you have weak growth and you’re having inflationary pressures, then the Fed can keep balancing the situation by providing more credit to the markets, so that is why you had last year a contraction in manufacturing, a contraction in exports, but no recession.

NB: Okay, cool. What are some things that you’re watching here as we conclude the first quarter of 2020 and into the rest of this year that you think are vital and you think listeners should also pay attention to?

AC: Oh! China is a big piece of the puzzle because…

NB: Chile or China?

AC: China, China, I’m sorry.

NB: I’m sorry, okay.

AC: Yes, because, you know, it’s really a big engine of economic growth for the whole world. China, you know, is like a major engine for economic growth and the country was really held, but the [trade war] last year and now they have the coronavirus. That’s going to be mostly a temporary factor, while at the same time, it provides a big excuse for the Chinese Central Bank and for all Central Banks all over the world to provide more liquidity to the markets. So, as long as China does not get into a prolonged contraction, a big recession, that could set the stage for accelerating economic growth over, I would say, the next six month or so. So, thus that could be a game changer for different sectors.

For example, interest rates have remained very, very low. Maybe if you have an accelerating growth, we can see some rebounding interest rates that could be good for financials; that could be good for the consumer sector, you know, and that’s going to play a major role [indiscernible] very, very weak. If China accelerates after the coronavirus, that’s going to be good for growing the prices and maybe this like a biggest thesis to watch. It could be a game changer, but you have to see if it plays out, you know, it’s like a big idea.

NB: You’re not concerned about a broader slow down in China, I mean the Chinese economy was slowing like economic growth, I should say, was slowing well before the coronavirus, probably due to the tariffs and such, but is that not a concern for you on the broader scheme of things?

AC: Oh! I think it’s going to slow even more because of the coronavirus, but it’s going to be mostly temporary because the rest of China and the rest of the emerging markets, they have been like providing massive [indiscernible] to the economy and as long as the U.S. consumer remains healthy, I think that you have to assume that the most likely scenario is that economic growth is going to pick up in China not going back to previous years, but it’s going to at least avoid the recession and remain growing like something like 5% or so, which is quite – even be better for some specific sectors. Chances are that China is going to rotate towards most consumer services through an economy, not so much exports as a main growth engine inside China, I mean. So, that could be, you know, really bullish for some Chinese stocks.

NB: Interesting. Any in particular?

AC: Well, I have a position in Alibaba (BABA). I think it’s a massively growing company and its relative – I mean if you can see that the growth in [indiscernible] the stock is earning like a $0.20, I mean $0.25 earnings for next year for a company that’s growing at 30% or so. You know it has been hurt by the trade war and now the coronavirus, that’s where you get the opportunities when you have a fundamental in some companies with spectacular growth opportunities and it’s been affected by temporary problems.

NB: Very interesting. What is something that scares you about the markets or about your portfolio right now?

AC: Well, I think that over the middle term everybody is starting to catch up to the idea that as long as the Fed is there to provide liquidity, you need to buy the dip. So, that can potentially kind of generate some problems.

If people start losing sight of the risk because, you know, it’s one thing to say that the fundamental environmental stocks remain healthy, but sentiment can get too extended so even if the fundamentals remains solid, prices can go way high of those fundamentals, that’s a major risk that I have been watching and also I think that negative interest rates in Europe that’s like a major of theme that needs to be monitored because a lot of people, you know, who can be buying those bonds that yield and add even to these rates, mostly it’s those who don’t have a choice.

I mean insurance companies and institutional investors who have to buy those bonds. I notice there’s probably enough speculative activity there. People say, okay, yes, the yield is negative but the bonds are rising, so I keep putting money into that. When that trend reverses, it can be quite damaging, so I think that the two key variables that give me encourage are market sentiment, which can get too extended, and also, in negative interest rates.

NB: To the point of negative interest rates, I saw a chart just the other day that showed Greek sovereign bonds and the spread between those and the German bonds was something like a couple of percent down from what, you know, double digit percent in 2012 and 2013, which just goes to show that how this whole appetite for these securities – I mean if Greek bonds are priced as safe securities then it kind of raises the question of what isn’t safe, but how do you think that this could play out, you know, with the negative interest rates other than what we’ve already seen?

AC: Well, I think you have to keep in mind that we can get a sharp reversal there and it could be really problematic because that will probably be the worst scenario like a sharp reversal in which maybe investors start realizing that Greek bonds are not very safe or at least not safe as they probably thought. You know if interest rates are going to increase, that’s going to put some pressure on, you know, doing the bank stocks. Maybe you do this sector in the U.S., it has been moving, but this is mostly because interest rates are very low in Europe, so that’s puts downside pressure on interest rates in the U.S. and stocks are helping, you know, consumer staples and utilities in the U.S. and it also could have an impact on U.S. growth stocks because when interest rates decline, you know, when you try to adjust cash flows of growth stocks, then the value of the business depends on the cash flow that the company is going to generate over the long term because its high growth business, so a big share of the cash flows are coming over a long period of time.

When you raise the interest rates, the price of a growth stock is particularly sensitive to the interest rate, that’s what I mean. If you’re probably [indiscernible] value stock, the short term cash flows are more important. In the growth stocks, the long terms cash flows are more important. So, when you change interest rates, that can effect high growth stocks and if we get synergic on the adjustment in the overall level of interest rates, that’s going to maybe probably put some pressure on some sectors of the U.S. markets, probably those sensitive – they’re actually sensitive to interest rates such as utilities and consumer staples and maybe too in growth stocks.

NB: How realistic is it for us to be concerned about an adjustment in interest rates, especially in the US from the Fed at this point?

AC: No, I don’t mean from the Fed.

NB: Okay.

AC: I think the Fed – as long as interest rates remain low, I mean as long as inflation remains low, the Fed has no rush to rising those rates. And also, [indiscernible] growth, it has been picking up lately, but it’s not like overheating. So, I’m not worried about the Fed rising rates right now. I mean, if interest rates remain sharply in Europe that could put some upside pressure on long term interest rates in the U.S. It’s not what – I don’t see them really getting much higher, but they could probably get much more volatile in the short term, so that’s one risk factor to watch.

NB: Interesting. Okay, Andres, what is something that gives you confidence in your approach, your portfolio or investing otherwise?

AC: Oh! I think that having strategies have proven to work over long periods of time, that’s really reassuring for me because I have some strategies that are, well, 100% quantitative. I only follow the rules and I have seen – I have kind of looked at the performance over the past several decades and it gives me, you know, a past history does not guarantee future results, but it provides a really good estimate about what is reasonable to expect. So, when you know what is reasonable to expect for your investments that kind of provides more certainty. You know how the portfolio would have performed in a year like 2008, have you have generated a bear market such as – or even a bubble, a stock market bubble such as the dot-com bubble, so you can get an idea about how your performance should fluctuate in stock market bubbles or in big depressions and that provides a lot of certainty, you know what can be expected.

NB: Okay, okay. What’s the favorite idea you have? Let’s talk about that now.

AC: Amazon (AMZN) is arguably one of my best ideas right now. I think investors for a long time they have wrongly believed that the best is in the past for the company because if you look at [indiscernible] and the companies worth [about 1 trillion], so everybody is thus saying, oh! Okay. It’s over. It’s just too big, but it is not only growing very well in terms of topline growth, but I think Amazon is going to have expanding profit margins in the middle term because Amazon web services is going to be a largest part of the overall equation and it has not even yet started the international expansion. I think for a company like Amazon, you have to think about the operating cash flows and it has always been trading, you know, between 20 times and 30 times operating cash flows and it’s still within that range.

So, it’s not over powered at all by my opinion. I think Amazon is going to keep surprising investors; it’s going to produce very solid returns going forward. Another big cap that I really like is Alibaba. Again, it’s trading like at 25 times earnings expectation and its growing [indiscernible] at 38% and the business model is very, very profitable. It has been making some investments, so sometimes when you look at the quarterly reported earnings, you have fluctuations, but over the long-term it is the [little on] e-commerce and earnings in digital payments and cloud computing in China. So, when you look at the risk and reward in Alibaba, it has enough room to consumer [indiscernible].

NB: Amazon is trading right near its 52-week as we record this. [21, 71] on February 19, is that still a good entry point you think for people?

AC: Oh! Yes. Over the long term, absolutely. I mean, I won’t rush into within their whole position right now. You probably should take it slowly and win it over a time, and if you’re looking to add the stock over the next five years, I think you want to get some really good returns.

NB: Okay. And then, Baba has also done very well and there is always a – somewhat of a sell-off due to the coronavirus in late January from the looks of it, but it has since rebounded not quite at 52-week highs, but not that far away either. Is this about as good as an entry as you would get you think? Or there too is it worth waiting?

AC: No, I think that if you are on to holding it over the long term, you want to start buying now. Maybe again, not to hold position when the stock is at all-time highs. You – it’s better to buy slowly, but if you have a long term horizon, this is like right time to start buying Alibaba in my opinion.

NB: Very cool. Alright, so you mentioned – we mentioned Uber at the top, AliBaba and Amazon, anything else that you are particularly bullish on right now?

AC: Oh! Yes. I think the software sector is going to produce massive winners in the U.S. market. I have a position in Alteryx (AYX), The Trade Desk (TTD), Salesforce (CRM), they are multiple companies, which I think the market is underestimating the resiliency of these businesses because they are not -- they have not seen the software sector operating under a recession, so everybody thinks okay, technology, high growth; they’re going to be volatile, they’re going to face declines in revenue during the recession, but when you really turn [indiscernible] business, they are like key paths for the clients.

I don’t think any client is going to move away from companies such as Alteryx or Salesforce because they have less money to spend. On the contrary, software is critical for a business right now, so they are going to produce consistent revenue growth and they are going to produce expanding profit margins in the future. Some of these stocks are relatively expensive, so you need to be careful about [indiscernible] and take it slowly, but again, I think the software sector is probably going to generate massive gains for investors in the years ahead.

NB: Alteryx, AYX is that symbol. I’d admit I have not heard much about this one recently. What can you tell me about that company?

AC: It’s a great company. It’s in the business of trading to make data analysis available to non-experts. You know the company is trying to enter into the science under the research, but it can be complicated if you need sophisticated learning and lot of implementation there. So, I think it’s basically making easy to almost everyone to do data analysis under the science. So, demand has been moving, the company is growing at 60% and it has – when you read what the customers say about Alteryx, they just love it and it’s really easy.

If you’re Alteryx and you’re selling your service to a customer, it’s really easy for the customer to see where the value-add is because you can improve some processes and you can save money. You can provide insights into customer behavior and you can accelerate sales. So, kind of the services they pay for themselves, and I think it’s going to be like a huge opportunity over the long-term. In this case, Alteryx is a bit [hurt] in the short-term, so you have to be especially careful when buying, do not rush into the whole position. But again, over the long term and if you buy in this I think you’re [indiscernible] to do the right.

NB: Yes, Alteryx, again, AYX I just pulled up here your article on this from December and you say here in the summary bullets, data is the new gold and Alteryx is a major beneficiary from the data analytics boom, which I think is kind of a nice way of summing it up, so interesting idea there.

Okay, Andres Cardenal, thank you very much. Lastly, disclosures, I, Nathaniel Baker, I do have a position – very old one, but I do have to disclose it, in Amazon, AMZN, long position and no positions in any of the other securities mentioned on today’s podcast. Andres, what about you?

AC: Well, I have a position in Amazon, Alibaba, Alteryx, Salesforce, The Trade Desk.

NB: Okay, wonderful. Well, that wraps up today's show. Thank you all for listening and we look forward to speaking to you again next time.

