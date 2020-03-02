11 Great Dividend Blue Chips To Profit From This Correction

Just remember to always use proper risk management for your needs, including a reasonable asset allocation between stocks/bonds and cash. A sleep well at night portfolio is key to avoiding panic selling and profiting from the panic of others.

AVGO, PII, ABBV, AAN, EOG, C, and AEL are blue chip deep value stocks trading at an average PE of 8.2, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and have about 24% CAGR long-term total return potential.

AVGO, PII, WAB, MSM, and EXPE are great fast-growing dividend blue chips to consider that could deliver about 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Prudent long-term investors have the opportunity to cash in on some truly amazing deals.

We're now officially in a correction with the S&P 500 down 12% in six consecutive days of losses.

(Source: imgflip)

There's nothing I love more than pointing out quality stocks whose prices are completely disconnected from strong fundamentals.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 was down 4.4% at one point, representing an 11% or so decline from its February 19th record-high. The market has now fallen for seven consecutive days.

I just did an article highlighting The 7 Safest High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy In This Volatile Market. Those are quality companies with

little revenue exposure to China (most none at all)

defensive (recession-resistant) business models

historically low volatility (less than dividend aristocrats)

safe balance sheets (average credit rating A-)

high-quality (82nd industry percentile returns on capital)

For anyone who can't enjoy market corrections as I can, those seven stocks represent great POTENTIAL buying ideas.

Bonds, Cash & Stocks During COVID-19 Correction

(Source: YCharts)

Of course, that does NOT mean that "safe" = "won't fall in a downturn".

No sector has been spared the market pain, not utilities (down 11.4%), aristocrats (-11.4%) nor any other defensive "bond alternative" sector like consumer staples or REITs.

Actual bonds or cash equivalents have remained flat or gone up, which is the entire reason for owning those asset classes in the first place.

When the market panics, betas tend to converge to 1... except for non-correlated assets like bonds, which are NOTHING like stocks. Since 1950, bonds go up 92% of the time when stocks fall.

For those who love to "be greedy when others are fearful," I recently published My 19 Best Dividend Ideas For 2020. In that article, I outlined the 19 companies on my correction watchlist as well as my pullback/correction plan.

Last week, I put that plan into action... and in a big way.

From Friday, February 21st, to Thursday, February 27th, I had about 110 limits fill, representing approximately

100% of my opportunistic bucket (50 limits worth)

100% of my pullback bucket (60 limits worth)

40% of my correction bucket buying power (about 52 limits left)

In this article, I explained exactly what I bought last week and why I consider those companies the best possible deals for my individual needs.

But everyone's needs are different, and so this article is designed to showcase some truly exceptional high quality, deep value stocks so you can potentially cash in on this latest market freak-out. I also highlight five fast-growing blue chips that are currently on sale and great opportunistic buys.

What's Getting Hit Hardest In This Correction

FactSet has run simulations about how global financial markets might react to the COVID-19 epidemic.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Not surprisingly, the most at risk is China's stock market and oil prices.

The most at-risk sectors are thus energy, basic materials, and financials.

Tech stocks, whose supply chains are deeply enmeshed in China, are also falling sharply.

And, of course, we can't forget the travel industry, with consumer discretionary stocks like Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) getting gutted in recent days.

(Source: YCharts)

Media companies have also been hammered. Not because of high China exposure but because during recessions earnings and cash flow tend to plunge.

The point is that, when trying to screen for the best potential COVID-19 correction, we should not necessarily target specific sectors, but rather be as opportunistic as possible.

Now, deep value investing isn't for everyone.

(Source: Larry Swedroe) market beta = low volatility, profitability = quality

About one decade in six value stocks will underperform the broader market. No alpha-factor strategy works all of the time, which is the only reason seven time tested methods exist to beat the market over the long term.

So, for this article, I want to highlight two kinds of companies because that is how I choose companies for my retirement portfolio.

50% deep value/high-yield

50% fast growth (double-digits)

So, let's start with the fast growth stocks, many of which are now reasonably or attractively priced after the market's latest virus-induced correction.

The 5 Best Fast-Growing Blue Chips To Buy During This Correction

The goal with any screening process is to steadily whittle down the number of companies by fundamental criteria, so you can determine what best suits your needs.

I've only had time to update 304 of the 405 companies on the Dividend Kings Master List with all their fundamental stats, including

sector

yield

quality score

dividend safety score

discount to fair value

long-term return potential

dividend growth streak

5-year CAGR dividend growth rate

long-term analyst growth consensus

realistic growth range

forward PE

PEG ratio

historical fair value PE range

return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality metric)

ROC industry percentile

13-year median return on capital

5-year ROC trend

S&P credit rating

historical volatility

market cap

However, since the correction is happening now, and the full update won't be done until May, working with 75% of the available data is still good enough to find us some great investing ideas.

There are 94 companies on the Master List with 10+% CAGR long-term consensus growth rates.

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 9.2/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.5/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 2.2% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 1% overvalued vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 18.6 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 15.9% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 13.4% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 18.7 vs 17.3 S&P 500

vs 17.3 S&P 500 average PEG ratio: 1.39 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 97% = 80th industry percentile (very high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 100% (stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +2.8% CAGR (relatively wide and stable moats)

average credit rating: A- (high-quality, safe balance sheets)

average annual volatility: 28.0% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $90 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.2% yield + 13.4% growth -0.2 % CAGR valuation drag = 15.4% CAGR (12% to 19% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These are objectively a great collection of companies, as seen by their quality scores, as well as returns on capital (including ROC trends) and A-rated balance sheets.

But look at what happens when we eliminate the overvalued stocks on the 45 companies that trading at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 8.9/11 above-average vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.5/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 2.7% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 22% undervalued vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 16.2 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 17.8% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 14.3% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 13.6 vs 17.3 S&P 500

vs 17.3 S&P 500 average PEG ratio: 0.95 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 55% = 74th industry percentile (above-average quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 67% (stable moats/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +1.1% CAGR (relatively wide and stable moats)

average credit rating: BBB+ (high-quality, investment grade)

average annual volatility: 30.4% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $70 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.7% yield + 14.3% growth +5.1% CAGR valuation boost = 22.1% CAGR (17% to 27% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

By merely eliminating the overvalued stocks, we added 7% CAGR to our long-term return potential.

These 45 fast growers could potentially deliver long-term returns on par with the greatest investors in history.

But I promised you the five best growing blue chips, so here's how I find those.

screen for just 9+/11 blue chip quality companies or better (29 companies left) screen for the highest five company by returns on capital industry percentile

That leaves us with five companies:

(Source: DK Master List)

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 9.4/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.8/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 2.8% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 27% undervalued vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 11.4 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 24.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 12.1% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 13.5 vs 17.3 S&P 500

vs 17.3 S&P 500 average PEG ratio: 1.11 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 55% = 85th industry percentile (high quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 75% (what ROC will hopefully return to)

average 5-year ROC trend: -13% CAGR (impact from industrial recession)

average credit rating: BBB (above-average quality, investment-grade)

average annual volatility: 33.7% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $30 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.8% yield + 12.1% growth +6.5% CAGR valuation boost = 21.4% CAGR (17% to 26% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These five companies combine four of the seven alpha factors, quality, size, dividend growth, and value.

These 5 Companies Since 2010 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these five companies

These companies are more volatile than the broader market true. But even adjusting for that volatility, their excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino ratio) was 9% better than the S&P 500 over the past decade.

And note that these results are with annual rebalancing, so these results are not the result of letting two strong companies turn into an oversized portion of this hypothetical portfolio.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Most of these stocks are in a bear market right now (thus, the attractive valuation) yet they still managed to deliver exceptional long-term returns while achieving very strong dividend growth.

Best of all, given their current growth outlook and high margins of safety, these five stocks are likely to deliver similar great returns in the coming five years.

The 8 Great Deep Value Blue Chips To Buy During This Correction

My passion is deep value and high, safe yields. There's nothing quite like getting paid a generous return on your investment every year after striking a Shark Tank-like deal.

Private Equity funds strive for 15+% CAGR long-term total returns. Why? Because they are buying illiquid companies, that usually require a turnaround. Investors have to lock up their money for five to 10 years, and the fees these funds charge can be very high (the famous 2% and 20%).

Ben Graham and David Dodd, after studying 150 years of market returns, concluded that, for most companies, 15 times earnings/cash flow is "sound and reasonable".

Private equity firms have to strike lower valuation deals in order to have a realistic chance of achieving their 15+% CAGR long-term return targets.

The average Shark Tank deal over the first 10 seasons was for 7.0 times earnings/cash flow.

Wouldn't it be wonderful if you could find companies trading at not just private equity valuations, but literally, Shark Tank OR BETTER multiples? Well, you absolutely can.

113 companies on the Master List trade at 12.3 private equity multiples or better. But just because 15 is a reasonable multiple to pay for most companies doesn't mean that all those companies are necessarily good buys.

For example, insurance companies tend to trade at a 9 to 12 PE. An insurance company that the market historically values at a PE of 9 that is trading at 12 is NOT a great deal but could be significantly overvalued.

Indeed, eight of the 113 companies are between 2% and 16% overvalued. So, let's eliminate them.

Fundamental Stats On Remaining 105 Companies

average quality: 8.5/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.2/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 5.0% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 30% undervalued vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 12.3 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 12.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 6.9% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 7.9 (almost Shark Tank Valuation)

(almost Shark Tank Valuation) average PEG ratio: 1.14 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 65% = 75th industry percentile (above-average quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 70% (stable quality/moat)

average 5-year ROC trend: +.9% CAGR (stable quality/moat)

average credit rating: BBB+ (high quality, investment-grade, strong balance sheets)

average annual volatility: 29% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $38 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 5.0% yield + 6.9% growth +7.4% CAGR valuation boost = 19.3% CAGR (15% to 24% CAGR with % margin of error)

Notice how you don't need very fast growth to achieve great returns. A high-yield/low valuation combined with valuation mean reversion can get you similar return potential as the first five fast dividend growers.

(Source: Ploutos)

Total returns are fundamentally a function of dividends, long-term growth, and valuation changes.

But 105 companies is too much for most people to consider, so let's narrow that down by

screen for companies with 9+/11 blue chip quality (47 companies remain)

screen for PEGs of 1.0 or less (14 companies remain)

screen out the companies that aren't potentially good buys (insufficient margin of safety based on quality score) - 11 companies left

screen out all companies without at least 10+% CAGR long-term growth potential (the lower end of the total return range) - 8 companies remain

(Source: DK Master List)

Notice that Broadcom and Polaris are on both screens because both are fast-growing blue chips trading at private equity valuations right now.

Fundamental Stats On These Eight Companies

average quality: 9.3/11 blue chip vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.8/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 3.1% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 33% undervalued vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 6% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 11.1 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 30.5% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 12.8% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 8.2 (Near Shark Tank Valuation)

(Near Shark Tank Valuation) average PEG ratio: 0.64 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 135% = 84th industry percentile (very high quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 94% (superb quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +0.5% CAGR (stable quality/moat)

average credit rating: BBB+ (high quality, investment-grade, strong balance sheets)

average annual volatility: 32.6% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $53 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 3.1% yield + 12.8% growth +8.3% CAGR valuation boost = 24.2% CAGR (19% to 30% CAGR with % margin of error)

These 8 Deep Value Stocks Since 2014 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 8 deep value stocks

These eight stocks are all in bear markets. Otherwise, they wouldn't be anti-bubble blue chips trading at a PE of 8. Yet they still managed to collectively deliver double-digit returns, despite their recent market routes.

These eight stocks are collectively priced for about -1% CAGR long-term growth. In reality, analysts expect them to grow nearly 13% CAGR over time.

Any company priced below 8.5 times earnings/cash flow is an anti-bubble stock because even if they don't grow at all, investors are likely to make strong to great returns.

For example, Unum Group is a blue chip insurance company that normally trades at 8.5 to 9.5 earnings.

UNM trades at a PE of 4.2, which is stupefying, given the 9.0% CAGR consensus growth forecast for this company. The realistic growth range is 4% to 10% CAGR, but even if UNM doesn't grow at all, buying this 4.8% yielding company at its 53% discount to fair value is likely to make you strong long-term returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

UNM growing at zero is likely to deliver double-digit returns over time.

In fact, UNM growing at zero could double the most optimistic long-term S&P 500 forecasts.

But UNM isn't likely to not grow at all. So, here's the return potential for this ultra-value, anti-bubble stock if it grows as expected and returns to the mid-range of its fair value PE (9).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

And, that's merely assuming UNM returns to its historical fair value over five years. If it mean reverts faster, then the annual return potential is even greater.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

If UNM grows as expected through 2022 (7.2% CAGR) and returns to historical fair value, a PE of 9, then you could see 39% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

How likely is UNM to grow as expected? Well, over the last 20 years, it meets or beats 12 and 24-month forecasts 100% of the time within a 10% and 20% margin of error, respectively.

There are no guarantees on Wall Street, and all investing is probabilistic and an exercise in risk management.

(Source: imgflip)

But buying a company like UNM at a 4.2 PE represents the kind of low-risk/high-probability investing that prudent income investors should consider.

forward earnings yield (100%/PE): 23.8%

10-year US Treasury yield: 1.3%

earnings yield risk-premium: 22.5% vs 3.7% S&P 500 average since 2000

vs 3.7% S&P 500 average since 2000 Reward/risk ratio: 6.1X S&P 500 20-year average

Can any single company fail? Absolutely. That's where prudent risk management comes in.

These are the risk management guidelines that I use in running all Dividend Kings portfolios and my retirement portfolio, which is 100% of my life savings.

Bottom Line: Every Correction Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

Every single "crisis" the market has ever faced that caused a correction has proven to be a great long-term buying opportunity for prudent investors using a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

Might that not be the case in the future? Absolutely. A nuclear war or anything that causes the complete and permanent collapse of the global economy would wipe out all out portfolios.

Of course, in that doomsday scenario, we'd all be too dead to care about investing returns or safe dividends.

The point is that sound investing is NOT about only acting when you have absolute certainty, which has never happened and never will.

Rather you must think in terms of your personal needs, and then make reasonable and prudent decisions about what's most likely to achieve your goals based on the best available evidence and data at the time.

For those who understand how Wall Street works, and follow an evidence-based approach with discipline, patience, and a focus on sound fundamentals, you never need to fear any correction or even a bear market.

(Source: CNN)

In fact, you can profit immensely from periods like these when the market panics and most people make costly mistakes.

(Source: AZ Quote)

For those with money to put to work now AVGO, PII, WAB, MSM, and EXPE are great fast-growing blue chip dividend stocks to consider.

For the deep value investor (my retirement portfolio weighted PE is 10.3) AVGO, PII, ABBV, UNM, EOG, C, AAN, and AEL are great companies to consider and cash in on the current market panic.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive access to two preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM, ABBV, PII, AAN, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own UNM, ABBV, PII, AVGO, MSM, and EXPE in our portfolios.