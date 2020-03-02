Alamos Gold: A Rising Opportunity

The company produced 122.1K Au Oz this quarter, down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year, and up 0.2% sequentially.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $186.0 million. Revenues were up from the same quarter a year ago and up sequentially.

Image: Aerial view of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine site in Matachewan, Ontario. Courtesy: Dumas mining

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (AGI) was created on February 21, 2003, as a result of the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold.

The mid-tier gold producer owns four operating gold mines in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora) with a production of 122.1K Oz in 4Q'19.

The company also owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt); in Manitoba, Canada, with Lynn Lake; and Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon).

Alamos Gold presents a simple business model, easy to follow for non-professionals, with a good pipeline of projects for future growth. One unique characteristic is that the company is debt-free, which is a crucial element from an investor's long-term perspective. Three critical elements are represented below:

The investment thesis remains unchanged since the precedent quarter.

I recommend a long-term approach with accumulation on any weakness triggered either by temporary production setbacks or by the price of gold retreating from the high 1,600s per ounce.

Last week, we all witnessed a surprising gold selloff due, most likely, to a problem of margin calls. Many investors were forced to sell their gold positions after the market tumbled due to the coronavirus breakout. In the case of Alamos Gold, I believe it offers a great buying opportunity.

AGI is still outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as we can see in the chart below:

Hence, while the company is a good investment long term, it is also essential to trade the stock short term using the gold volatility, and I believe it is reasonable to use about 30% of your position solely for this purpose.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 4Q'19: The raw numbers

AGI 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ million 173.1 168.9 146.7 163.1 156.1 168.1 172.9 186.0 Quarterly Earnings $ million 0.6 -8.9 7.2 -71.5 16.8 23.6 17.7 38.0 EBITDA $ million 60.6 51.9 41.7 -21.0 60.5 69.1 78.4 88.4 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.00 -0.02 0.02 -0.18 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.09 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 58.8 62.5 45.2 47.4 42.4 72.3 67.9 77.8 CapEx in $ 51.5 53.4 55.1 61.5 53.3 71.1 66.3 72.9 Free Cash Flow 7.3 9.1 -9.9 -14.1 -10.9 1.2 1.6 4.9 Total cash in $ million 243.2 244.1 230.4 213.8 190.8 199.0 202.5 205.6 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares Outstanding 392.4 389.6 394.6 390.5 394.2 392.9 394.4 394.2

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $186.0 million in 4Q'19

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $186.0 million. Revenues were up from the same quarter a year ago and up sequentially, as we can see in the chart above. AGI made a net income of $38 million, or $0.09 per share.

The company recorded operating cash flow of $86 million in the fourth quarter and a record $297 million for the full year.

In the press release, John A. McCluskey, President, and Chief Executive Officer indicated:

With another solid performance from our Canadian operations in the fourth quarter, we met full year production guidance for the fifth consecutive year, producing 495,000 ounces of gold. We also met our full year cost guidance with a 10% decrease in our total cash costs to $720 per ounce and a 4% decrease in all-in sustaining costs to $951 per ounce.

One influential factor is the gold sold reached an average realized price of $1,448 per ounce.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $4.9 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The company is getting better at this level but still shows a loss for 2019 of $3.2 million. CapEx has been high due to investment in new projects, which should pay off later next year. CapEx will continue to be high in 2020 with the ramp-up of spending at Kirazli (if restarted) and Island Gold.

Jamie Porter, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We ended the quarter with no debt and approximately $206 million in cash and equity securities, up slightly from the previous quarter, reflecting positive free cash flow generation. We remain well positioned to fund our internal growth initiatives. In December, we announced a 50% increase in our quarterly dividend to an annual rate of US$0.06 per common share starting this quarter.

The company recently increased the dividend to $0.06 per share yearly ($0.015 per quarter).

From a capital allocation perspective, we remain focused on returning capital to our shareholders, having tripled the dividend over the past year and repurchased 2.7 million shares at a cost of $11 million under our share buyback program.

AGI is still not passing the FCF test, but we cannot view it as a negative due to CapEx spending. The company said that it expects to transition to a period of strong free cash flow growth starting in the second half of 2020. The price of gold now reaching over $1,550 per ounce will help bolster free cash flow in 2020.

3 - No Net Debt and Liquidity of $683 million

Alamos Gold remains debt-free and has total cash of $205.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

The company is debt-free since 1Q'17, which is a rare situation. Total liquidity is $683 million.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 122.1K Oz and sold 127,148 Oz in 4Q'19. The company produced 122.1K Au Oz this quarter, down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year, and up 0.2% sequentially. Alamos Gold sold 127,148 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,463 per ounce. Gold sales were about 5,000 ounces higher than production in the quarter.

1 - Island Gold produced 38.6K Oz this quarter, a slight increase sequentially. In the conference call:

Island Gold had another record performance, exceeding guidance with production of 150,000 ounces, a 42% increase from 2018. Island Gold has now set a new production record for five consecutive years. The operation generated record free cash flow of $65 million in 2019.

Note: On May 9, 2019, Alamos Gold indicated a high-grade gold deposit at its Island Gold property.

2 - Young‐Davidson produced 48.0K Oz.

We are now in the final stages of the lower mine expansion project at Young-Davidson. We are four months away from our – from starting to see our full potential of the operation with the lower mine expansion on track for completion in June.

3 - Mulatos mine produced 34.1K ounces in the fourth quarter.

Mulatos produced 34,100 ounces in the fourth quarter at total cash cost of $820 per ounce and mine site all-in sustaining cost of $891 per ounce. Production end costs were impacted by the winding down of production from La Yaqui Phase 1 as well as abnormally high rainfall in September over a short period, which restricted mining activities in the main Mulatos pit during September and October.

4 - Kirazli's mine project in Turkey has been suspended pending renewal of the company's mining concessions ending on October 13, 2019.

Peter MacPhail said in the conference call:

In Turkey, construction activities in our Kirazli project remain on hold, pending the renewal of our mining concessions.

The project is encountering significant protests against the project. While we should not be alarmed, I see this situation as concerning because it always brings delays and extra costs. The lack of explanation about the case is also a subject of concern.

2020 Guidance

Production is expected to be between 425K and 465K Oz.

Note: In the conference call, it is indicated that mineral reserves increased 21% in 2019 to 1.2 million ounces, primarily driven by the conversion of inferred mill resources at Island Gold Main and East. A total of 361K ounces were added, more than offsetting mining depletion of 153K ounces. Mineral reserve grades also increased slightly to 10.37 grams per tonne from 10.28 grams per tonne.

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

Alamos Gold released its 4Q'19 results on February 19, 2020. Production was relatively in line with expectations. The only issue that could be concerning is the delays at the Kirazli project, which has dragged now for over four months.

The company is still waiting for the renewal of the mining concessions.

AISC is now at $972/Oz and is firmly below $1,000 per oz, which is excellent and gives almost $600 per Oz profit margin.

The challenges faced by the company in 2018 at Young-Davidson have vanished. The company recorded a fourth strong consecutive quarter at 48K Oz.

The company's balance sheet is impressive, with no debt and nearly $700 million in total liquidity.

Technical analysis

AGI is forming an inverted broadening wedge and closed at support last Friday at around $5.83.

However, a longer-term pattern indicates an ascending triangle pattern, and AGI crossed resistance (breakout) on Friday. The next support is at $5.85, at which point it could be a good idea to accumulate slowly. However, it will depend on the price of gold.

If the price of gold continues to weaken, AGI will likely cross support at $5.85 and drop directly to $4.40. I recommend buying between $5.25 and $4.80.

Conversely, if the price of gold turns bullish and trades over $1,600 per ounce, the stock is likely to retest $6.00 and eventually cross it to retest $7.25. In this case, I recommend selling about 50% of your position.

