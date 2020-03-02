Green Plains Partners: The Unit Price And Fundamentals Diverge

The unit price of ethanol MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) has seemingly been unaffected by the challenging operating environment that its sponsor, Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), has been facing over the last several quarters. Last September I wrote that investors should focus more on the MLP's deteriorating operating outlook than on its then-distribution yield of 14%. The former's unit price delivered a total return of 15% between October 2019 and late January of this year, though, closely matching the S&P 500 index's performance until last week's coronavirus-induced market crash (see figure). As the MLP's Q4 earnings report made clear when it was released last month, on the other hand, the fundamentals of Green Plains Partners are indeed deteriorating.

Green Plains Partners reported Q4 earnings that were largely in-line with analysts' expectations. Its GAAP diluted EPS of $0.44 missed by a penny and its revenue of $20.3 million missed by $0.8 million. Investors were unfazed by the double miss and responded by pushing the MLP's unit price to an 8-month high. This was likely in part a response to the earnings beat that was reported by its sponsor. A federal appellate court's ruling in late January that the Trump administration had unlawfully reduced biofuel blending volumes under the federal blending mandate also boosted unitholder sentiment. At first glance, then, conditions for Green Plains Partners seemed to have held steady in Q4.

A deeper look at the MLP's Q4 earnings report reveals that the worsening operating environment that I wrote about last September began to negatively affect its operating conditions as 2019 drew to a close. Green Plains Partners reported a 13% YoY decline to revenue that was spread across all four of its operating segments (storage/throughput services; railcar transportation services; terminal services; and trucking/other). Unlike its sponsor, which can experience margin growth even as revenues decline due to its status as a fuels producer, Green Plains Partners generates its income primarily via throughput volumes. The sponsor's sale at the end of 2018 of three of its ethanol facilities, including corresponding assets that had been owned by the MLP, was reflected in the lower revenues. The MLP reported that the storage and railcar segments' revenue declines were directly attributable to the asset sale and its sponsor's lower production volumes, both of which indirectly reduced the other segments' results as well.

The revenue decline was not offset by a corresponding reduction to the MLP's operating expenses even before accounting for a one-time "negative cost" relating to the sponsor's asset sale that was reported in Q4 2018. The MLP's operating income therefore fell by 24% YoY to $12.3 million in the most recent quarter, reflecting a 22% YoY operating income decline for FY 2019. Its net income likewise declined by 25% and 26% YoY in Q4 and FY 2019, respectively. Q4's adjusted EBITDA fell to $13.3 million from $15.2 million YoY, pushing its DCF down from $13.1 million to $11.2 million over the same period. The lost revenue propagated throughout the earnings that were reported by Green Plains Partners, in other words.

One of the attractions of Green Plains Partners has been the stability of its quarterly distribution at $0.475 over the last two years despite an increase of its distribution yield from 10% to 14% over the same period (see figure). That stability is now under threat, however. The MLP kept its declared distribution unchanged YoY and QoQ at $11.3 million despite the falling DCF result. This caused its distribution coverage ratio to fall from a relatively healthy 1.16x in Q4 2018 to 0.99x in the latest quarter; its ratio for 2019 was only slightly higher at 1.0x. Any distribution leeway that was available prior to the sponsor's asset sale has disappeared as a result.

The management at Green Plains and Green Plains Partners did sound upbeat about the situation, stating during the Q4 earnings call that

[w]e anticipate that as Green Plains production level hits the targets laid out during 2020 of greater than 90%, these coverage ratios will improve. We will continue to look for opportunities to grow the partnership through accretive acquisitions and we will be on the offensive during 2020. Ideally, these would be in multi-product terminals backed by multiple long-term customers.

Green Plains, Inc. indeed saw a substantial decline to its capacity factor in 2019, even after accounting for its reduced post-sale production capacity. Its Q1 2019 capacity factor of under 60% was its lowest in several years and, while this rebounded above 80% in Q4 2019, management also stated during the earnings call that it is targeting >90% in "each quarter of 2020." Such output would do much to restore the distribution coverage ratio of Green Plains Partners to its earlier levels.

There are two reasons why such an outcome is not guaranteed, however, that investors should be aware of. First, Green Plains, Inc. has struggled to maintain a 90% capacity factor on a quarterly basis, let alone an annual average basis, over the last five years. This is unsurprising given that ethanol production margins have been low over the same period (see figure); indeed, the capacity factor of Green Plains, Inc. has been positively correlated with production margins since 2015. The sector's production margins have averaged a mere $0.01/gallon in 2020 to date, so a 90% capacity factor will only be achieved under prevailing operating conditions if Green Plains, Inc. is willing to operate a substantial fraction of its capacity at or below a production margin of zero.

Second, the COVID-19 outbreak could dampen demand for gasoline and, by extension, ethanol in the months ahead. The U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] was forecasting national gasoline demand to experience a YoY decline in 2020 even before evidence of the community transmission of the virus began to appear in the U.S. A sustained outbreak in the country would potentially reduce domestic market demand for gasoline (and the ethanol that partially displaces it) still further. While I expect January's federal appellate court decision to provide a backstop to U.S. biofuels demand, it is unclear how much this would affect ethanol demand specifically. Either way, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that the MLP and its sponsor will encounter sustained growth to ethanol demand in 2020.

In conclusion, investors need to be aware that the distribution of Green Plains Partners is not as secure as it was prior to its sponsor's asset sales in 2018. The MLP only barely covered the distribution in 2019, actually falling slightly below a coverage ratio of 1.0x in the latest quarter. Any further reductions to its sponsor's production volumes in response to continued low ethanol production margins or unexpected facility downtime would likely put the distribution at risk, especially given the distribution yield growth that has occurred over the last two years. The sponsor's 2018 asset sale and 2019's difficult ethanol production environment eliminated the slack that existed in the MLP's distribution coverage ratio. That leaves its fundamentals in a difficult situation in 2020, even if its unit price does not currently reflect this.

