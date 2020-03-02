Market Correction Causes Buying Opportunity For Bank Of America

The stock price is not reacting to fundamental changes in the business model, only to Coronavirus fears.

Introduction

Over the last 13 years, investors in Bank of America (BAC) have seen their investment fluctuate significantly. Back in 2007, the company was considered a qualitative investment, with strong earnings growth and valuable assets, bringing the stock price up to a high level of $54 by the end of 2007. Then the credit crunch struck and the stock was mercilessly slaughtered down to the $2 level.

Since that financial crisis, the company has gone through a series of material changes. A new CEO came in, multiple cost-cutting initiatives have been launched, and the earnings and dividend payouts have been rising accordingly. The stock has been regaining ground and reached the $35 level again, in line with the general stock market rise.

In this article, we will have a look at where the stock is today, what the impact of the Coronavirus fear has been on the stock price and what we can expect in the near future. We will end the article with a (leveraged) investment proposal.

Long-Term Performance

Bank of America has risen strongly in the previous years, outperforming the general stock market index (SPY). If you would have started investing at the beginning of 2015, an investment in BAC would have delivered an ROI of 73%, whereas a passive investment in SPY would have "only" yielded 57% ROI.

Source: stockcharts.com

Other major bank stocks achieved this strong stock performance as well, all outperforming the stock market index (with the exception of Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC)). The strongest major bank stock was JP Morgan (JPM), followed by Bank of America.

Source: stockcharts.com

Recent Performance

Since the beginning of 2020, Bank of America (BAC) has declined 19%, a more pronounced decline than the S&P 500 stocks (SPY) of 9%.

Source: stockcharts.com

The stock price is down from $35 to currently $28 in only a few days. The stock price moves along with the general stock market trend and has declined similarly as fear of the Coronavirus hits the market.

Source: finviz.com

When we look at the stock price of BAC over the previous years, we can see similar sharp short-term price corrections, often followed by rising stock prices. These “price pullbacks” should not scare investors away, but encourage them to invest as the potential investment return has now improved.

In volatile days like these, investors are worrying whether the bull case is still valid and whether they should take the plunge or not. In this article, we will highlight why BAC is a great investment at the current market valuation and why it still makes sense to go long in BAC. We will present a trading strategy, which benefits in an enhanced way when the stock price of BAC stabilizes again to prior levels.

Bull Case Still Valid

In my previous articles on BAC, I expressed my view on the fundamental model behind BAC and what drives its stock price. The main reasons can be summarized as follows:

A growing (global) economy, large-cap stocks like BAC generally perform as the majority of large corporations are facing growing earnings and expanding their investments

Anticipation of higher interest rates, driving the earnings and intrinsic value of BAC to higher levels. As the earnings of BAC remain highly sensitive to the general interest rates, we can expect their earnings to increase solidly in the future

Low valuation ratios (forward P/E is currently at 8.8 and the P/B ratio is at 1.09) which are relatively low, taking into consideration the stock market has been rising in the past years and many companies have much higher price ratios

Bank of America has been downsizing in the past years and as part of this program, large cost cuts are being implemented (e.g. workforce downsizing) while maintaining a strong efficiency ratio.

None of these points above have changed in a significant way, which would justify a material stock price correction. Yet the stock price just lost 20% in one week, due to worries about the Coronavirus. While we can understand traders are getting worried about a global slowdown in the economy, we do not think BAC as a company has lost 20% of its intrinsic value in one week's time.

Recent 2019-Q4 Earnings

On 15 January 2020, BAC announced its Q4 earnings of 2019. Major takeaways from this presentation:

BAC beat the analyst’s estimate by delivering an EPS of $0.74

EPS growth of 6% year-over-year

Investment banking fees grew strongly with 9%

Sales & trading revenues grew 13% as fixed-income trading increased with 25%

Net interest income declined 3% as a consequence of declining interest rates, while non-interest income remained stable

The Efficiency Ratio, deteriorated from 57.6% to 59.2% (meaning BAC became a little less efficient)

Book value rose strongly from $25.1 to $27.3

Tangible book value rose strongly from $17.9 to $19.4

As we can see from the figures above, the recent quarter was pretty decent and it confirms the long-term earnings growth of BAC. Going through the numbers, it’s hard to find a reason which would justify a strong decline in the company’s intrinsic value.

Trade Proposal

As mentioned above, BAC is currently going through a stock price pullback, like it has done multiple times in the past. As the reasons behind the price correction, in my humble view, are unrelated to BAC’s fundamental business model, we expect them to only be temporary. In order to benefit from this price decline one can take two actions:

Buy common BAC stock at $28.20 (at the moment of writing this article on 28 February 2020)

Buy call options on BAC, expiring in May 2020 (expiration date not too far from today).

In order to evaluate both investments, we will go back in time one month and compare both alternatives:

Let’s go back to 4 February 2020. The stock price of BAC was still doing well at this time, closing the day at $34.26. Currently, the stock is down 17.7% to $28.20. On 4 February, there were also call options being traded on the common BAC stock with an expiration date on 15 May 2020 with an exercise price of $30. The premium of these call options had a value of $4.10 on 4 February, while today the premium is priced at $1.12 (a decline of 73%).

Source: prepared with data from yahoo finance

Let’s now jump forward in time, 1 or 2 months, but before 15 May 2020. Let’s suppose the stock price has recuperated to the previous high of $32 on 5 April 2020. This would have the following effect on the value of both investments:

Main conclusions from this table:

BAC stock would increase with 13%, while the call options would increase 125% (9x leverage effect)

An investment in 100 common shares of BAC would require an investment of $2,821. In order to acquire the call options, an investor only needs to pay the premium of the options, in this case, 100 x $1.12 = $112. This means for $112 you get the right to purchase 100 shares of BAC, which is a low amount compared with the required amount to purchase 100 common shares as of today.

We "only" need a small increase in the stock price of BAC to get a leveraged return from the call option investment

Lastly, we want to remark that a similar trade can be structured with other expiration dates or strike prices as well. For this example, we have selected an expiration date only a few months away from today and a strike price based on the previous high levels of the stock price.

Source: Marketchameleon.com

Risks Associated With The Trade Proposal

The following risks are involved with the fundamental view discussed above and with the proposed options trade:

- Stock markets can resume their decline of the past week if the Coronavirus keeps spreading globally. We have already seen a sharp market selloff and we cannot know for sure when a bottom is reached.

- Bank of America could see a drop in its interest income in case interest rates are cut again by the Federal Reserve, in order to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus on the financial markets.

- The options trade here above assumes the stock price of Bank of America will increase in the short term.

In case the stock price of Bank of America will not increase to strike level of $30 before the expiration date, the premium of the call options will likely decline to zero. We want to emphasize this risk is inherently linked to an investment in call options. If one would invest in the common stock of BAC, there is no time horizon limitation before which the trade has to work out. In this case, the total loss would remain limited up to the amount paid for the premium.

Conclusion

Based on the above, we recommend initiating a long position in the call options of BAC and not the common stock. This will result in a leveraged return on investment for investors, compared with simply buying common BAC stock. We consider the current price decline in BAC's stock price to be temporary, mainly caused by fear of the Coronavirus and not by a change in the fundamental model of BAC.

We do want to emphasize the option trade we propose here above assumes the underlying stock price of BAC will reach the strike level of $30 before the expiration date. If this price increase will not occur before the expiration date (e.g. in case the Coronavirus fear keeps growing), the premium of the call options will likely disappear completely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.