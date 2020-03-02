Viasat: The Risk/Reward Remains Unfavorable

With plenty of risks and little reward, I see little reason for shares to re-rate from here.

Though Viasat’s (VSAT) 3QFY20 numbers were decent - revenue and EBITDA numbers beat consensus estimates – I would caution against chasing a potential turnaround. Growth has moderated across both the top line and bottom lines, with strong growth in the Government Systems and Satellite Services segments propping up earnings for the quarter. Yet, I am increasingly wary of a potential increase in leverage on account of higher capex related to the VS-3 launch, as well as expansion plans into new geographies and business lines. Heading into the VS-3 launch in mid-2021, shares appear fairly priced at ~11x-12x NTM EBITDA, which would imply a target price range of $60-$70.

A Closer Look At The Financial Results

Moderation across both the top and bottom lines: Revenue for 3QFY20 increased 6% YoY to $588 million (a moderation from the YoY growth rates of 14% and 22% in 2QFY20 and 1QFY20, respectively), while EBITDA grew 13% YoY to $122 million. The growth was attributable to strength in the Government Systems and Satellite Services segments, while declines in the Commercial Networks business detracted from the overall results. On a positive note, new orders were also up 29% YoY to $577 million resulting in year-to-date (YTD) orders of $1.8 billion and reflecting a book-to-bill of just over 1x.

Government Systems: Coming on the heels of a seasonally good “book and ship” 2QFY20 which corresponds with the government’s fiscal year-end budget closeout on September 30, the business segment’s revenues grew by 17% YoY to $292 million driven by higher volumes of tactical radios, mobile broadband, tactical data links, and government.com products. The guidance was also positive, with the segment set to show strong performance in 4QFY20 and exceed the $1 billion revenue threshold for FY2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for Government Systems grew 13% YoY to $78 million, driven by a higher top line and improved gross margins on higher NDI product mix from the prior period, partially offset by a modest increase in SG&A. New contract awards during the quarter also increased by 49% YoY to $232 million, though it was slightly lower than the trailing four-quarter average of $279 million, resulting in a positive year-to-date book-to-bill position. The government backlog stood at $928 million at the end of the quarter.

Commercial Networks: The segment saw a 33% YoY decline in revenue to $85 million, which management attributed entirely to the comparative impact of the previous year’s spike in the IFC terminal installations for American Airlines. The decline was slightly offset by a modest increase in other commercial product revenue. The significant revenue decline, combined with higher R&D spend on the next-gen satellite networks, and mobile terminals, as well as slightly higher SG&A, led to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $31 million in 3QFY20.

I would note, however, that new contract awards for the quarter remained strong at $134 million, with antenna systems and commercial air terminals representing over 80% of the total new orders. Commercial Networks backlog at the end of the quarter was $385 million, the highest over the last five years.

Satellite Services: The business segment saw strong revenue growth and higher operating leverage, which contributed strongly to the company-level EBITDA. Revenue grew 19% YoY to $212 million, and adjusted EBITDA saw a growth of 33% to come in at $75 million. The flow-through of incremental revenue to adjusted EBITDA of 54% was a little lower than seen in the past, as the incremental contribution in margins from the scaling of fixed residential and mobility businesses was offset by investments related to global expansion.

Within the Satellite Services segment, I think it is worth noting that the US consumer broadband business now contributes to 2/3rd of the segment’s growth. The focus on high-end subscription plans led to ARPU growth of 15% YoY to $89.71, though subscription growth remained tepid and was flat QoQ. There is little reason for this to change in the near term, as subscription growth looks likely to remain tepid until VS-3 Americas comes online in F2022. VS-3 should allow VSAT to broaden its target demographic base by offering lower price plans, though this will likely slow the pace of ARPU growth considerably.

IFC also contributed strongly to the Satellite Service segment’s growth. Excluding about 90 grounded Boeing 737 Max planes that are already Viasat service-enabled, the company added 26 new aircraft during the quarter, bringing the total planes in service to 1,379, up 23% YoY. I would caveat the strong growth, however, with my concern that the Boeing 737 Max remains grounded and is thus, a cause for concern heading into FY2021.

Other verticals within Satellite Services such as community Wi-Fi, enterprise, etc., continue to do well. Building on this quarter’s strength, I expect these new verticals, along with expansion into new geographies, to contribute more to the Satellite Services segment in the future and eat into the dominant share of broadband services in the segment’s revenue.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Stats: Driven by the EBITDA strength, VSAT generated $293 million in cash from operations in the first nine months of FY2020, an increase of 37% YoY. However, elevated capital expenditures of $596 million YTD drove a total cash burn of $302 million. Net leverage at 3.5x was slightly up on a sequential basis from the 3.3x in 2QFY20, though liquidity remains ample at over $600 million.

Despite the strong liquidity position, management’s guidance for net leverage to modestly increase in FY2021 warrants caution, especially as the company nears critical milestones ahead. With the first VS-3 satellite launch ahead, capital expenditures will likely only normalize after the current intense build phase, with management only targeting positive FCF approximately two years from now.

Future top-line prospects are heavily dependent on the ViaSat-3 launch: Supported by the results from their preliminary beta test of hybrid low latency services, management is upbeat on the prospect of penetrating underserved markets in the near future (vs. the current focus on premium users). The launch of VS-3 is key as it will allow the triangulation of the current residential broadband market from multiple directions, including the existing DSL subscriber base, driving a US addressable market of ~20 million. Accordingly, the target remains for a mid-2021 launch of VS-3, with management actively working towards shipping its first VS-3 payload module later in the calendar year.

Competitive Pressure And Elevated Debt Levels To Cap Upside

Though VSAT stock has declined significantly over the last year, leading to a marked compression of the forward EBITDA multiple, VSAT is not particularly cheap at ~11x next year's numbers.

Much of the decline, I believe, fairly accounts for the risks attributable to an elevated VS-3 capex cycle, which looks set to drive an increase in VSAT’s net debt by ~$1 billion over the coming years. In addition, the preliminary discussions of a VS-4, despite VS-3 not yet being launched, has me wary - VSAT operates in a highly competitive market, which is about to get even more crowded with new entrants such as SpaceX (SPACE), OneWeb and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on the horizon. Heading into the launch of VS-3, which management expects by mid-2021, I see little reason for shares to re-rate from the current 11x-12x NTM EBITDA multiple, which would imply a target price range of $60-$70.

