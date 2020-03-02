VICI Properties: Lots Of Positives But Largely Priced In

In recent years, VICI Properties (VICI) has been by far the most acquisitive of the three major gaming REITs (the other two being MGM Growth Properties (MGI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)). Heading into FY20, VICI appears set for further deal activity with a series of negotiated options, in addition to a more robust balance sheet post-last year's series of equity raises. While VICI's prospects appear solid, I would be wary at these levels as much of the positives appear to be priced in - the stock currently screens at a premium relative to its gaming peers following the out-performance in 2019, leaving shares vulnerable.

4Q19 Caps Off a Busy Year

VICI reported 4Q19 revenue of $237.5M (+5.1% YoY), which was generally in-line, while adjusted EBITDA was ~21% higher YoY on account of lower G&A expenses.

Source: Company Filings

Meanwhile, modestly lower net interest expense, offset by incremental shares related to the forward contract GAAP accounting, led to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

Source: Company Filings

The company also initiated FY20 AFFO/share guidance at $1.50-1.54, though given this does not include the equity raised for the pending transaction with ERI, the disclosed number is not fully representative. Pro-forma for all transactions, VICI's annualized run rate AFFO/share is closer to ~$1.85 per the 4Q19 call.

Yes. The only thing I'd add, Stephen, is obviously, it's an annualized run rate for Eldorado, but for all the other transactions that we have announced. Obviously, we've done a lot in 2019. So it's the annualized run rate for Century, for Cleveland, Jack Cleveland/Thistledowns. The $1.85 is based on the pro forma share count that's in there. Obviously, there are some slight changes to our share count with the ATM 7.5 million shares that we issued under the ATM just recently. So -- but the run-rate number is a good number based on a full-year impact of all the transactions that are pro forma number.

The above excerpt reflects VICI's transactional activity post-4Q, completing the Jack Cleveland/Thistledown acquisition, and raising $2.5bn in three senior unsecured debt tranches, in addition to the additional 7.5mn share issuance through their ATM program, raising an additional ~$200mn in cash.

Shoring Up the Balance Sheet

VICI's recent share (7.5m shares off its ATM at $26.95, raising ~$200m) was opportunistic - per the 4Q19 call, management took advantage of shares which have soared to rich valuations (~20% premium to consensus NAV).

We've just taken advantage of an attractive stock price and a very efficient tool to access the equity markets to make sure that we've got funding for the -- for our future pipeline or any future needs that do arise.

The strengthened balance sheet allows VICI to partake in future M&A opportunities - per management, VICI is looking into non-gaming assets shielded from secular threat, with a healthy supply-demand balance and a long history of low cyclicality.

We're looking at sectors -- we're working hard to identify sectors that have low cyclicality, i.e., lower-than-average consumer discretionary cyclicality, much as gaming does. We obviously want to be looking at sectors that are not under secular threats, that are fundamentally sectors built around people sharing and experiences, same time, same place, which inherently Amazon can't put the box and ship to your house. Number three, we're looking for healthy supply-demand balance given that overinvestment tends to be the surest way to destroy capital value. And then finally, #4, and this is probably the key filter, making sure that at the heart of the real estate is an end-user experience to which the end-user has demonstrated decades of loyalty going backward and likely going forward.

In any case, VICI's rights of first refusal (ROFRs) and call options, along with potential partnerships, ensure a long-term growth pipeline ahead. I would also balance this with the company's interest in achieving an IG rating - management has reiterated a 5-5.5x net leverage target (vs. the current 4.3x), noting that 69% of its debt is unsecured. A move toward IG would shave 75-100bps off its cost of debt, which stands at ~4.9% at present.

And John, you've seen the -- just earlier this week, I think National Retail Properties went out and look at a 30-year bond at low 3s. So there's 75 to 100 basis points that depending on the conditions of the market that, over time, we can look to take off our price of debt capital.

Source: Company Filings

Building on a Track Record of Accretive Deal Making

Thus far, VICI has been active in the three years since its IPO, announcing ~$7.7 bn of transactions, and adding ~$609 mm of annual rent to the portfolio - this includes the acquisitions of the Caesars Palace and Harrah's LV lease modifications, which have not closed.

Assets Date Announced Price Rent HLV Lease Mods 24/6/2019 $214 $15 CPLV Lease Mods 24/6/2019 $1,190 $84 ERI/CZR Properties 24/6/2019 $1,809 $154 JACK Cleveland and Thistledown 28/10/2019 $843 $66 Century Portfolio 17/6/2019 $278 $25 Jack Cincinnati 5/4/2019 $558 $43 Greektown 14/11/2018 $700 $56 Margaritaville 19/6/2018 $261 $23 Harrah's Philadelphia 9/5/2018 $242 $21 Octavius Tower 9/5/2018 $508 $35 Harrah's Las Vegas 11/12/2017 $1,136 $87 Total $7,738 $609

Source: Company Filings, Press Releases

VICI's beefed-up balance sheet, with ~$1.1b of cash, positions the company well to continue to execute on deals in a nicely accretive manner heading into FY20.

Growth Optionality Could Drive Higher Vegas Exposure

Also worth mentioning is that VICI has effectively created a robust pipeline of future growth potential through its six ROFRs and three put-call properties. This was in exchange for the lower 8.5% cap rate (vs. the original guaranteed 10%), giving VICI the following - 1) put/call options on the Centaur properties in Indiana, 2) two ROFRs on the Las Vegas Strip assets, and 3) a ROFR on the Horseshoe Baltimore property.

Additional growth optionality comes from VICI's ownership of 27 acres of land adjacent to two Caesars Las Vegas casinos and a third put/call option on the 18 acres of land in Las Vegas where the Caesars Forum Convention Center is being built. Thus, VICI's exposure to Las Vegas (currently ~31% comprising three assets) could rise further going forward.

Equity Valuations Remain Lofty

Assuming a multiple of 16x (a premium to other gaming REITs and in-line with historical triple-net REIT multiples) on normalized FY20 AFFO of $1.87/share, I think VICI shares are worth ~$30. I would caveat, however, that my valuation excludes the optionality from the company's ROFRs and call options, as well as future acquisitions beyond those currently announced. While this implies a slight upside to the equity, I would not be a buyer at current levels - the premium multiple leaves shares vulnerable to a de-rating, in my view. While VICI's expanded capital structure (following the unsecured bond issuances) increases the opportunity set for credit investors, the credit trades fairly in my view, within the 3.0-3.6% range and ~10-15bps tighter than gaming REIT peers on account of a well-capitalized balance sheet as well as superior growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.