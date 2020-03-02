The Real Earnings Season Starts Now: Time To Read The Footnotes

This report highlights one firm that looks more profitable than its GAAP results indicate and demonstrates how GAAP net income growth doesn’t lead to increased market cap.

Only by reading all of the financial footnotes and MD&A, which are only in annual 10-K reports, can investors analyze true core earnings.

Quarterly earnings season may be winding down, but the real earnings season – annual 10-K filing season – is ramping up.

Quarterly earnings season may be winding down, but the real earnings season – annual 10-K filing season – is ramping up.

Quarterly earnings reports provide investors with limited and often misleading data. In “Core Earnings: New Data and Evidence,” professors from Harvard Business School (HBS) and MIT Sloan demonstrate that corporate managers manipulate earnings by burying gains and losses in footnotes. Only by reading all of the financial footnotes and MD&A, which are only in annual 10-K reports, can investors analyze true core earnings.

This report highlights one firm that looks more profitable than its GAAP results indicate and demonstrates how GAAP net income growth doesn’t lead to increased market cap.

Footnotes Help Find Undervalued Companies

After analyzing its 65 page 2019 10-K last week, Kimberly-Clark (KMB)[1] looks even more profitable than GAAP earnings suggest.

Here’s why: The following hidden unusual expenses cause GAAP earnings to understate core earnings:

$235 million in incremental depreciation – Page 33

$111 million and $96 million in other exit costs – Page 33

$31 million in charges for workforce reductions – Page 33

Each of these charges are related to KMB’s 2018 Global Restructuring Program. In addition, we found the following reported non-operating expense:

$91 million in non-operating expense reported on the income statement – Page 24

The company reported $2.2 billion in GAAP net income, but our adjustments show that they earned $2.5 billion in net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) and $2.3 billion in core earnings in 2019. After uncovering these details, we upgraded KMB to a Very Attractive rating due to its improved profitability and undervalued stock price.

All the media buzz during “earnings” season tends to push investors into shortsighted trades.

GAAP Earnings Don’t Affect Valuation – In the Long Term

Figure 1 shows that GAAP net income growth since 2014 has almost no impact on the change in market cap for companies in the S&P 500 since 2014.[2]

Figure 1: GAAP Net Income Growth and Change in Market Cap Since 2014

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings.

Finding Truth in the Footnotes: ABT vs TXT

Note that Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and former Danger Zone pick Textron Inc. (TXT) have each grown GAAP net income by 44% since 2014. However, ABT’s market cap has more than doubled while TXT’s has fallen by 8%, per Figure 2.

Figure 2: ABT and TXT’s GAAP Net Income Growth Vs. Change in Market Cap Since 2014

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings.

Non-operating income and expenses included in operating earnings distort both firms’ GAAP earnings growth. For instance, ABT’s 2018 GAAP net income understated the true profitability of the firm due to:

$111 million in net hidden non-operating expense Includes items found only in the footnotes such as $37 million in restructuring charges recorded in SG&A and $32 million in amortization charges related to inventory step-ups $777 million in net reported non-operating expense included in operating earnings

Over the trailing twelve months, we identified $27 million in net hidden non-operating expense and $524 million in net reported non-operating expense that cause ABT’s GAAP earnings to understate NOPAT.

On the other hand, Textron’s 2018 GAAP net income overstated its true profitability due to:

$15 million in net hidden non-operating income related to prior service cost (credit) $444 million in reported non-operating income related to the sale of a business segment

Over the trailing twelve months, we identified $15 million in net hidden non-operating income and $26 million in net reported non-operating income that cause TXT’s GAAP earnings to overstate NOPAT.

When we strip out accounting distortions, ABT’s NOPAT has grown by 87% since 2014 while TXT’s NOPAT is flat over the same time, per Figure 3.

Figure 3: ABT and TXT’s NOPAT Growth Vs. Change in Market Cap Since 2014

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings.

Cash is a fact. Earnings are an opinion. Investors who base their investment decisions on accounting earnings put their portfolios at risk. Advisors who make investment recommendations without performing proper due diligence are not fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities.

This article originally published on Feb. 21, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, and Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector, style, or theme.

[1] Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was originally featured as a Long Idea in November 2017 (+27% vs. S&P 500 up 30%).

[2] Figure 1 excludes companies for which we don’t have data going back five years or whose GAAP net income five years prior is negative. After these exclusions, the regression analysis contains 467 companies.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.