First Solar Faces Major Headwinds

The company will likely start focusing more heavily on manufacturing as less on development.

First Solar (FSLR) plunged after the company released disappointing Q4 results. The company missed the mark on several important metrics and will likely continue to face numerous headwinds moving forward. The solar industry as a whole is only becoming more competitive, which puts First Solar in an even more difficult position.

First Solar reported Q4 net sales of $1.4 billion and net cash of $1.8 billion. Clearly, First Solar is still one of the most financially stable solar companies in the industry. Despite First Solar strong fundamentals, the company appears to be losing momentum. The company notably reported a surprising GAAP loss of $.56 per share in Q4.

The unexpected loss should make investors wary as one of First Solar's main appeals is its ability to generate stable profits. First Solar is expected to face more challenges as project development becomes more competitive and less financially attractive. With competition ramping up in all directions, First Solar is facing a daunting path ahead.

Changing Solar Landscape

The solar industry appeared to be heading down the path of vertical integration just a few years ago. With the collapse of vertically integrated giants like SolarCity, SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), and countless other major solar companies, the vertically integrated model is becoming less relevant. Now, major solar companies like First Solar are starting to refocus their business on specific segments.

This trend of specialization is epitomized by the recent rise of companies like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH). SolarEdge and Enphase are now some of the most valuable solar companies in the industry despite not even being focused on module manufacturing or project development. This trend of specialization makes sense as the solar industry is growing in complexity with every passing year.

The solar industry may be moving away from the vertical integration business model as the industry becomes more complex.

First Solar's development business has not been faring well and has contributed to the company's poor quarterly results. Project timing issues, higher-than-expected costs, and a plethora of other unexpected events have negatively impacted First Solar's development business. Several of First Solar's Japan projects, for instance, have been negatively affected by weather events.

With the development business becoming more competitive and projects decreasing in size, First Solar would be smart to scale back on project development. The company has said that it is open to partnering with third parties to assist with project development, which "could potentially result in a complete sale of the U.S. development business."

First Solar is experiencing difficulties in the increasingly competitive development business.

Promising Technology

First Solar has a strong enough manufacturing business to fall back upon if the company decides to scale back on systems development. The company has long manufactured some of the industry's highest quality solar panels. As one of the industry's few major thin-film module manufactures, First Solar has done a great job in pushing this technology.

First Solar's module manufacturing has always been a core business for the company. The company recently shipped 25 GW of modules, showcasing its large presence in module manufacturing. Despite the growing competitiveness in module manufacturing, First Solar continues to push the industry forward on the technological front.

First Solar's high-yield and high reliability series 6 module is one of the industry's best-performing products. This series 6 modules' high power output for large solar projects should help position First Solar as a premier supplier over the next few years. The large-scale solar segment has been growing at a solid rate in recent years and appears to be gaining momentum. The growth of large-scale solar positions First Solar well as the company's modules are well-suited for larger projects. In 2019 alone, First Solar shipped 3.7 GW of series 6 products. This figure should only grow given the company series 6 capacity ramps.

First Solar's series 6 modules are some of the industry's highest quality panels.

Conclusion

While First Solar manufacturers some of the highest quality solar panels in the industry, it is unclear whether focusing on manufacturing is a winning strategy in the long-term. The history of solar manufacturers in the solar industry has not been great to say the least. As competition in module manufacturing ramps up even further and prices continue to plummet, it will be incredibly hard for First Solar to remain profitable in manufacturing.

Solar panel prices have dropped pretty consistently over the past few decades and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This price drop phenomenon is largely driven by the exponentially improving nature of semiconductor technologies and has even been named Swanson's Law. While such price drops are great for overall solar adoption, it is disastrous for manufacturers as manufacturers have to consistently deal with downward price pressures.

A move to focus less on development and more on panel manufacturing is risky to say the least. Despite the troubles facing First Solar, the company is still one of the most financially stable solar companies in the industry. Moreover, the current Coronavirus crisis could play out to First Solar's advantage as it will likely be the company's Chinese competitors that will feel the brunt of the impact. Investors would be smart to stay neutral on this company for now at its current market capitalization of $4.9 million and forward P/E ratio of 13.5.

