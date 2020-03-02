Dividend Aristocrat Performance: Coronavirus Edition

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains in this virus-induced sell-off.

That was not the case in the February sell-off as the Dividend Aristocrats lagged the broad market on average.

In down months for the S&P 500, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed 70% of the time, driving the strategy's long-run outperformance.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

February ended with a thud as coronavirus concerns reverberated across markets. The last week of February saw a -11.4% return for the S&P 500 (SPY), the fourth worst weekly performance for the broad market index since World War II. On the month, the -8.2% return for the S&P 500 was its worst monthly performance since the December 2018 sell-off.

The Dividend Aristocrats, components of the S&P 500 that have paid increasing dividends from 25 or more years, tend to outperform in risk-off environments. Using the full available dataset for the Dividend Aristocrat Index dating back to January 1990, we have 362 monthly observations for the Dividend Aristocrats and the broader S&P 500. As tabled below, the Dividend Aristocrats tend to outperform in down months for the broad market more than 70% of the time.

The Dividend Aristocrats were slightly more likely to outperform in a given month (52.8% vs. 47.2%) in the sample period, but that has principally been driven by the overwhelming tendency to outperform in down markets.

Taking this same data and calculating annualized returns, we see that over this 30-plus year dataset that the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed by roughly 2% annualized. This outperformance has been driven by their relative gains in down markets. In up markets for the broad market, the Dividend Aristocrats return 87% of the performance of the broad market. In down markets, the Dividend Aristocrats fall by just 75% of the broader market correction. Combing better upside attainment with lower downside has led to long-run outperformance.

February 2020 was one of those relatively unique months where the Dividend Aristocrats lagged in a risk-off environment. The Dividend Aristocrats returned -8.79% on the month, lagging the broad market by 0.66%. Not since February 2009 has the broad market index performed so poorly and seen the Dividend Aristocrats lag in the same month.

With dividend stocks underperforming in an environment where they tend to do well perhaps Seeking Alpha readers can suss out some value in individual components. The next table below lists the current 64 constituents. That figure is up on the month as 7 new companies - packaging company Amcor PLC (AMCR), utility Atmos Energy (ATO), REITs Reality Income (O) and Essex Property Trust (ESS), discount retailer Ross Stores (ROST), specialty chemical company Albemarle (ALB), and logistics company Expeditors International (EXPD) - each newly fit the dividend growth inclusion criteria after the index's January rebalance.

In the table below, the list of the 64 constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of trading in February.

The table above is color-coded to show relative performance in each time interval with the worst performers in dark red and the best performers in green. In February, returns of negative 3-4% got you into the green. On an absolute basis, you can see how poor the Dividend Aristocrats fared in February in the graph below.

Below are some observations from the monthly list of the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents:

Only four companies managed positive returns on the month - AbbVie (ABBV) +5.7%, new member Albemarle (ALB) +1.96%, Cardinal Health (CAH), and (perhaps unsurprisingly) Clorox (CLX).

On the flip side, diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt (LEG) was on my list of 41 S&P 500 Stocks Down 20% on Coronavirus. That particular piece tracked market moves since January 24th. Sysco (SYY), which fell 18% in February, was actually the worst performing S&P 500 company on the month.

The seven newcomers on the list outperformed the broad market by about 2%. Three of the six best performers among the Dividend Aristocrats on the month were newly enshrined Dividend Aristocrats with Ross Stores (-3.0%) and Expeditors International (-3.6%) joining the aforementioned Clorox.

Energy, the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 on the month, saw its stalwart blue chip supermajors hammered. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were down 16% and 11.9% respectively. The two companies now sport dividend yields of 6.77% and 5.53%, the first and third highest yields in the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Information Technology sector modestly outperformed on the month (-7.28% vs. -8.22% for the broad S&P 500). The large underweight in the Dividend Aristocrat Index (1.7% weight in the Dividend Aristocrat Index vs. 24.4% for the S&P 500) again accounted for the dividend growth strategy's underperformance versus the broad market.

Utilities, which are traditionally a defensive sector and tend to benefit from rallying interest rates, actually lagged on the month. The sector was the third worst performer in the broad S&P 500 (-9.88%), trailing just Financials (-11.19%) and Energy (-14.56%). Consolidated Edison (ED), the New York-area utility, fell 15.5%.

I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proves useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers could be opportunities in this broad sell-off. The coronavirus-induced sell-off is disconcerting to many investors. These companies have each managed to increase payouts to shareholders over multiple business cycles, including the Great Recession, the deflation of the tech bubble, 9/11 and the Middle East conflicts, the Eurozone crisis, and other smaller risk flares. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords, which will add to the underperforming constituents at its next rebalance in April.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.