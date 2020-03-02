The Labor Report Coming Could Cool Coronavirus Fears

Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble. – Warren Buffett

The end of February was not a fun one in the markets. It was the worst week in the stock markets since the Financial Crisis, and the chart looks particularly somber (below). As Bespoke Investment Group notes, “in the six sessions ended Thursday, the S&P 500 fell over 12%, its fastest drop from all-time highs ever. Other periods have seen faster declines over the same stretch, but never from record highs.” In other words, this is about as extreme as we can get over the short-term. The question, of course, is whether this is an opportunity to buy, or a time to wait.

As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, there may be more flushing out, but a long-term investor would be wise to start buying names they have been watching for the last year and not pulled the trigger due to valuation. If you are lucky enough to have a cash pile waiting to invest, it would be an excellent time to put about a quarter to a third of it to work to hedge your bets. When you get investor sentiment this low with the Fear & Greed Index at extreme fear readings of 10 and below, market breadth struggling with almost everything tanking on the risk side, and things seem destined to keep falling, that is precisely when you should start to act in the opposite direction. Remember the classic Warren Buffett line – “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” If you have a 10+ year timeframe in mind, you would be wise to take advantage of this opportunity as it may be as good as it gets in terms of an entry point. The reason I wouldn’t recommend putting it all to work just yet is due to the global macro picture, and the fact we aren’t in a cyclical bear market yet. However, even if we do enter one, I still believe we are in a secular bull market overall, and you should be positive on stocks going forward.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Source: CNN

Global Macro hasn’t had a say in the last week, with everything highlighting the Covid-19 virus. However, it is worth a refresher that all things aren’t terrible right now, and given the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus, markets may be overzealous right now. I want to take a look at one good sector, a bad one, and also one that is really underperforming. The good right now is the housing market domestically. January housing data was firmly in the positive this week, with new housing starts jumping 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Building permits were also near a 13-year high, which showed strength with mortgage rates being lower. Given what happened to the 10-year bond yield this week, that will likely continue.

IF the Coronavirus doesn’t get very serious in the U.S., this strength will likely continue. A bad sector worth monitoring is consumer spending, something that I did not expect to falter so bad given the fundamentals of the consumer right now. Consumer spending increased a mild 0.2% last month, with slower growth over the previous few months. Given that this is backward-looking and hasn’t had the virus effect in it yet, this could also slow further. And finally, one thing that I am watching closely that is getting crushed during the outbreak is the global supply chains, which can have a dramatic effect on the global economy. Inventories are running extremely low right now, especially relative to the demand, and the massive shutdown of Chinese economic activity is causing it. A lot of multinationals rely on “just in time” supply chain deliveries, so a significant disruption like the one caused by the spread of the virus can start to cripple the bottom line.

Source: Marketwatch

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Looking forward, however, I do not think things are as bleak as the markets are making it seem. We will likely have a terrible first half of the year in terms of economics, as the world tries to contain the spread of the virus. However, fast action by governments has slowed the spread, and complete city shutdowns from China have allowed other countries important time to get ready for it. The most important will be public messaging, and not overcrowding hospitals where most of the spread will undoubtedly happen. There is speculation that the virus transfers better when it is colder, much like the seasonal flu, so getting through spring and into summer could also help contain the virus.

There are already tests being done on animals with a vaccine, and if one can be found before the outbreak gets worse, things could return to a semi-normal state by next year. On Friday, we will get the labor market report to see how businesses were hiring in February, and that should set up the Federal Reserve for March 18. Given how fast the markets have fallen, the markets are starting to price in rate cuts this year with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying in an unscheduled statement that the Fed would “act as appropriate to support the economy.” That is not a commitment to cut, but given that inflation is likely to fall somewhat with consumers taking a back seat and supply being stripped from the system, there should be some room to stimulate the economy to avoid a recession. The next FOMC meeting is on March 18, and it will be closely watched.

In summary, there is a range of possibilities for what happens next with the Covid-19 virus, and it is too hard to speculate on the exact probabilities. However, financial markets seem to be pricing in a worst-case scenario, something that I do not believe will happen. I think we have to maintain some perspective here and see that this week was driven by panic selling, and likely some algorithmic trading adding to the volatility much as it did at the end of 2018. I think this selling was based on what could, rather than what is happening, and thus it should be taken advantage of. The selling likely isn’t over, to be clear. There is probably going to be some carry-over in the next few weeks, especially with the headline risk of new outbreaks. Forward returns from this level, when you take a longer-term approach, are likely to be healthy, so it might be a time to upgrade your portfolio or put some of your cash to work.

