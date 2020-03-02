Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/27/20

Includes: AXGT, CNK, EHI, IFF, PPR, SAFE
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/27/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Safehold (SAFE)
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)
  • Cinemark (CNK)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)
  • Intl Flavors (IFF)
  • Alta Equipment (ALTG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN)
  • Transunion (TRU)
  • Trex Co. (TREX)
  • Sei Inv (SEIC)
  • SBA Comms (SBAC)
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
  • Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
  • Green Plains (GPRE)
  • Fastly (FSLY)
  • Charter Comms (CHTR)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Solar Capital (SLRC)
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
  • WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Roivant Sciences

BO

Axovant Gene Therapies

AXGT

JB*

$19,999,998

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$16,812,400

3

Boze Brandon B

DIR, BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$5,730,800

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,572,200

5

B Riley Financial

BO

Alta Equipment

ALTG

B

$2,238,207

6

Mitchell Lee Roy

DIR

Cinemark

CNK

B

$1,997,908

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$1,743,854

8

Gross Michael S

DIR

Solar Capital

SLRC

B

$795,820

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$718,311

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$697,026

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bernstein Steven E

CB, DIR

SBA Comms

SBAC

S

$18,760,429

2

West Alfred P Jr

BO

Sei Inv

SEIC

S

$11,762,097

3

Hargis Jonathan

VP, SO

Charter Comms

CHTR

S

$5,220,712

4

Hill Scott A

CFO

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$2,550,616

5

Danaher John T

PR

Transunion

TRU

AS

$2,285,543

6

Lewis Karla R

VP, CFO

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

RS

S

$2,032,937

7

Hatfield James R

VP, TR

Pinnacle West Capital

PNW

S

$1,986,718

8

August Capital Mgt Vi

BO

Fastly

FSLY

S

$1,822,924

9

Cline James E

CEO, DIR

Trex Co

TREX

AS

$1,222,290

10

Mangrove Partners Master Fund

BO

Green Plains

GPRE

S

$1,016,899

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.