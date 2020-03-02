Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/27/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/27/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Safehold (SAFE)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI)

Cinemark (CNK)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

Intl Flavors (IFF)

Alta Equipment (ALTG)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Trinity Industries (TRN)

Transunion (TRU)

Trex Co. (TREX)

Sei Inv (SEIC)

SBA Comms (SBAC)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Green Plains (GPRE)

Fastly (FSLY)

Charter Comms (CHTR)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Solar Capital (SLRC)

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd (HIO)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Roivant Sciences BO Axovant Gene Therapies AXGT JB* $19,999,998 2 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $16,812,400 3 Boze Brandon B DIR, BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $5,730,800 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,572,200 5 B Riley Financial BO Alta Equipment ALTG B $2,238,207 6 Mitchell Lee Roy DIR Cinemark CNK B $1,997,908 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $1,743,854 8 Gross Michael S DIR Solar Capital SLRC B $795,820 9 Saba Capital Mgt BO WA Hi Inc Opp Fd HIO B $718,311 10 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $697,026

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bernstein Steven E CB, DIR SBA Comms SBAC S $18,760,429 2 West Alfred P Jr BO Sei Inv SEIC S $11,762,097 3 Hargis Jonathan VP, SO Charter Comms CHTR S $5,220,712 4 Hill Scott A CFO Intercontinental Exchange ICE AS $2,550,616 5 Danaher John T PR Transunion TRU AS $2,285,543 6 Lewis Karla R VP, CFO Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS S $2,032,937 7 Hatfield James R VP, TR Pinnacle West Capital PNW S $1,986,718 8 August Capital Mgt Vi BO Fastly FSLY S $1,822,924 9 Cline James E CEO, DIR Trex Co TREX AS $1,222,290 10 Mangrove Partners Master Fund BO Green Plains GPRE S $1,016,899

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

