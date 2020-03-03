Chesapeake Energy: As The Going Concern Warning Is Lifted, Shareholders Are Still Concerned

It's been roughly three months since the previous earnings report from Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and its Deja vu all over again. I was expecting Doug Lawler CEO of CHK to come in guns blazing on the Q4 conference call especially since on 1/29/20 CHK provided preliminary 2019 fourth quarter and operational update. One would think that CHK’s management would have kept an ace up their sleeve for the conference call but things didn’t turn out that way. Instead shareholders got a good report which should have lifted the share price but instead it was decimated by the phrase reverse split. It's certainly hard to be a shareholder of CHK and I have been one of their biggest bulls because operationally they are turning the ship around. All I can say is thank you for the 30% reduction from an already battered share price all due to the words reverse split. If you're not a shareholder think long and hard before trying to make a quick buck off of the 30% one day drop as the pain may not be over. If you’re a shareholder like me think hard about how much you're willing to gamble to get back to even because that ship may have sailed. CHK is now in the unknown and I am not sure the brightest lighthouse can help this company find its way home.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

CHK is priced as if bankruptcy is its only option which couldn’t be farther from the truth as significant progress was made in 2019

At $0.30 per share and a market cap just over $600 million CHK is valued as if its next stop is bankruptcy court. I want to know if anyone bothered to look at the balance sheet. At the close of 2019 CHK’s total assets equaled $16.2 billion while total liabilities came in at $11.80 billion. The total equity in the company is $4.4 billion and when you minus the Preferred stock and non-controlling interests the stockholder equity is $2.73 billion. I would argue that the market cap of CHK should at the very least equal the shareholder equity of the company. If CHK closed its doors, sold off all of its land and physical assets there would be $2.73 billion left over for common shareholders which is equal to around 4.5x the current share price. Even if the equity in the company is worth less today because of falling commodity prices the equity would probably still be worth at least 3-4x the current share price.

(Source: CHK 8-K)

Mr. Lawler has told shareholders CHK will be focusing on higher-margin oil assets and transitioning CHK’s production from natural gas to oil. In 2019 CHK increased its adjusted EBITDAX margin per equivalent barrel by 14% while increasing its total oil production by 30%. This resulted in a shift within the revenue mix for CHK. Oil became 56% of CHK’s overall revenue in 2019 which is a 14% jump from the 42% it generated in 2018. In 2019 CHK made significant progress lowering its gathering costs as they were reduced by 16.60% as they dropped from $7.35 to $6.13 per boe. CHK has made the right decision to shift toward oil and approximately 80% of the projected 2020 capital expenditures will be allocated to its highest margin oil opportunities. Capital expenditures will be cut by 30% in 2020 while its gathering costs are projected to be reduced by 10% year over year. The 2020 rig count is shaping up to be very oil heavy with 8-11 rigs dedicated to oil and 3-4 rigs dedicated to gas.

(Source: CHK Q4 2019 Report)

On the financial side CHK is doing exactly what they need to do between reducing costs and eliminating debt. CHK recently eliminated $900 million in debt which included retiring the Brazos Valley secured revolving credit facility and debt structure. Under Mr. Lawler’s tenure CHK has eliminated over $12 billion in debt while creating a fundamental shift to higher-margin oil production. CHK reduced gathering, processing and transportation and general and administrative expenses by approximately $1.20 per boe, or over $335 million over the course of 2019. Its average well costs per lateral foot were reduced by roughly 9% for an approximate savings of $54 million year over year. CHK also achieved its goal of $250 million in cost savings in year one due to the merger with WildHorse.

CHK has multiple levers it can pull and not much debt is due over the next three years. In 2020 CHK has $302 million due, 2021 $293 million and in 2022 $339 million. Mr. Lawler stated that he is confident non-core asset sales will eliminate 2020’s debt obligation on its way to free cash flow. With capex reduced by 30% and flat oil production CHK should generate enough cash to take care of 2021’s obligations if commodity prices can stabilize then increase a bit. If needed CHK can sell one of its core assets and eliminate multiple years’ worth of debt which will provide a long runway of breathing room while restructuring the remaining debt. CHK isn’t out of the woods but the situation isn’t as grim as the charts would have you believe. The proof is in the details and CHK has six large assets and its total assets exceed liabilities by $4.4 billion.

(Source: CHK Q4 2019 Report)

What may be shareholders only hope is an activist or a buyout but both are a very low percentage chance

At this point shareholders may only be saved by an activist investor or a buyout from a super major. I don’t think Carl Icahn is going to get involved in CHK although I wish he would, and I doubt any large hedge fund moguls are interested in this battle. I think there is a low percentage chance that CHK gets bought out by either Exxon (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) as CHK’s assets fit well into both their systems. Like I said this is a low percentage chance but if XOM or CVX is interested they could acquire CHK cheap then divest two assets and apply the proceeds to the debt added to the balance sheet. At this point I would think the board would agree to roughly a $1.80 share price as that would be what the equity in the company would be worth after the assets were sold off to cancel the liabilities. Some may think I am crazy and at one point I would have said this is worth $7 to $10 on a buyout but those days are gone especially in the world of depressed commodities. I use to think Conoco Phillips (COP) would be a great suiter for CHK as their system within the lower 48 is very similar to CHK. Unfortunately COP is more focused on raising cash to buy back shares as the board recently approved an increase of its repurchase program by $10 billion. Don’t count on a buyout because it is a low percentage shot but if consolidation continues in 2020 I would think CHK would be a candidate. The question becomes what price would the board entertain and would they even sell?

What I would have done differently if I was Doug Lawler and the top brass at CHK

Monday morning quarterbacks are certainly annoying and unless you're in the position it's very easy to criticize. I am sure the decisions weighed on Mr. Lawler and he did what he believed was the right strategic move for CHK. I don’t have all the facts and I certainly am not an insider in CHK but in my opinion they got it wrong today. One of the main contributing factors to the share price crashing to all-time lows over the last three months was the going concern statement. On the conference call Mr. Lawler announced that the “going concern language will not be present in our 2019 SEC 10-K filing” which should have lit a fire under CHK especially with the operational and financial improvements they have made. Instead shareholders got cold water thrown on that potential fire when he announced plans of a reverse split on the conference call. CHK still had around three months before being delisted. I think it was a mistake to announce the reverse split and Mr. Lawler should have let things play out for a few weeks. I think a reverse split is a horrible idea. Theoretically it shouldn’t matter because shareholders still own the same stake in CHK but it does matter. If CHK stays at $0.30 and does a 50-1 reverse split bringing the shares to $15 shorts can get right back to work chipping away. At these levels there isn’t much left to chip away at and shorting become extremely risky. Also, it is a lot easier to go from $0.30 to $1.80 then $15 to $90.

On the Q4 call Mr. Lawler referenced “create shareholder value” once again as he has previously done. That phrase shouldn’t be allowed to leave his mouth until the price starts correcting. Under his tenure shareholder value has been decimated. He was dealt a horrible hand and I am not sure many CEOs could keep CHK afloat and make the operational improvements which he has done but he has zero track record of generating shareholder value in CHK. This statement to me is an insult because we hear it on almost every conference call and shareholders are still waiting while we sit and watch CHK plummet.

I would have rather seen Mr. Lawler stick to his guns and not even entertain a reverse split. I would rather CHK trade on the pink sheets OTC than get a reverse split because it's very rare companies return to previous levels after they take place. There was more than enough ammo in this conference call even with the falling commodity market to boost CHK but from the beginning of the call we never had a chance. If a reverse split was needed, he could have waited a few weeks to announce it. The conference call wasn’t all bad but it’s starting to feel like this name is doomed no matter what.

Conclusion

I have turned neutral on CHK as I am not ready to give up yet and become a bear. It's hard to be a CHK shareholder because they are making progress. I believe CHK is not getting the credit it deserves due to the industry as a whole having a black cloud above it. Shares should be at least $1.80 and normally I would give it a premium but that would just be crazy given the current environment. It’s unlikely that CHK is going bankrupt as they simply have too many options at their disposal. If you don’t have the stomach for pain stay away and be very cautious if you're going to cost average as we could see the same story after a reverse split if it occurs. Also, it’s anyone’s guess what this stock does leading up to a reverse split. Mr. Lawler did say CHK expects to achieve meaningful deleveraging from future A&D transactions and looked forward to proving an update about the progress soon. Shareholders need to hope it's not too little too late and that if he means an asset sale maybe a suitor just buys the entire company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.