A Look At Best Buy's Fiscal 2020 Earnings

Introduction

Best Buy (BBY) reported fiscal fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Thursday February 27, 2020, before the open. The company reported its 12th straight quarter of comparable sales growth, coming in at 3.2%, ahead of the high end of guidance. The report beat expectations on both the top and bottom line, which sent the stock gapping up briefly in pre-market trading Thursday, but saw a steep selloff along with the rest of the market during the rest of the day.





Breaking Down The Numbers

Diluted GAAP EPS came in at $2.84 for the quarter, beating expectations by $0.10, while diluted GAAP EPS for the full year came in at $5.75. Revenue increased 2.7% year over year to 15.2B for the quarter, and $43.6B for the year, an increase of 1.77% over fiscal 2019. Margins were down overall slightly for the quarter, but ended the full year up slightly, with the exception of gross margin, which fell 20 basis points for fiscal 2020 compared to fiscal 2019.

Source: Best Buy Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results SEC Filing

FY 2021 Guidance

Management on the conference call sounded confident the company was on pace to achieve financial goals set for 2025, which include $50B in overall revenue and a non-GAAP operating margin of 5%. They provided the following guidance on their 8-k SEC filing:

Fiscal Q1 2021:

Enterprise revenue of $9.1 billion to $9.2 billion

Enterprise comparable sales growth of flat to 1.0%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate of approximately 22.5%

Diluted weighted average share count of approximately 260 million

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.05

Fiscal Full Year 2021:

Enterprise revenue of $43.3 billion to $44.3 billion

Enterprise comparable sales growth of flat to 2.0%

Enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate of approximately 4.8%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate of approximately 23.0%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.10 to $6.30

The Online Presence Factor

Success for best buy ultimately depends on one major factor, in my opinion. That factor is the retailer's ability to compete in the online space in addition to their brick and mortar network. Best Buy sells technology products, which do fairly well in an online medium (although larger items tend to work better in brick and mortar) and thus they must be both willing and able to compete with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and other online electronics retailers. Best Buy's pick up in store option gives the company an advantage over online retailers that don't have a store network built out that they must capitalize on to succeed.

Fortunately for shareholders, Best Buy (BBY) recognizes this and is making big strides (at-least in the U.S.) in the online world. 2020 saw online revenue jump 17%, up from 2019s rather slow 9% growth. This is a fantastic sign for Best Buy's online business. Online revenue now makes up nearly 20% of total revenue, and it looks like the online growth isn't slowing down nearly as much as some may have previously thought at the end of fiscal 2019.

Source: Graph created by the author with data from Best Buy Filings

Source: Graph created by the author with data from Best Buy Filings

Valuation

Best buy continues to trade at lower multiples on a forward basis than some of it's biggest competitors, even despite a significant run in the stock price over the last few months. While the competitors below are larger and less specialized, each sells various tech products and all are trying to get into the online game. From a relative standpoint, Best Buy appears to at least be reasonably valued, and likely undervalued after the recent market selloff.





Conclusion

Best Buy is a retailer continuing to execute on providing customers with multiple ways to solve problems with technology and tech products. The retailer continues to make significant progress with online sales growth, and at the same time is putting up impressively consistent same-store sales growth. The company is raising its quarterly dividend to $0.55 per share, which at the time of writing, is a forward dividend yield of 2.81%. To top it all off, Best Buy trades well below many of its peers at under 13 times fiscal 2021 guided and estimated earnings. Best Buy is a very solid value retailer that I think will continue to do well for shareholders.

I'll be writing more articles on Best Buy, as well as other great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. So be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to ensure you never miss another one of my articles! I try to help all my readers find interesting opportunities in the market. Also, be on the lookout for my upcoming marketplace service, Superior Smallcaps. Consider checking out some of the other articles I've written as well, which often do a deep dive into a company's fundamentals or take a look at their most recent earnings or news releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.