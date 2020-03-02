In the event Hedgeye is proven right, I present two ways cautious Alibaba bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their downside risk. I close by reviewing a third approach.

Although coronavirus risks are top of mind when thinking of China's answer to Amazon, Alibaba actually outperformed US stocks during the correction last week.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang with Accenture CEO at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month (photo via Alibaba's Twitter page).

Hedgeye Shorts Alibaba

Last week, Hedgeye named Alibaba (BABA) its top short idea. Hedgeye hasn't released its short thesis as of the time of this writing (it was scheduled to be released Monday), but the first risk that might come to mind with the Amazon of China is the coronavirus, as China has been the epicenter of the epidemic. But Seeking Alpha contributor Potential Multibaggers wrote recently that some of BABA's businesses, such as its Slack (WORK)-like workplace collaboration tool, DingTalk, could benefit from the outbreak, as more companies have employees work remotely. And, so far, BABA shares have held up better than the U.S. market during the coronavirus correction.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, it's possible Hedgeye's bearishness will prove prescient. In the event that it does, below are a couple of ways cautious BABA bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Crash Protection For Alibaba

For these two examples, I am assuming you have 200 shares of BABA and can tolerate a decline of as much as 20% over the next six months, but not one larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protect 200 shares of BABA against a >20% decline by mid-September.

The cost here was $1,680, or 4.04% of position value. That cost was calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask price (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost of 7.37% of position value.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 15% by mid-September, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same, >20% decline over the same time frame.

The net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $400, or 0.96% of position value, when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of -1.75% of position value.

Wrapping Up: Another Approach

Another approach you could take here is to hold Alibaba as part of a concentrated, hedged portfolio. I presented the hedged portfolio below, which included Ball Corp. (BLL), Blackstone (BX), FTI Consulting (FCN), MarketAxess (MKTX) and SBA (SBAC) as primary securities alongside BABA, in an article last year.

Screen capture via author.

That portfolio used a tightly collared position in NovoCure (NVCR) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down dollar amounts of BABA and the other primary securities to round lots. Unfortunately, BABA was also tightly collared in this portfolio, so it didn't participate fully in the stock's downside. Nevertheless, the portfolio came very close to the expected return of 6.99% shown in the bottom right corner of the image above. It returned 7.1% over the next 6 months, as you can see in the chart below.

If readers are interested in this approach, I can work out a new example of a hedged portfolio built around a BABA position. This time, we may be able to include BABA hedged with puts instead, so we don't limit its possible upside.

