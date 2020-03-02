Credit Karma Is The Acquisition Of The Year For Intuit

$71/user and close to $1B in revenues for just $7.1B mean that Intuit got quite the deal.

The deal gives Intuit access to more than 100M users who are interested in their financial well-being enough to have signed up for Credit Karma.

I was already planning on writing a piece for Seeking Alpha about Intuit (INTU), but it was further down the line. The company had shown up in my high-quality tech screens, and for a good reason too as the company is a straight-up cash machine.

Intuit has, over the last several years, built a sort of mind share monopoly around the personal/small business financial space. This quasi-monopoly protects an investor's interests while helping Intuit continue to generate free cash flow that will hopefully compound for years to come. Their acquisition of Credit Karma, in my opinion, aids this endeavor.

Intuit is a Cash Machine

Well, I said it in the introduction, but I had to headline it for our article scanning friends, "Intuit is a cash machine."

The company has been consistently increasing its free cash flow over the last several years, and that shows no sign of slowing down. Also, Intuit is not bogged down with debt, no matter how inexpensive it might be, and their products are not exactly going out of vogue. There is no reason to suspect that Intuit's cash cow days are numbered.

These cash flows, chartered by Intuit's excellent management team, will continue to compound for years to come. Those compounded returns are precisely what we, as investors, are searching for. Especially so when it comes to cash flows that appear to be as secure as those of Intuit.

Credit Karma is a User Acquisition Machine

For $7.1B in cash and shares, Intuit is buying something that cannot easily be created, a user acquisition machine.

For those unfamiliar with Credit Karma, the free to use app provides users with their credit scores from TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Equifax (NYSE:EFX). The app allows users to see those scores, see what affects those scores, and offers recommendations for financial tools that the user might like (and that would earn Credit Karma a kickback).

Intuit isn't buying the tech here. Intuit isn't even buying the approximately $1B in revenues generated by Credit Karma. Intuit is buying the more than 100M users that Credit Karma currently has (an estimated 30M of those are MAUs).

Why acquire Credit Karma? After all, the technology running the show isn't exactly groundbreaking. Well, as we saw almost a decade ago now with Facebook's acquisition of Instagram, the user is everything. Capital is cheap; attention is not. Intuit is choosing to spend their cash flows and some equity on the data of 100M users. $71 for the complete financial life of 100M who care enough about their finances to want to check their credit score seems like a bargain for the financial services company.

Possible Negatives

The acquisition has to pass the DOJ. While it's unlikely they take issue with such an acquisition, it wouldn't be a complete shock if they did. After all, Intuit is acquiring a company that provides users a free tax filing service.

That tax filing service will likely come into question during any hearings the DOJ has. Intuit has, in the past, kept their free filing service well hidden, and only recently was told it had to be more prevalent. It is possible that Intuit has to give some concessions with regards to tax filing and the acquisition.

Then, there's the case of Mint. Mint was a high-flying financial startup, much like Credit Karma. Intuit acquired it for $170M in 2009. Since then, Intuit has loaded Mint up with ads, scaring some longtime users away (I was one of them). There's the possibility that the same thing happens with Credit Karma, but one could argue that by the time that happens, Intuit would have already reaped their rewards.

How Much is Credit Karma Worth to Intuit?

We know from press releases that Credit Karma currently brings in ~$1B in revenues. If Intuit were to leave the firm entirely alone, company-wide operating income could easily see an increase of ~$500M per year, especially after any cost-cutting synergies.

Why $500M? Credit Karma by its nature has minimal cost of goods sold. It falls into a similar bucket as Mint.com and TurboTax, which, according to Intuit's last 10-K, have operating margins of 63%. I was a little more conservative with my $500M assignment.

To figure out a fair 2020 valuation of the businesses as a whole, we will need to dilute Intuit stock by ~$4B. $4B because a portion of the deal will be paid in cash, and some part of the agreement (~$1B) will be paid in subsequent years. This would add ~15M additional shares to those outstanding, bringing our total to 275.5M.

At 10% growth for Intuit, with the additional $500M from Credit Karma, 2020 net income would come out to roughly $2.25B.

In the chart below, we can see that Intuit's PE ratio very rarely dips below 30, so at a base level, $2.24B gives us a valuation of $67.5B. An average PE for Intuit of 34 leaves us with $76.5B.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, Intuit is trading right there in that above range (~$73B). Anything above $76.5B ($277 per share after dilution) and I'd find myself turning more bearish on the stock, while anything below $67.5B ($244 per share after dilution) would have me "Very Bullish."

Given that we see turmoil in the markets, I think we are getting to a point where entry into Intuit will be worthwhile for the long-term investor. I am bullish on the stock over the long term myself after the acquisition, but I do plan on waiting for the markets to settle a little before acquiring a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.