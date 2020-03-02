Tracking Carl Icahn's Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Carl Icahn’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Icahn’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Carl Icahn’s Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2019.

This quarter, Icahn’s 13F portfolio value increased ~2% from $25.69B to $26.18B. The number of holdings remained steady at 18. The portfolio is very concentrated with the largest five positions accounting for ~75% of the entire holdings: Icahn Enterprises, CVR Energy, Herbalife, Caesars Entertainment, and HP Inc.

Carl Icahn is best known for building sizable stakes in businesses and then pushing for changes to increase shareholder value. To learn more about his investing style and philosophy check out “King Icahn: The Biography of a Renegade Capitalist”.

Note: Icahn’s 13F filing is a consolidated report and so should not be viewed as a single portfolio. Specifically, Icahn Enterprises holds several of the businesses and the entities in turn hold Icahn Enterprises. For an idea on the business structure, check out Icahn Enterprises Investor Presentation (Slide 5).

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Occidental Petroleum (OXY): OXY is a 3.55% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2019 at ~$52 per share. The stock currently trades well below that at $32.74. Last quarter saw a ~23% selling at prices between $42 and $53 and that was followed with a ~15% reduction this quarter at prices between $37.25 and $44.50.

Note: Icahn is preparing for a proxy fight with OXY. Last month, he sent a letter to OXY shareholders titled “What is OXY hiding?”.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): FCX is a 1.34% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $7.50 and $18.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~12% trimming at prices between $9.50 and $16.50. Q3 2017 saw another ~16% selling at prices between $11.89 and $15.55 and that was followed with a one-third reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $17 and $20. The stock currently trades at $9.96. Last four quarters have seen another ~50% selling at prices between $8.75 and $14.

Stake Increases:

Icahn Enterprises (IEP): IEP position has seen consistent increases over the years. The position size increased from ~98M shares to ~102M shares in 2013, to ~109M shares in 2014, to ~117M shares in 2015, to ~130M shares in 2016, to ~158M shares in 2017, 175.4M in 2018, and 197M as of EOY 2019. The stock currently trades at $62.73.

Note: IEP Book Value per share is ~$27 per share.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ): HTZ is a 2.64% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q3 2014 at a cost-basis of ~$105. In Q4 2014, the stake was increased by just over one-third at prices between $72 and $95. Q4 2015 saw another ~23% increase at prices between $51 and $74. Q4 2016 saw another ~125% increase at prices between $21 and $40. The stock currently trades at $12.79. There was a ~17% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$19.45. Last quarter saw a ~73% stake increase as a result of a rights offering at $12.95 per share. There was ~5% further increase this quarter.

Note 1: Icahn owns around 31% of the business. Their overall cost-basis is in the low-$40s.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Herc Holdings spinoff in Q2 2016.

Kept Steady:

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): CVI is a large (top tree) ~11% of the 13F portfolio position first purchased in Q4 2011. The bulk of the current position (71.2M shares: ~71% of the whole business) was purchased through a $30 per share tender offer in H1 2012. The stock currently trades at $28.42.

Note 1: Two MLPs were carved out since the 2012 tender: CVR Refining the refining portion and CVR Partners (UAN) the nitrogen fertilizer unit. CVR Energy had majority ownership stake in both. In August 2015, CVR Partners agreed to merge with Rentech Nitrogen. Q2 2018 saw a tender offer whereby new CVR Energy shares were exchanged for CVRR at a valuation of $24.26 per common unit (0.6335 shares of CVI for one CVRR). ~22M new shares were issued.

Note 2: Icahn disclosed that CVI stock including dividends was up ~62% as of EOY2016 from the tender offer at $30. CVI stock was trading at $25.39 at the time. So, his adjusted cost-basis was $15.67 as of that date.

Herbalife (HLF): HLF is a large (top five) ~5% of the 13F portfolio stake first purchased in Q1 2013 in the high-teens price range. Q3 2016 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $29 and $34 and that was followed with a similar increase the following quarter at prices between $24 and $32. Q2 2018 saw the position sold down by ~25% at $52.50 per share. The stock currently trades at $32.36.

Note 1: Icahn controls ~24% of the business. In March 2018, Icahn disclosed that his profit on HLF was ~$1B. The stock was trading at ~$46 at the time.

Note 2: The prices quoted above are adjusted for a 2-for-1 stock-split done in April 2018.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR): The position was disclosed in a regulatory filing in March which showed them owning 66.05M shares of Caesars Entertainment (~10% of the business). This included ~5.8M shares in convertible bonds. Total outlay was $646M for a cost-basis of $9.78 per share. The position was since increased to ~120M shares of beneficial ownership (17.55% of business, majority through equity swaps and convertible bonds). The stock is now at $12.71.

Note: Icahn pushed for a sale of the company and last April Anthony Rodio who previously ran Icahn’s Tropicana Entertainment was appointed CEO in a deal with the company. In June, Eldorado Resorts (ERI) agreed to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal ($8.40 cash and 0.0899 ERI shares for each share of CZR held).

HP Inc. (HPQ) and Cloudera (CLDR): These two positions were established last quarter. The large (top five) 4.94% HPQ stake was established at prices between $17.75 and $21.50 and the stock currently trades at $20.79. The 2.43% of the portfolio position in CLDR was purchased at a cost-basis of ~$5.41. The stock is currently at $8.90. His ownership interest is 19.59%.

Note 1: Last August, it was announced that Carl Icahn had reached an agreement with management at Cloudera: in exchange to keeping his ownership interest capped at ~20%, he gets to nominate two directors to the company’s board. Previously, he stated that the Hortonworks merger had not gone well. That, along with the fact that they had an interim CEO, made it a perfect time for him to enter in an activist role. Also, Cloudera was trading at ~1.5x revenue which was very attractive. The stock was trading at $6.85 at the time.

Note 2: Last November, Xerox offered $22 per share ($17 cash and 0.137 Xerox for each HP) to buy HP. The offer was later increased to $24 per share. Icahn owns 4.24% of HP and 10.6% of Xerox.

Cheniere Energy (LNG): LNG is a large 4.57% portfolio position. The bulk of it was purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $47.50 and $70.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $36 and $54. There was an about turn in Q2 2018: ~28% reduction at ~$65. The stock currently trades at $51.29. There was a ~16% trimming over the last three quarters.

Note: Icahn’s ownership stake in the business is ~8%.

Xerox Corporation (XRX): XRX is a 3.30% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $24 and $32. The stock is now at ~$32.20. There was a ~5% trimming in Q1 2018. Icahn controls 10.60% of the business.

Note 1: In December 2017, Icahn launched a proxy battle nominating four new board members in an effort to stop the Xerox-Fujifilm deal announced earlier. Last May, Xerox scrapped the deal with Fujifilm in a settlement with Icahn and Darwin Deason (another activist alongside Icahn).

Note 2: Icahn’s activism earned him three board seats in 2016. Xerox spun-off Conduent and that transaction closed in January 2017. That was followed with a 1:4 stock-split in June. The prices quoted above are adjusted for these two transactions.

Newell Brands (NWL): NWL is a ~3% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2018 at a cost-basis of $27.40 per share. The stock is now well below that at $15.43. Q2 2018 saw a ~10% stake increase at prices between $23 and $28 and that was followed with a ~15% increase next quarter at prices between $20.50 and $28. Q4 2018 also saw a ~6% stake increase. Overall, their cost-basis is $26.40.

Note: In April last year, rival activist Starboard Value came to an agreement with Carl Icahn whereby they now together control Newell’s board.

Navistar International (NAV): NAV is 1.85% of the 13F portfolio long-term position. The last significant activity follows: ~22% increase in Q2 and Q3 2014 at prices between $29 and $38. The stock currently trades at ~$36.31.

Note: Icahn controls ~17% of the business.

Conduent Inc. (CNDT): The small ~1% portfolio stake came about as a result of Conduent’s spinoff from Xerox that closed in January 2017. Terms called for Xerox shareholders to receive Conduent shares in the ratio 1:5. Icahn owned 99M shares of Xerox for which he received 19.8M shares of Conduent. CNDT started trading at ~$15 and currently goes for $3.27. Q2 2019 saw a ~60% stake increase at around $9 per share. That was followed with a ~21% increase last quarter at ~$6.50 per share. Their ownership interest is at ~18% of the business.

Herc Holdings (HRI): HRI is a very small 0.84% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2016 as a result of the spinoff of Herc Holdings from Hertz Global Holdings. There was a ~4% stake increase in Q3 2017 at ~$38.50. The stock started trading at ~$33 and currently goes for $36.68.

Note: Icahn controls ~16% of the business.

Welbilt Inc. (WBT) previously Manitowoc Food Service: The very small 0.60% of the portfolio WBT stake was established as a result of the spin-off from Manitowoc. The spin-off terms called for one share of WBT for each share of MTW held. Icahn held 10.58M shares of MTW for which he received the same number of WBT shares. Regular-way trading started in early March 2016 with WBT at $13.41. It currently trades at $13.22 compared to Icahn’s overall cost-basis of $16.52. There was a ~5% trimming in Q4 2017.

Note: Icahn controls 8.52% of the business.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Tenneco is a small 0.28% portfolio position. It came as partial consideration for the acquisition of Federal-Mogul: Tenneco issued ~5.65M Class A shares and ~23.79M Class B (non-voting) shares. The stock is now at $9.17.

SandRidge Energy (SD): SD is a 0.08% of the portfolio activist stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $16 and $21 and the stock is now well below that range at $2.06.

Note: Icahn has a 13.51% ownership stake in the business. He lobbied the board and succeeded in ending the Bonanza Creek acquisition on December 28, 2017. In June 2018, Icahn gained control of SandRidge’s board by winning a proxy battle.

Note 1: Icahn also owns significant stakes in the following OTC stocks as per latest regulatory filings: ~15% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ENZN), and ~79% of Viskase Companies (OTCPK:VKSC). He is also known to have a position in Fannie/Freddie (OTCQB:FNMA) (OTCQB:FMCC).

Note 2: Icahn had a majority ownership of Voltari Corp. and bought the remaining shares at 86c last quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Icahn’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA, NWL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Fannie/Freddie pfds.