RH: Follow Warren Buffett's Lead

Gary Friedman has done wonders for the company so far and it looks as if there's more to come.

As much as Warren Buffett is a value investor, he is a growth investor as far as I'm concerned. A quick look at his most successful investments reveals that the legendary investor has gone all-in on growth companies when they were trading below his estimate for the intrinsic value of such companies. A classic, recent example is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). RH (RH), previously known as Restoration Brands, is a holding of Buffett that is lesser-known and certainly not talked about much. The significant decline in the share price in the last few days has pulled back the shares into undervalued territory. RH is likely trading at or below the price Buffett invested in the company as well.

The drastic drop, if not for the price quote, might mislead investors to think that we are looking at the chart of a travel stock as coronavirus fears have led to a sell-off in such stocks.

There are a few catalysts to believe that RH will bounce back nicely in the second quarter of this year, providing stellar returns to investors who get on board now.

A growth story built on America's affluent

RH offers various products in its stores, including furniture, bathware, and lighting products. In a previous life, RH, then known as Restoration Hardware, used to be a furniture retailer that targeted the foot-traffic into popular malls in the country. Fast forward to today, RH is a brand name that is more commonly heard in the upscale market. In 2019, Andrew Left's Citron Research released a buy call on the company and one particular statement in that report had to be included here as it accurately describes the company and its transformation.

Never a report has been written on Wall Street where the pictures are more valuable than the words.

Below are the pictures that Citron was talking about.

This is how they look like now:

The pictures, indeed, tell the story behind RH's success in the recent past.

The entire business model has been revamped to shift the focus on to the more affluent households in the United States. The transformation process has made massive progress in the last decade and the numbers confirm this.

The company plans to operate around 70 design galleries (flagship stores) in the future and convert most of its legacy stores to galleries. The core idea behind this strategy is not only to grow sales and earnings in the future but also to set new standards for luxury furniture shopping. The management, in the last few earnings calls, pointed out that the ultimate goal is to emerge as the go-to destination to shop for such products. RH design galleries are not just stores that showcase the products offering, but a place to be, hangout, and relax. In addition to restaurants, these flagship stores house wine vaults and coffee bars, making the shopping experience at RH incomparable to any other furniture retail store out there.

Global expansion is the catalyst the company needs

The revenue growth numbers that I have included above reveals that the company is not growing as fast as it used to be. However, a global expansion could prove to be the catalyst that revives top line growth. In the third quarter earnings call, the management confirmed opening up stores in the UK soon. Answering an analyst's question regarding the outlook for RH in the international market, Gary Friedman said:

Germany clearly is one of the biggest markets in Europe and France is I'd say the most fashionable and probably has the most influence on taste and style and maybe a brand cache in all of Europe. So our view and we believe the UK will be our biggest market. And again, I think just about rivals France, London and France from just kind of a global view and global awareness, so two very important cities. So we're going to start in the UK. I think we're going to do something completely revolutionary and unique to introduce ourselves into Europe in a way that no retail brand has done before. And we believe it is right to follow that with Paris and with France and make a statement there, especially as this is the center of the fashion world. And Germany is also on our list. When I articulated in my letter that we have five to seven locations that we're in negotiations on and pretty close to closing quite a few, Germany is right on that list. We're looking at two locations in Germany right now, one in France that would be Paris with two in the UK. And then we're looking at other cities in Europe; Brussels and Madrid, Barcelona, other key cities where it's really the right place to kind of start our brand and position the brand from a design perspective, also looking at Milan because it's a center of taste and style and where really the biggest home show in the world is, the Salone show in Milan.

The growth opportunities available for RH in Europe and some parts of Asia are huge, and the company is in a better position to succeed faster outside the U.S. as there is now a clear understanding of what works and what does not. The continued economic growth and disposable income growth on a global scale would be a blessing for the company as it tries to tap high-income-earning families all over the world.

The below chart by Citron Research provides some meaningful insights to understand the importance of tapping markets outside the United States.

As illustrated, most of the luxury brands generate only about 24% of their revenue from North America, meaning that global markets account for the absolute majority of revenue. Things could soon prove to be the same for RH as well. Such is the value of the opportunity available for the company at present.

Threat from online retailers is negligible

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has disrupted the way how Americans shop for the products they love. However, if I have to bet on one company that could keep its head high amidst the carnage, it would have to be RH. The company operates in a niche market and its customer base loves the experience offered by RH. No online marketplace would be able to replicate this shopping experience, and for sure, convenience is not the only thing these customers are after.

Gary Friedman, the CEO, told Forbes:

We have a business model that allows for a unique customer experience that cannot be replicated online.

And I agree with Gary. Shopping for my new iPhone and dinner online is one thing and spending thousands of dollars for a uniquely crafted, personalized piece of furniture is another thing.

Never underestimate the power of a skilled management team

Investors often don't pay enough attention to evaluate the quality of the management team of a company. Most of the time, it is assumed that a big name company should and would be headed by an executive who knows what he is doing. This, however, is far from reality. Enron, Toys "R" Us, Northern Rock, and Lehman Brothers are a few examples of billion-dollar companies that collapsed due to bad management policies. Investors need not look beyond the advice of Buffett to gauge the importance of diligently evaluating the quality of the top executives running a company.

During the annual shareholders meeting in 1994, Buffett gave some timeless advice when he was asked how Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) picks companies with high-quality management teams.

I think you judge management by two yardsticks. One is how well they run the business, and I think you can learn a lot about that by reading about both what they’ve accomplished and what their competitors have accomplished, and seeing how they have allocated capital over time. Look at what they have accomplished, considering what the hand was that they were dealt when they took over compared to what is going on in the industry. Second, you want to figure out how well that they treat their owners. Read the proxy statements, see what they think of — see how they treat themselves versus how they treat the shareholders. The poor managers also turn out to be the ones that really don’t think that much about the shareholders, too. The two often go hand in hand.

Gary Friedman, the CEO, has done it before. He is widely respected among industry participants for transforming both Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) into billion-dollar businesses, and what he has done with RH is even more exceptional in that the company was deep in trouble when he took the helm as the CEO. Buffett hardly invests in a company that is run by an amateur, and Gary's presence at RH might be a good reason why he went ahead with the investment.

Gary has a plan for the company and wants RH to emerge as the company that reshaped the way high-net-worth individuals shop for furniture. The execution of this plan has already started with RH's planned expansion in Europe.

A simple reason for RH to trade at a higher multiple in the future

At the market price of around $181 on Monday, RH was trading at a P/E of 16.7 in comparison to 14.6 for the sector. Further inspection on Seeking Alpha Premium's peer comparison page reveals that RH is being compared to the below companies.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Wayfair (NYSE:W) Williams-Sonoma Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

None of the companies in this group can be used as a proxy for RH as the company has transformed itself from just another retail furniture store to a luxury brand synonymous with high-quality merchandise. RH deserves to trade at a much higher multiple than any of these companies and the expansion into global markets needs another positive adjustment of a few basis points to the ideal multiple at which shares should trade.

If an investor is still not convinced that RH should trade at a higher multiple, I highly recommend going through the below table carefully. Only one conclusion can be drawn from the data of this table.

Year-over-Year growth of profitability metrics RH Sector median Revenue growth 5.92% 4.10% EBITDA growth 38.57% 2.50% EBIT growth 52.74% 0.81% Diluted EPS growth 94.02% 4.64% Operating cash flow growth 57.47% 2.10%

Wall Street analysts have a median target price of $230 for RH as well, which would push the non-GAAP P/E to around 20. This is more like where RH should trade this year.

Takeaway: buy it with Warren Buffett

According to GuruFocus data, Berkshire Hathaway first bought RH in the third quarter of 2019. During that quarter, the average share price was $142.08 and reached a high of $173.63. More shares were added in the fourth quarter as well when the share price averaged $196.16. Chances are that RH is still trading at or below the price that looked very appealing to the Oracle of Omaha.

After a thorough evaluation of company prospects, I find no reason not to best on shares at the market price of around $181. The growth story is still intact and numbers would look even better when RH starts bringing in revenue from Europe. The recent drop in the share price is irrational and that has created an opportunity for investors.

