Dell Technologies: Why The Market Is Not Buying A SOTP Argument - A Different Route To 100% Upside - Behind The Idea

Separately, I think the post-earnings sell-off has been driven primarily by concern over VMW's margin outlook, which I argue is an overreaction.

I argue that DELL is more likely to acquire the VMW minority interest than to spin off its stake, so a catalyst would need to take the form of consistent execution by a well-integrated company.

My take on the popular DELL sum-of-the-parts argument is to try to understand why this mis-pricing persists and what catalyst may correct it.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Viceni Investing’s original Top Idea on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL). Viceni Investing is an individual investor and retired sell-side analyst rated top 10 by Institutional Investor magazine. Find out more about PRO+ here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Viceni Investing: There is a well-circulated sum-of-the-parts thesis for DELL that can be quickly summarized like this: DELL is trading in the low $40s per share (as of 2/27) while its stake in VMW is worth about $55 per share. So, the DELL IT hardware business has negative equity value, even though it has substantially positive earnings and cash flow.

The first impetus for my note was to truly understand why this unusual valuation dislocation persists.

It seems to me that analysts often lazily apply a "conglomerate discount" to the DELL-VMW situation. I see this with some sell-side analysts, who end up valuing Dell's IT hardware business with negative equity value even though it has positive earnings and even though they are happy to ascribe healthy multiples to competing IT hardware companies that are in the same boat as Dell fundamentally. Part of this may be because it is rare on the sell-side (and possibly also the buy side) for the same analyst to cover both DELL and VMW, so maybe they just aren't digging into it enough. My own note goes into detail on why this situation does not "deserve" a conglomerate discount, even though such a thing has been historically persistent.

I also conclude that concerns about DELL's high debt load and deteriorating fundamentals in FY 2021 are very real. They would be justifiable concerns if DELL was trading at peer multiples, but I try to show in this note why investors at these depressed levels are getting a margin of safety and why it makes sense to go ahead and invest now.

The second reason for my note was to try to explain why many sum-of-the-parts bulls are getting the catalyst part of the equation wrong. They generally want Dell to spin off its VMW stake, which would "force" the market to ascribe some equity value to DELL. Dell can do this tax efficiently in late 2021, and it would certainly be a quick value creator. But it's not going to happen, in my opinion. I think it is far more likely that DELL tries to obtain full control of the ~19% of VMW it doesn't already own. The reasons boil down to these:

1) VMW is critical to DELL's aspirations to be an enterprise software company with a toehold in the cloud market.

2) VMW and DELL work closely and generate synergies. Pulling them apart would be painful.

3) VMW is simply a better business than Dell's IT hardware business. It has better growth prospects, better margins, and a much higher return on capital.

I'm proposing that DELL will try to gain full control of VMW, extract some cost synergies, accelerate debt reduction (VMW throws off more FCF annually than standalone DELL), and then focus on returning capital to shareholders via buybacks. You'd have a business that could grow revenue low single-digits organically with mid-single digit operating income growth (as VMW grew in the mix), and then with more efficient capital deployment, DELL could get to high single-digit EPS growth.

In this scenario, my DCF-based valuation implies about 100% upside from where the stock was before earnings, with a 7:1 asymmetric risk/reward. To put this in multiple terms, it would mean the forward P/E multiple for the combined company would expand from about 6.5x today to a mid-teens multiple.

The message is this: there is value locked up in this situation, but the catalyst that will unlock it is probably not going to be a quick one.

SA: Can you discuss the importance of analyzing the incentives of Dell (the man) to get a better idea of what Dell (the company) will do?

VI: I’ve never met Michael Dell, so my view is based on press coverage over the years. If you go back in time to when Michael Dell returned to manage the business in 2007, one of his goals was to make Dell an enterprise software player. He did this with about $13 billion worth of tuck-in acquisitions up until he took Dell private in 2013. This strategy was largely a failure, since almost all of these acquisitions have now been divested.

Fast forward to 2015 when Dell acquired EMC and got a stake in VMW. VMW had successfully built the type of enterprise software business that had eluded Dell. You could argue that Dell did the EMC deal for VMW more than for EMC's storage business.

Now fast forward to today. Dell has stabilized its hardware business, but its growth outlook is flat to low-single digits. It also faces a competitive threat from cloud providers, who build their own hardware. Meanwhile VMW is transforming itself into a cloud-centric company, addressing the types of opportunities that threaten to shut out traditional vendors.

It’s just hard for me to imagine that Michael Dell is going to abandon his vision of making Dell more than an IT hardware company after over a decade of hard work and given the headwinds facing IT hardware. And he doesn’t have to. He’s personally wealthy enough that the one-time, near-term benefit of a spin-off would be trivial compared to the long-term benefits of a successful VMW integration - something that would not only unlock value in the long-term but that will solidify Dell’s spot in the next generation of successful tech companies. And since Michael Dell holds 67% of voting power while also chairing VMW’s board, if he wants to do this, he will get his way.

SA: Given your contrarian view (that a full buyout of VMware is more likely than a spinoff), does this mean the popular way to hedge this of shorting VMware is not a good idea? Are there other ways to hedge this?

VI: I would not want to be short VMW right now. Such a hedge is a bet specifically on a spin-off scenario, which I think is unlikely. Even if Dell doesn’t acquire the VMW minority interest, Dell could just let the status quo persist. In my view, the biggest risk to my thesis is a deterioration in the IT hardware business as spending shifts to the cloud. One way to hedge that risk would be to short or buy puts on pure-play IT hardware providers, which would all likely be as vulnerable as Dell is to that sort of macro trend.

SA: What’s your take on the recent earnings? What are the highlights?

VI: I have a full earnings review note out covering both DELL and VMW. Both stocks traded down heavily following earnings. In all the noise, it's important to note that the relative value of the DELL IT hardware business increased compared to DELL's VMW stake, so the concern is with VMW.

DELL's key metrics were roughly in-line with consensus for F4Q. My prediction that the sum of CSG and ISG revenue will decline in FY21 seems to line up with guidance, but I think investors are generally pleased that DELL is calling for the growth in the higher-margin ISG business. My own EPS estimates for FY21 and FY22 decline a little bit due to a higher tax rate and more share count dilution from stock compensation (despite Dell committing to a $1 billion buyback).

For VMW, key F4Q metrics fell short of guidance, with the biggest factor being execution issues closing deals at the end of the quarter (though importantly, these deals have not been lost). Going forward, margin guidance for FY21 is lower than the Street was expecting. Everyone knew FY21 was going to be an investment year for VMW as it turns its business toward the cloud, but management did not do a good job last quarter of explaining what the margin impact to FY21 would be. So, this is catching investors off guard. In my view, margins are the main thing to watch, and I expect to do some more analysis to dig into it.

Overall, I'm not worried about VMW in the long-run, and I think the market is overreacting to earnings. Margins can improve post-FY21. Management is doing the right thing to transitions its business. And cash flow - one of the most important valuation metrics - continue to be exceptionally strong.

I think DELL is the better way to play this since you get the IT hardware business for free while getting exposure to VMW at a 25%+ discount to the fair market value.

***

Thanks to Viceni Investing for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL AND MAY TAKE A POSITION IN VMW IN THE NEXT 72 HOURS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.