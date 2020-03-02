Gold, Silver And Bitcoin: Why They've Been Falling In Price

Why gold and gold companies have been dropping in value even as risk has grown.

After the recent sell-off in the stock market, it didn't take long for bitcoin to follow, leading to many financial writers and pundits to declare bitcoin to not be a safe haven, as a number of supporters have asserted over the last year or so.

While that narrative lasted for a couple of days, it didn't answer the question of why proven safe haven gold, and to a lesser degree, silver, have started to plummet in price with almost all other asset classes.

In this article we'll look at why gold and silver aren't in danger of falling off the safe-haven wagon, and why it's far too premature to write off bitcoin as well.

Gold, silver and bitcoin

In the last part of the week that started on February 23, both gold, silver and bitcoin were losing value in tandem, as were most gold and silver producers. As mentioned above, the case against bitcoin being a safe haven would be more convincing if gold and silver had increased in price while it was falling in price, but that hasn't been how it has played out.

In the case of gold and silver, they have dropped precipitously for three reasons. The first is those holding the assets appear to have went to even perceived safer holdings: cash and bonds. The exit from gold to cash and bonds was part of the reason the price of gold, and as well as silver, lost support.

The second, according to an article citing various reports, was that investors have been taking such a beating with their equity holdings "that they were being forced to sell their precious metal holdings to meet margin calls."

While there could be more selling in the near term, eventually that will tail off and traditional safe haven status for gold and silver will come back into play.

The final negative catalyst has been that jewelers, central bankers and other end-users have been cutting back on purchases because of the high prices of gold. In other words, the answer to high prices is high prices. My opinion is that this final catalyst will only be a temporary one before the price of gold reverses direction and continues its upward climb.

Eventually buyers will have to return to the market because they don't want to pay far more down the road when prices are much higher than they are today. There can be no doubt many end-users are taking advantage of this temporary downturn in the price of gold to buy more inventory.

Whether or not bitcoin is a safe haven asset

When the price of bitcoin plummeted, arguably because of the fears surrounding the spreading of the coronavirus, almost immediately numerous commentators and financial writers declared bitcoin to not be a safe haven asset.

Based upon that reasoning though, the same could be said for gold and silver, because the price of those two precious metals have been dropping significantly at the same time.

As for bitcoin, I say arguably above because after a fairly rapid increase in price, it was due for a pullback, and when you add the fear surrounding the coronavirus, it leveraged the fear further than I believe it otherwise would have.

Another thing to take into consideration with bitcoin being a safe haven asset or not, is it depends on where you live. In countries where the value of their currency is falling off the cliff, bitcoin is considered by many as the only real alternative to their own currency.

In more developed nations, it is considered a more risky asset for now, although many of those selling off are those that are trading the cryptocurrency, rather than the long-term hodlers (holders).

At this time it's too early to tell if bitcoin will transition into a safe haven asset in the view of most people or institutions. My personal view is that it will, and the current economic fears associated with the coronavirus don't confirm one way or the other whether or not this is one of the ways bitcoin will be used and perceived over the long haul.

Again, if gold and silver had increased in price during this period of fear, a stronger case against bitcoin could be made in relationship to whether or not is should be considered a safe haven, but since it hasn't, it means people have gravitated toward cash and bonds as the choices to park their money.

For now, what was driving gold, silver and bitcoin up has been forgotten, which was the policies of central banks, interest rates, loss in value of currencies, the commodity cycle returning to a bullish narrative, and the growing debt load of numerous nations. As fear starts to wane, these will once again take center stage as the catalyst behind the increase in price of these assets.

Conclusion

While the fear play has been set in motion, it has to be understood that this includes many equities, along with gold, silver and bitcoin. After all, no matter how these assets are considered in regard to safety, they can't protect against falling profits, which is a key factor in the stock market getting hammered because of growing concerns the coronavirus is going to hit the top and bottom lines of many companies in the quarters ahead.

Combined with investors needing to cover their positions, and the resultant perception cash and bonds are the safest places to put their capital, retail and institutional investors have chosen to go those routes in their flight to safety. For that and the other reasons mentioned above, bitcoin, gold and silver prices have been under pressure. Although it's impossible to know how long this season of time will last, there is no doubt in my mind this is temporary, and as more news and understanding of the coronavirus emerge, along with clarity as to the impact it'll have on equities and safe haven holdings outside of cash and bonds, they will start to push upward in price once again. This will also be true of gold and silver producers.

The key in all of this is prices should remain under pressure as long as the coronavirus remains front page news. Have some dry powder ready for when the gold, silver and bitcoin markets start to rebound; they're going to provide some solid profits when they do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.