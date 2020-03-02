Compugen: TIGIT Is The New Black

A short introduction.

Compugen’s (CGEN) pipeline consists of three clinical-stage programs targeting immune checkpoints internally discovered: COM701, BAY 1905254 and COM902.

Compugen’s lead product candidate, COM701, is a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody undergoing a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors under clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

BAY 1905254 is a first-in-class antibody targeting ILDR2 licensed to Bayer and is also in a phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors.

COM902 is an antibody targeting TIGIT, developed internally. According to the Company, a phase 1 trial will begin in early 2020.

Compugen’s pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets.

Since 2013 Compugen entered in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (in connection with COM701), AstraZeneca (AZN) (for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibody), and Bayer (for BAY 1905254).

Company Milestones Royalties Bayer $250M mid-to-high single-digit AstraZeneca $200M undisclosed

On October 10, 2018, Compugen entered into a master clinical trial collaboration agreement, or the MCTC, with Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate COM701 in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), in patients with advanced solid tumor. On February 14, 2020, the MCTC was amended to include a triple combination clinical trial to evaluate COM701 in combination with Opdivo and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s antibody targeting TIGIT known as BMS-986207, instead of the planned expansion of the dual combination of COM701 and Opdivo.

As of December 31, 2019, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled approximately $43.9 million, compared with approximately $45.7 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company has no debt.

...and look how important TIGIT has become.

TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains) is one of the most recent immune checkpoints to be investigated as an immunotherapeutic target. It is expressed on activated and memory T cells, NK cells (natural killer cells), and Tregs (regulatory T cells). The poliovirus receptor (CD155/PVR) and Nectin-2 (CD112) have been identified as relevant ligands but TIGIT exhibits the strongest affinity for CD155. It is interesting to note that CD155 is the ligand for both costimulatory receptor CD226 and coinhibitory receptor TIGIT, so it seems to play a dual role in oncoimmunity.

According to Vantage Roche is moving its anti-TIGIT tiragolumab into a pivotal first-line small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) trial. The study is called SKYSCRAPER-02 and eligible patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive atezolizumab (Tecentriq, an anti-PD-L1 antibody) )and carboplatin and etoposide with or without tiragolumab. Vantage, which spoke with the Swiss Company, states that SKYSCRAPER-02 is “one of no fewer than eight pivotal tiragolumab studies about to get underway”.

Merck & Co (MRK) is enrolling patients in a study of MK-7684 (anti-TIGIT) alone and in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda, an anti-PD1) in advanced solid tumors (MK-7684-001). Merck is running a trial to evaluate pembrolizumab in combination with MK-7684 in treatment-naïve participants with advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This study is one of three pembrolizumab substudies being conducted under one pembrolizumab umbrella master protocol (MK-3475-U01).

As you can easily imagine, also Bristol-Myers Squibb has an important role in this story. BMS is running a trial to evaluate its anti-TIGIT BMS-986207 alone and in combination with nivolumab in advanced solid cancers.

What does Compugen have to do with TIGIT…

Compugen is involved in two different manners: first of all, it is developing its own anti-TIGIT COM902, secondly, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s anti-TIGIT BMS-986207 is now part of a combination trial with Compugen’s lead candidate COM701.

According to the Company:

“COM902 is being developed as an integral component of the COM701 program, to provide the company with an internally-developed antibody to facilitate the combination strategy for COM701 – to test COM701 and COM902 as a dual combination, as well as in triple combination with PD-1 inhibitors.”

It has been shown that CD155 and CD112 are frequently expressed on different types of tumor cells and are recognized by a group of receptors expressed on T and NK cells like CD226 (DNAM-1), TIGIT, CD96, and PVRIG. TIGIT recognition of these two ligands exerts an inhibitory effect on NK cells. PVRIG has also been identified as an inhibitory receptor that recognizes CD112 but not CD155.

It can be speculated that in cancer patients the TIGIT/PVRIG pathways are upregulated and the blockade of both TIGIT and PVRIG may be required to sufficiently stimulate an anti-tumor immune response, with or without additional PD-1 pathway blockade.

As I mentioned before, Bristol-Myers has recently amended the master clinical trial collaboration agreement with Compugen to include BMS-986207. The new Phase 1/2 study (expected to start in the second half of 2020) is designed to evaluate COM701 in combination with Opdivo and BMS-986207 in selected tumor types (ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and a biomarker-driven arm of tumor types with high expression of PVRL2). Dose levels for Opdivo and BMS-986207 combinations have already been determined through prior testing by Bristol-Myers Squibb, allowing for dose escalation of COM701 with fixed doses of Opdivo and BMS‑986207.

Conclusion.

This sudden interest in blocking TIGIT makes Compugen extremely interesting from the perspective of an investor, however, some remarks have to be made.

The Company is not the only one developing drugs against TIGIT. Among small-cap companies, Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), Mereo Biopharma (MREO) and Agenus (AGEN) must be mentioned. Arcus is running a phase 1 to evaluate AB154 (anti-TIGIT) as monotherapy and in combination with zimberelimab (anti-PD1) in patients with advanced solid malignancies. A phase 2 study in first-line NSCLC is now open with early randomized data expected by 4Q20. According to Clinicaltrials.gov Mereo’s phase 1 trial of OMP-31M32 as a single agent or in combination with nivolumab is terminated due to the sponsor’s decision.

Another aspect not to be underestimated is that TIGIT, now appointed as the Next Big Thing in immuno-oncology, in a few weeks, or months, could become something else, like Incyte’s IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat.

To conclude, there are a lot of unanswered questions.

Do we have a clear understanding of the anti-TIGIT mechanism of action?

Do we have a biomarker to select the patients who are most likely to respond to the treatment?

How do anti-TIGIT antibodies work on their own?

But the real question is: why Roche started this ambitious program, apparently out of nowhere? We don't have an answer but Bristol-Myers could help to solve this mystery, and Compugen is part of the equation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.