Deutsche Telekom: Investors Should Know Their Investment Thesis

Nonetheless, there is certainly a viable investment thesis for the company. In the article I would like to explain the respective arguments in more detail.

Introduction

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF/OTCQX:DTEGY) offers a good opportunity to be a bond substitute for conservative investors before the ex-dividend date. Deutsche Telekom has had some turbulent times. Above all, the respective downside and upside risks are limited. On the other hand, investors can look forward to a dividend yield of approximately 3.5 percent. Nevertheless, it is also important to know that the company is not a good choice for pure dividend growth investors.

The major uncertainty factor no longer exists

Until recently, there was a huge elephant in the room and that was the planned merger of T-mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S). After several US states filed suit against the merger because they feared that the merger would drive up prices, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero approved the merger in February. With this, this capital of the long history will probably also finally come to an end. This removes a great deal of uncertainty from the market, as investors can now assume that nothing more stands in the way of the merger and that it can be completed in April 2020.

As a bonus, Deutsche Telekom was able to convince SoftBank (the majority shareholder of Sprint) of a better deal. According to the amendments, SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom will hold 24 percent and 43 percent of voting shares in the newly combined company (through its subsidiaries Sprint and T-Mobile US) instead of 27 percent and 42 percent.

The downside risks are priced in

But with the certainty on the one side comes the certainty one the other side that the company is extremely heavily in debt. Net debt has increased by almost 40 percent and now stands at EUR 76 billion. This is twenty times the net profit and 7.6 times the free cash flow from 2019 and almost three times the 2019 EBIDTA.

In addition, the company still has a lot of other investments to make, both in Europe and in the USA. This is especially true for the expansion of 5G. In Europe, Deutsche Telekom's main problem is that the company is dissatisfied with Nokia and cannot rely on Huawei at the moment because of the general political situation. CEO Höttge emphasized in the conference call that the company is waiting for a decision by the German government:

Look the assessment is as follows; we have seen recently that Brussels and [Indiscernible] the new commissioner has offered a tool box to the industry. I think it's a very reasonable package and it makes a lot of sense what's in there. It demonstrates one thing. It demonstrates, guys, we have to do something our own with regard to encryption and with regard to the software steering. Second, it stresses clearly that one of the big negative sway, we have this difficulties with regard to different infrastructure is the lack of Open RAN and the Open RAN software. So enforcing open line is something. The third one is the idea about penalties synchronizing mechanisms, which should be embedded in to legal enforcement, into the legislation is another topic which makes totally sense. So this is the way going forward. I do not see from what is discussed in Brussels nor in Germany, any kind of impact as we have heard that from DT [ph] or Vodafone on their regulation. Yet we have a clear position that Germany wants to see the core network being Chinese free. That is for us an easy effort going forward to make that possible. And the rest is up for the governmental decision. The conservative party has come to conclusions on this one. And now there's a debate on the governmental body. But it looks like we'll find a solution here. The German government finds a solution which we are able to implement.

That sounds a bit more positive to me than the reality because Deutsche Telekom does not actually award equipment contracts for 5G. This costs the company time and increases the risk of losing market share to competitors.

Conversely, T-Mobile US has also promised to build a nationwide 5G mobile network. The company plans to invest USD 40 billion in the USA for this purpose. But these are facts that are known and should be priced accordingly in the course. In addition, the company is well-positioned with regard to 5G in the US. There, T-Mobile US is six months ahead of schedule and wants to become the first provider of nationwide 5G:

(Source: 5G Launch in the US)

In addition, the Sprint merger could even provide some price fantasy. As I said before, Deutsche Telekom expects some really nice synergies: Deutsche Telekom expects synergies with a cash value of around 43 billion US dollars. More importantly, the merger would create new growth opportunities for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US has experienced extreme organic growth and it was foreseeable that the company would no longer be able to grow on its own with the same growth rate. The new merged company would be closer to the two market leaders and would have a 29.6 percent market share in the USA. The market leader is Verizon (VZ) with 35 percent, closely followed by AT&T (T) with 34 percent.

Even though the clearance took longer than investors expected, I still think these aspects are valid despite Sprint's poor performance. The US market is particularly attractive for telecommunications companies. Deutsche Telekom has experienced this for itself, as the strong operating performance of T-Mobile US has been a key factor in Deutsche Telekom's success in recent years. The US market is particularly attractive due to its size and regulatory environment:

(Source: US Telco market)

Good performance should stabilize the share price

Overall, Deutsche Telekom is, therefore, a rather boring company (like most incumbent telecommunications companies). This, of course, reduces the downside potential. In my view, however, the downside risk is further reduced here by the positive operating performance. The good performance could even make the share price rise further in the future. Because 2019 was a record year for the company in every respect. These are the highlights:

Revenue increased by 6.4 percent to EUR 80.5 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA AL was up 7.2 percent to EUR 24.7 billion.

Free cash flow AL came in at EUR 7.0 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent.

Net profit increased by almost 80 percent to EUR 3.9 billion.

For 2020, Deutsche Telekom expects EBIDTA AL of around EUR 25.5 billion (+3.2 percent) and FCF AL of around EUR 8 billion (+10 percent). Especially the development of FCF is impressive. It should enable the company to make the necessary investments and address the debts. It is also remarkable that T-Systems is finding its way back onto the road to success. According to the company, the order volume was up 8.2 percent in 2019 (EUR 7.3 billion). While the traditional IT business was rather weak, the decline there was almost offset by a good performance of growth areas such as public cloud or security (each with double-digit growth rates). Furthermore, the company is expecting strong EBITDA growth in the upcoming years for the "Systems Solutions" business (around 20 percent in 2020).

Mindset decisive: the share is a bond substitute and not a dividend growth guarantee

However, as already indicated in the introduction, the mindset is likely to be decisive for the question of investment. In the absence of existing strong upside catalysts, Deutsche Telekom is not an investment for investors looking for growth companies. Although the company offers a dividend yield of over 3.5 percent, Deutsche Telekom is also not an investment for dividend growth investors. This is due to the fact that the company does not shy away from cutting the dividend. Only in recent years (since 2014), the dividend has been raised steadily but as I have been predicting a dividend cut for months (first time in May 2019) Deutsche Telekom finally announced that it will cut its dividend for the year 2019 by 14 percent. With the announced cut we are at the level of 2016:

(Source: Dividends since 2005)

Nevertheless, I think it is a good investment for cash flow-oriented investors. The company offers an interesting constellation in which a high dividend yield correlates with low downside risk. At the current level, the dividend is quite safe as it is easily covered by cash flow and profit. It is also expected that the dividend payments will remain at least at EUR 0.6 per share in the coming years. (Source: Stable dividend)

This still results in an ordinary dividend yield of approximately 3.5 percent. In contrast to last year, I think a further cut in the future is rather unlikely. In the contrary, a return to rising dividend payments after the investments in 5G and the merger could be likely in the 2020s. The ex-dividend date is 27 March 2020 and the dividend will probably be paid again at the beginning of April.

Conclusion

Around one percent of my highly diversified retirement portfolio consists of Deutsche Telekom. With the above, the reason for or against an investment has been set. In my eyes the investment thesis is clear. In the near future, the company won't be a high flyer. However, it ensures a reliable cash flow with low downside risk. The Sprint merger and the good operating performance could even lead to further unexpectedly strong growth. Accordingly, I maintain my assessment that Deutsche Telekom is definitely a good bond substitute.

Deutsche Telekom is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DTEGF, DTEGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.