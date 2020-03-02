Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Despite Loss Of Prime Asset, The Company Can Make Gains This Year

The company has more than $1.5bn of cash to invest in new technologies, share buybacks, and acquisitions. I feel positive about this stock which briefly traded as high as $277 in Sep '18.

Investment Thesis

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is an unusual investment case in many respects. First of all, not many companies report year-on-year revenue declines of 174% and yet still have analysts drooling over prospects for the year to come - setting 1-year price targets between $114 and $237 - and yet that is precisely what Ligand has just done.

Naturally, there is an explanation. In March 2019, Ligand sold all of its rights to Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) $1.4bn per annum selling drug Promacta to Royalty Pharma for $827m. In 2018, Promacta - an orally administered medication that increases the level of platelets in a patient's blood, earned Ligand $100m in tiered royalty payments from Novartis. In 2017, the figure was $67m, and in total over an 11-year period, Ligand has earned $291m from Novartis for Promacta. Investors were initially skeptical about the deal and Ligand's stock price fell from $126 to $104 - the decline continued until the end of January this year when Ligand stock traded at ~$86. The current price is $90.74, following a steep drop over the past few days from $103. This is slightly surprising given the generally positive response to the company's 2020 forecast upgrade - and could represent a window of opportunity for investors.

Secondly, Ligand has quite an unusual business model. The company tries to take the sting out of biotech investing by outsourcing its technology platforms to companies that fund the subsequent development and commercialization of drug candidates. In this way, Ligand has been able to construct a diverse portfolio of assets at various stages of development and earns revenues through shares of commercial sales, development milestone payments, and contracts for work. For Ligand investors, it is similar to buying into a fund with a portfolio of assets where 1 big winner can offset many failures - whilst earning some proportion of revenues from every candidate.

The final thing that will be of importance to investors is the incredible spike in price the company experienced in 2018 when Ligand's stock sky-rocketed from a price of $154 at the beginning of March to $276 by September, before dropping back to $104 by March 2019. Ligand had been subject to attacks from short-seller research firm Citron, led by the renowned activist investor Andrew Left, which appeared to have been a significant contributing factor to the price drop.

There are two possible stories here. One is the story of a diversified portfolio of assets supported by multiple revenue streams, any one of which could achieve blockbuster status and provide Ligand with an income in the triple-digit millions, in partnership with a major or minor pharma concern. The other is a story of a company attempting to disguise the weakness of its portfolio and technology behind a smokescreen of questionable partnerships with big names - and one which has just sold its most valuable asset without having a concrete back-up plan in place.

The company's upward revision of its revenue and EPS guidance - to $133m and $3.62 respectively, initially buoyed the share price but in the past few days, the stock has been in free-fall. Based on the company's depressed share price and positive analyst ratings, my take is that Ligand stock makes an attractive speculative investment.

The market appears to have swallowed the sale of Promacta and the subsequent decline in earnings, and despite the damning Citron report - with a war chest of >$1.5bn and more than 200 development projects ongoing - Ligand has a reasonable chance of discovering another Promacta.

A good strategy could be to acquire some stock at the current low price and then to watch very closely for company updates because if it becomes clear that Ligand is failing to meet its targets and its portfolio is unlikely to deliver any strong candidates then the doubts will start to creep back in. Even the short-sellers may be hoping for an uptick in the share price - and preferably a large one - since it makes the task of driving the price back down again easier!

Company Overview

Ligand has over 200 development partnerships in place with a broad range of 120+ partners.

Ligand portfolio by development phase. Source: Ligand website

As we can see from the chart above nearly half of the company's portfolio is comprised of preclinical assets and only a small proportion have progressed beyond Phase 2 clinical trials. On the positive side, 9% of the portfolio is currently commercialized.

These include Amgen's Kyprolis - used in combination with lenalidomide as a third-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma - and Spectrum's Evomela - a melphalan IV formulation which uses Ligand's Captisol technology and is indicated for patients with multiple myeloma undergoing autologous stem cell transplant ("ASCT"). Together these 2 drugs contributed respectively $25m and $5.2m of full-year royalty revenues of $47m, with the now-departed Promacta contributing Q1 only sales of $14.2m.

Ligand Royalty revenues FY19. Source: Company 2019 10K Submission.

If revenues earned through royalties seem a little thin and overly dependent on just 2 drugs (it's a shame, at just 2.3%, the royalty rate for $1bn+ selling Kyprolis isn't higher) then projected 2020 figures of just $36m won't seem all that impressive either. Management has pointed out however that when Promacta revenues are stripped out of 2019 figures then 2020 projections represent a 16% year-on-year increase.

Fortunately, Ligand has 2 further sources of revenue: material sales, and contract payments, which were initially projected to increase 11% and 15% year-on-year to $35m and $48m respectively in 2020, until the company issued a statement last week revising the material figures upwards by several million owing to increased orders for Captisol for the investigational compound remdesivir.

Captisol is one of six Ligand proprietary technologies which the company outsources to its biotech and pharma clients.

Ligand technologies product share. Source: Ligand Website.

Captisol and OmniAb are the 2 standouts here. OmniAb added 9 new partners in 2019 including "large multinational players" Takeda (NYSE:TAK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). Precise details of these partnerships are hard to find which is doubtless something the short-sellers will investigate. OmniAb is a therapeutic human antibody platform whose products are optimized in-vivo using chickens, mice, and rats. Management says they will continue to invest heavily in the technology and also have an investigative partnership in place with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Captisol also enjoyed "it's biggest year-to-date" according to Ligand's President and CEO Matt Foehr, with 9 new clinical and commercial stage partnerships and its highest-ever level of material sales. The trend looks set to continue into 2020, as the company works on expansion in the US, Canada, China and Japan, and as mentioned above, collaborates with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on developing remdesivir - a potential coronavirus treatment. Captisol is also being used by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for a cardiovascular drug candidate, and Takeda who are looking at an accelerated U.S. filing for Captisol enabled Pevonedistat to treat myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS") and a Phase 3 trial for an acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") treatment.

Ligand laid out its hopes for 2020 in terms of pivotal trial results amongst its clients in this table from the Q4 earnings presentation.

Ligand major potential pipeline events in 2020. Source: Q4 earnings presentation.

Another table from the 10-K lays out the value of all milestone payments that could be due to the company.

Ligand potential milestone payments. Source: Company 2019 10K Submission.

The cornerstone of the accusations leveled at Ligand by Citron was the inclusion of several milestone payments Ligand claimed would be due from companies that, when Citron investigated, were found to be non-existent or at an extremely early stage in their development. It is worth noting that of these, only Seelox is included in this table from Ligand's 2019 10-K. Citron also claimed that the likelihood of receiving milestone payments from Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was extremely low given the company's management had been selling their stock holdings - and suggested Ligand was also selling Viking stock.

Personally, however, I do not see this as particularly relevant. Almost every biotech firm I have looked at has agreements in place with big pharma or other biotechs which promise milestone payments that frankly, are very unlikely to be paid out. The agreements may cover 4 or 5 clinical candidates when only one candidate has been selected, for example, and there is only a slim chance that any of the candidates will become commercialized.

Anybody who thinks that Ligand is going to earn every penny of the $3.3bn milestones detailed above is probably not very familiar with how biotech works. Still, the fact is the agreements are in place so Ligand has every right to reproduce them in its official documents.

They comprise only one element - and not the most important - of the company's core businesses in my view. Let's not forget the company has projected revenues of $136m in 2020, not $3.3bn, or that the company earned a very real $824m by disposing of an asset it had helped to create from nothing - or that it has over $1.5bn of cash to invest into the business.

Conclusion - Ligand's share price can grow on revenues and promise of pipeline

In my view, the real acid test for Ligand in the remainder of 2020 is whether the company can hit the financial targets it has projected - as this seems to be what moves the share price and persuades analysts to give the stock a price target of anywhere between $115 and $237.

I believe the company can hit its targets and there is a good chance that one or more of the late-stage clinical trials will result in another commercialized drug which will add another revenue-sharing element to the overall picture.

In some ways, Ligand reminds me of another stock - Teladoc (TDOC) which has survived attacks from short-sellers and has gone on to achieve significant share price growth. Both companies, in my view, can sometimes play a little fast and loose but that is reflective of the business they are in - trying to keep shareholders happy whilst also trying to progress new technologies and healthcare solutions.

Ligand has plenty ($1.5bn+) of cash on hand to fund the development of its 3 main business sectors and the innovative management team, therefore, have a good chance of a positive 2020, in my view. The hunt is on for the next Promacta.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LGND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.