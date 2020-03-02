Target: Entering My Radar As A Buy-On-Weakness Play

Target (TGT) is hours away from disclosing the results of its 2019 holiday quarter, one that seems to have been challenging for the Minneapolis-based retailer. Revenue growth expectations have been trimmed to just above flat, as Target appears to have underperformed in the home and hardline categories in the most recent period. Adjusted EPS is still expected to come in above $1.60, which would easily fall within the company's wide guidance range provided in November 2019.

Credit: Target corporate

Eye on traffic and margins

Target has already pre-announced 4Q19 comps of 1.4% that, if achieved, will reach the lowest levels since 1Q18 at least (see graph below). The apparel, beauty and food segments are expected to pull the key metric up, while popular holiday items like electronics will serve as a drag to the top line. This seems to be a repeat of Walmart's (WMT) earnings report, when the Arkansas peer faced issues leading to the last few weeks of the holiday, but performed well in the less seasonal groceries and pharmacy categories.

I will be curious to see Target's traffic numbers in order to assess the state of consumer activity. Within this context, the intra-quarter trend will be crucial, in my view. I believe that traffic strength in January compared to the November-December period will be a bullish sign that Target's woes might have been confined to seasonal holiday sales. On the other hand, weak numbers in early 2020 could point at continued challenges into the new year, which at this point I consider the least probable scenario.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Lastly, it will be interesting to take a closer look at profitability. Lately, Target has been able to drive margin expansion on the back of "merchandising efforts to optimize costs, pricing, promotions and assortment, combined with the benefit of favorable category sales mix". Because the EPS outlook remained untouched despite the comp guidance downgrade, I find it reasonable that margins will once again improve over year-ago levels.

Waiting to pull the trigger

Back in August of last year, when TGT traded at a current-year P/E of 14.2x, I decided to tap the brakes on my two-year long bullish stance towards this stock. I believed that Target was a great company doing the right things to become more relevant in the brick-and-mortar and digital retail space, but whose stock seemed to properly reflect the opportunities at hand. I turned out to be too early on my call, as the earnings multiple climbed further to briefly surpass 20x by the end of 2019 (see chart below) and share price flirted with the $130 levels.

Data by YCharts

Now, purely from a valuation perspective, TGT trades at a more timid mid-teen multiple that starts to look compelling once again. Assuming long-term EPS growth prospects do not suffer too much from the coronavirus-related headwinds and their impact on the US economy, a five-year forward PEG of about 1.6x does not appear to be unreasonable at all. In fact, it is now half a turn lower than what it was when I issued my more cautious opinion on TGT, six months ago.

The combination of solid company fundamentals and cheaper price (TGT has dropped 20% since the December 30 peak through the end of February) places TGT near the top of my list of stocks to consider buying on weakness. Before pulling the trigger on this stock, however, I prefer to wait until (1) the company clears the 4Q19 earnings hurdle and flushes through the bad holiday season news and (2) the broad market begins to show signs that it can rebound off of the recent COVID-19 correction.

In summary, I keep TGT as a top-of-mind stock, but would rather wait for favorable price action and an "all-clear" sign before committing money to this investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.