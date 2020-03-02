Oxford Immunotec Global PLC's (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call March 2, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt McLaughlin - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Wrighton-Smith - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Conference Call Participants

Sung Ji Nam - BTIG

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Oxford Immunotec's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer.

Matt McLaughlin

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review Oxford Immunotec's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Before we begin I'd like to caution listeners that comments made and financial information provided during the conference call include certain statements that are estimates forward-looking and or subject to various risks and uncertainties. This information reflects our current expectations, assumptions and currently available data, and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business including those under the heading entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 to be filed shortly and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

During the call, we'll also refer to certain financial information on a non-GAAP basis. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures provide useful information for both us and investors to evaluate the company's performance.

These include constant currency comparisons, pro forma revenue, gross margin, loss from continuing operations, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations between certain GAAP and non-GAAP results, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are presented in the tables accompanying our earnings release, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Further, as a reminder, in early November 2018, we completed the sale of our U.S. Laboratory Services business to Quest Diagnostics. As such, the now divested U.S. Laboratory Services business is shown as discontinued operations in the historical financials in our press release and forthcoming Form 10-K.

The discussion of our results and business updates on today's call will be focused on our continuing operations and to assist investors in understanding the underlying performance of the company's continuing operations, we will be comparing to certain unaudited pro forma consolidated information for the prior year periods.

This information, reflected the company's estimated revenue and cost of revenue as of the closing date of the sale of our U.S. laboratory services business to Quest had occurred prior to the respective periods. This information appears supplemental tables in our Q4 earnings press release. The pro forma adjustments in these tables were based on the information available at the time and assumptions that management believe were factually supportable and reasonable.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Oxford Immunotec's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Wrighton-Smith.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning. On today's call I'll provide a brief overview of our operating performance for the quarter and full year 2019, before turning to an update on our business and our strategic priorities. Matt will than take over to discuss our financials before handing the call back to me to provide our 2020 financial guidance. We'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

For the first quarter 2019, we posted revenues at $18.1 million, above the top end of our expectations for the quarter. Total company revenue grew 14% over the fourth quarter of 2018 on a pro forma basis. U.S. revenue was $5.1 million, as expected U.S. revenue was slightly down compared to pro forma revenues for the same period in 2018, given the changed seasonality of the business.

You will recall the U.S. pro forma growth was exceptionally strong in the first half, I mean you knew that would normalize in the second half. For the full year, the U.S. grew 16% pro forma excluding blood donor screening versus 2018. Europe and rest of world revenues of $2.8 million were up 14% compared to the fourth quarter of last year or 16% on a constant currency basis. Highlights from the quarter were continued strong growth in our U.K. ODL business and good growth in France.

Asia revenues were $10.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, up 26% from the same period last year or 22% on a constant currency basis. China was particularly strong as we started with the advantages of going more direct since into that marketplace and selling prices into that geography, including a pricing adjustment that related to Q3 shipments getting caught up with the new contractual price confirmed upon signing of the contract with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in Q4.

For the full year 2019, our global revenues were $73.7 million, above the expectations we had at the beginning of the. This represents year-over-year growth of approximately 12% of the pro forma 2018 revenues and growth of 15% when excluding blood donor screening revenues from the 2018 comparison. We saw approximately 15% growth in each of our geographical regions for the year, which demonstrates the broad-based growth drivers of the business as we displaced the skin test and convert customers to our superior products around the world.

We sold close to 4 million tests during the year, setting a new high watermark for TB volumes and bringing the cumulative number of tests we have now sold to nearly $20 million. In addition to our continued focus on driving revenue growth, we've also been very pleased with the progress in the company's profitability metrics. We continued our track record of gross margin expansion coming in at 73.8% for the year, growing about 590 basis points over the pro forma gross margin in 2018.

In the year we were successfully repurposing the company's spending around our new more focused business model bringing down operating expenditure. This OpEx reduction, coupled with the continued growth in revenues and gross margins, drove the company to adjusted EBITDA of breakeven for the second half of the year.

Turning now to our key operating priorities and the business updates, our strategy is to grow our TB revenues across three vectors. Firstly, our converting from the skin test. The market is only about 20% converted from the skin test or IGRA technology. We continue to drive this conversion aided by guidelines that are becoming ever more favorable to IGRA.

Secondly, from overall market growth, our TB testing is continuing to growth as the world seeks to get control of the TB epidemic. This is being led by bodies such as the World Health Organization whose new 2018 latent TB guidelines should clear evidence for the benefit of systematic testing and treatment of latent TB and support IGRA testing globally for high risk populations.

Lastly, by taking share from IGRA competitors, we currently have about 25% of the IGRA markets, although we have shown that we can become a leading brand in several countries on the basis of differentiated performance and simplified analytical workflow. We are now able to strengthen our offer through providing automation and improved economics to labs.

Our key initiatives to support this strategy are to deliver automation to our customers globally, to improve economics for customers who choose these for TB, and thirdly to expand our sales and marketing teams and also use commercial partnership to add to our voice and reach in the market.

Lastly, recognizing that more and more countries are or will establish winning programs, we need to continue to expand our geographical coverage to be able to take advantage of this market growth.

Commenting on each of these in turn, beginning with automation. Automating our tests has been a significant focus of our R&D efforts and dollars over the past few years, and has culminated in a new technology called T-cell Select. T-cell Select is a platform technology which allows white blood cells to be purified using magnetic fields without impacting their function in a live cell test like ours. Cell separation is a key aspect of our technology and one that differentiates us from other IGRAs.

With T-cell Select, this new process results in an exceptionally pure sample. Consequently, blood samples collected in the single standard blood tube can now be stored for up to 54 hours of room temperature before use in the test, a significant increase over the prior 32-hour window. This further extends our unrivaled simplicity and logistics advantages for customers.

Perhaps more importantly, by using our new T-cell Select accessory kit for the first time, customers have an automated solution for T-SPOT.TB. The use of automation will simplify workflow, improve throughput, and reduce hands-on time for labs performing T-SPOT.TB. We believe it enables our existing customers to grow and enables us to win customers who've always wanted our test performance, cutting workflow was previously was a challenge.

For example, we recently won a significant tender from an opinion leading French Hospital to replace their IGRA with T-SPOT.TB running on automated platform. Also in installation and onsite qualification of its automation, I'm pleased to report this site has just gone live with T-SPOT.TB and this is in the process of switching volume over from its prior test.

We also started shipping products and placing automation with other customers in our Europe and rest of the world region and we have a very strong pipeline of interested customers. There is a regulatory process to go through to bring this product into additional jurisdictions, we are well into our U.S. Studies faster approval and I'll report more on the anticipated launch timing once we have submitted and have received comments back from the agency.

Moving to improving economics for our customers, labs are under increasing financial pressure and is therefore, it is part of our strategy to constantly improve economics for our customers. In the U.S., Obama legislation has ended pricing for Laboratory testing. Under this new regime, reimbursement for most tests is declining. However, T-SPOT.TB has a stable reimbursement level under a reimbursement code that is unique to our tests. As we are able to make automation available in the U.S., we believe this will enable customers to improve their economics.

More generally, automation by reducing labor requirements makes our tests more attractive for them to run. Our product automation, we can improve the economics for our customers and we can increase the efficiency of our go-to-market channel and reduce the mark ups between us and our end customer. To that end, our recent transition of business model in China, gives us more pricing flexibility in what is a large, attractive, and growing market for TB testing. We are also expanding the number of wholesalers for use in Japan which allows our key end customer to use their favored vendor.

Lastly, as it relates to our U.K. ODL service, we are already part of the U.K. National Health Services logistics network to enable hospitals to send their samples seamlessly as though they were sending to any other part of the NHS. We are now working to become synched to the NHS' Central Large Laboratory Information system so that customers can order and receive results with a click of a button reducing labor and costs to them in administrative tasks.

Moving now to sales, marketing and commercial partnerships, as we've previously communicated, a major focus of our recent sales and marketing expansion has been in Asia, especially in China, where we are in transition to a new business model, away from our prior exclusive distribution partner, to a model whereby we take more direct control of the sales, promotional and market development activities.

This transition has been progressing well. We have retained a vast majority of our end-use customers through the transition. Pricing is coming in line with our estimates, but it will still take some time for revenue mix to stabilize and therefore first in where the pricing finally settles out. The operational side of things are running smoothly with importation by Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and subsequent onward contracting and shipments to end-use customers working well.

Obviously we cannot talk about China without also talking about the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has several effects on our business, which I'll take in turn. Most importantly, our Chinese staff are all currently fit and healthy. However, as with much of the population, they are under some travel restrictions and mostly working from home, limiting their ability for example, to make sales calls to grow our business there.

Equally patient are largely staying at home and avoiding hospitals unless absolutely necessary and also products and sales are out-sizing coronavirus than other diseases. Consequently, demand for testing is significantly lower than it would be under normal circumstances. We don’t purchase any raw materials from China in our manufacturing and in polling our key suppliers, they also do not rely on Chinese components.

Moreover, we've been carrying a healthy stock of raw materials as part of our Brexit risk mitigation. Consequently we believe there is low risk in our supply chain for the time being from the disruptions and no more business activity in China.

Another item in China that we've been working through is the renewal of our registration. China requires that you reregister your products every five years. Applications must be submitted six months before expiration. Although we timely submitted our renewal application approximately eight months prior to expiration, the renewal was not issued prior to the expiration of our license on December 11, 2019. The registration renewal was delayed as the National Medical Products Association or NMPA had scheduled an order of our manufacturing facility which they wanted to complete before signing off on the registration.

We now have the findings from the order which went well and the NMPA has not indicated that they have any further questions for us. We therefore believe that we have cleared all the substantive steps to obtaining re-registration and are therefore close to receiving it. But we are also told that resources within the NMPA have been diverted to prioritize coronavirus matters and hence they are somewhat distracted from and delayed in normal activity.

We currently have adequate stock in the market to meet demand for the time being, however we will need to get registration in a timely way in order for us to be able to continue to serve the Chinese market without interruption.

As an added protection against delays, we're also shipping some more kits manufactured before the 11th of December to China. This will give us additional bulk of stock in the market. I'll comment a little late on how these things impact our outlook for the year when I talk to revenue guidance for Q1 and the full-year.

Turning to commercial partnerships, we continue to focus on the success of our relationship with Quest, who is a key partner for the company in the U.S. As you know, principal rationale for this transition with Quest was to significantly increase the reach and competitiveness of T-SPOT.TB in the U.S. market. We are now seeing the strategy bearing fruit. Quest continues to make progress on implementation, expanding availability of T-SPOT.TB through their commercial team and their joint venture network.

T-SPOT.TB is now available in over 1400 patient service centers nationally and growing all the time. I'm also pleased to report that Quest has started running T-SPOT.TB in their Chantilly laboratory to improve capacity and access to testing. As a result, our sales growth through Quest is increasingly coming from new ordering providers, primarily in physician offices.

By the end of 2019 Quest has added 20,000 new prescribers of T-SPOT.TB. We continue to collaborate well together, most recently on an initiative to drive IGRA usage in rheumatologists with the implementation of a rheumatology panel that includes T-SPOT.TB. And Quest is leading the T-SPOT.TB and providers with the immuno-compromised patients.

For all these reasons, we have been highly encouraged by the way the relationship request is progressing and continue to expect the results in further expanding growth opportunities. We also have an important commercial partnership in Russia which has generated strong growth for us in 2019. However, we feel the market opportunity in Russia is significant and there is a lot of headroom still to grow there. Consequently we're continuing to work closely with our commercial partners and pulling through the further growth there.

Lastly, turning to our commitment to expand our geographical coverage, we're also very proud to have been included in the product catalogue of the Global Drug Facility or GDF. The mission of GDF is to facilitate worldwide equitable access to tuberculosis medicines and diagnostics. As of May 2019, GDF had delivered more than $2 billion in TB medicines and diagnostics to 142 countries. And GDF is the largest global provider of quality assured TB medicines, diagnostics and laboratory supplies to the public sector.

The GDF is housed and administered by the WHO within the Stop TB Partnership. The objective of the GDF also safe to the markets, the GDF works with the suppliers, donors and other stakeholders to ensure the availability of quality assured and sustainable priced products that respond in response to market needs.

Secondly to facilitate access, GDF provides technical assistance to facilitate the introduction and uptake of innovative medicines and diagnostics in client countries, and finally, to provide best in class procurement services to ensure the countries have access to the quality assured products they need when they need them.

We have agreed to sell T-SPOT.TB and associated accessory regions at pricing which we believe will facilitate uptake of our tests, even in countries with the least resources. Following completion of final contracts we look forward to partnership with the GDF to shape the market, facility access to our tests and use their procurement network to streamline our access to new markets.

We see this is as a big step to opening up major new channels for additional countries in light of the inclusion of T-SPOT.TB in the World Health Organization's list of Essential Diagnostics and the changing WHO guidance which now includes a role for our tests even in the highest burdened countries.

Outside of TB, the company continues to pioneer new technology to measure the immune system and we have a longer term aspiration to leverage our technology in other areas. One such area is to utilize our technology to enable personalized medicines for transplant recipients to manage their risk from cytomegalovirus or CMV infection. Two significant new pieces of evidence from our T-SPOT CMV tests have recently been published which demonstrated the clinical value of our technology in measuring the immune response to CMV.

The company has been busy this past year setting the foundations for growth into 2020 and beyond. These foundations are also built from operational improvements to continue to support the company's growth and improved efficiency. For example, we are augmenting our facility footprint in the UK to increase capacity, also this year we are rationalizing our two U.S. sites into one site and at the same time establishing an automation R&D and technical support capability ahead of the future U.S. approval.

We are also embarking on a project to replace our antiquated operating and financial system with a new ERP system, which will once implemented, give us new analytics and bring multiple efficiencies to current processes. The company has transformed through the quarter 2019 and notwithstanding the coronavirus curveball, we come into 2020 with strong momentum and our focus on investing to drive further growth in the company.

I'll now hand it over to Matt, who will give you some more detailed comments on our financials.

Matt McLaughlin

Thank you, Peter. Our full-GAAP results as shown in our press release issued today, showed a comparison of our Q4 2019 with the GAAP numbers of our continuing operations for Q4 2018. For the reasons I have already explained, when giving year-over-year comparisons I'll be referring the pro forma numbers for Q4 2018 instead to enable the comparison on a like-for-like basis to our Q4 2019 results. You can find these tables at the end of our press release after the presentation of the GAAP results.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of $18.1 million were up 18% versus GAAP revenues in Q4 2018 and up 14% from pro forma revenues in Q4 2018. Breaking down our reported revenues on a regional basis, U.S. revenue was $5.1 million, representing 28% of our revenue, Europe and Rest of World revenue was $2.8 million representing 15% of our revenue; and Asia revenue was $110.2 million representing 56% of our revenue.

Turning to volumes in our TB business, in the fourth quarter we sold approximately 250,000 tests in the U.S. via kit sales and over 550,000 tests in our OUS region, both via kit sales and test process in our U.K. ODL service business.

Gross profit for the quarter of $14.2 million was up 26% from the pro forma gross profit in the prior year period. Overall gross margin for the quarter was 78.3%, an increase of about 710 basis points from the prior year period pro forma number. Written [ph] down margins by product-service split, product gross margin was 79.4% and service gross margin was 58.5%. We saw an expansion in product margins of 700 basis points as we continue to pull through benefits of larger batch sizes, greater automation of kit manufacturing, as well as the benefits from fixed costs being spread over higher volumes.

We also continue to gain a tailwind from the roll off of royalties as we move to protecting our products through company generated IP. However, we also benefited from a onetime adjustment related to our transition to new pricing in China. We also saw strengthening in service margins, both as we have eliminated the drag on margins from the blood donor screening service and as we continue to grow volumes in our U.K. service lab.

Turning to operating expenses, operating expenses increased by $400,000 or 3% from the prior year period. Sales and marketing expenses increased to $7.3 million, primarily driven by growth in the APAC region and our transition to a more direct model in China.

Research and Development expenses increased to $2.7 million due to timing of both new and ongoing clinical studies, particularly those that support automation. General and administrative expenses decreased to $6.1 million. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter included approximately $940,000 of share based compensation. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million compared to a pro forma net loss of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $3.2 million loss. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes share based compensation, unrealized FX gains or losses, and unusual items remained around breakeven with a $931,000 loss for the fourth quarter of 2019. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the fourth quarter with a very healthy cash position of $181 million. During the quarter, we repurchased $3.7 million of our shares at an average price of approximately $15.54 cents under our share repurchase program. I would note that in the first quarter, we've already purchased significantly more shares than we did in Q4 and to date, we've purchased $13 million of stock under the program.

I'll now hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Matt. For the full year 2020 prior the coronavirus outbreak, we had expected revenues of between $83 million and $86 million representing 15% year-over-year growth of the midpoint. On the assumption that business returns to normal in China by the end of March, and that there's no material disruption to our ability to serve the market, we estimate the impact of the reduced demand for testing and the reduced selling days to be around $5 million for the full-year.

Consequently, our guidance for the full-year including the impact of coronavirus in China is for revenues of between $78 million and $81 million. We will of course update our guidance on our next earnings call, as we continue to watch how the coronavirus outbreak plays out globally.

Based on the midpoint of our annual guidance, we expect approximately 13% to 18% of full-year revenues to fall in the first quarter. As seen in prior years, Q1 is typically the weakest quarter of the year for Asia. This is obviously exacerbated by the impact of the coronavirus in China where testing consumption is down significantly. We therefore expect an unusual weak quarter in Asia before it picks up throughout the remainder of the year.

As I mentioned previously, we are shipping some additional kits to China, but we have some uncertainty about whether we'll be able to recognize this revenue in Q1. Consequently, we have a larger than normal range for Q1 with the extent of the range principally reflecting whether or not this shipment clears customs before the end of Q1.

We expect strong continued year-over-year growth out of Europe and a sequential increase in Q4. In the U.S. in line with the new seasonal pattern, we expect a sequential increase in Q4. This will be a little muted as Quest now that they have experience with us as a supplier is looking to take down stock levels over the first half to move to a more just in time shipment pattern.

Moving down the P&L, we're focused on continuing to drive our gross margins through investments in manufacturing automation and economies of scale and we see an opportunity for gross margins for the year to grow it at least 100 basis points over 2019. On the bottom line given that we feel we're still in the early innings in TB, we're focused on making investments to maximize the long-term growth of the company rather than trying to manage to a particular profitability target.

Having said that, we do expect to maintain the company around, about the adjusted EBITDA breakeven level for the year as we make those investments. I would note however, that there will be quarterly fluctuations not least due to fluctuations in quarterly revenue levels.

On the balance sheet side, our principal use of cash is to continue our share buyback. We also intend over time to deploy cash to gain new products for us to develop and sell through our expanding commercial channel. These investments will be in R&D to develop additional tests based on our technology, as well as opportunistically executing on business development, and/or M&A if we see complementary assets that will be synergistic to our current business.

That concludes our formal prepared remarks. We will now open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Sung Ji Nam from BTIG.

Sung Ji Nam

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. May be starting out with T-SPOT CMV, Peter to the extent possible, could you talk about what the timelines look like for potential commercial launch? And then also remind us again what the total addressable market opportunities there could be?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning Sung Ji. Thanks for the question. So the way we're looking at CMV is we view it as a part of a longer-term play in our aim to diversify our portfolio over time. We will require regulatory approval in the U.S. and for us to establish value based reimbursements. So we're in the process of evaluating the market opportunity, building out the business case and getting some more market feedback before we will apply significant resources to it.

Consequently, this should not be viewed as a revenue driver for the time being, at least. As it relates to the term here, that's one of the things that we're looking to gain clarity on and then probably it will depend on what reimbursement level or what reimbursement pathway we would seek to take in the U.S. and hence I don't want to put out a figure right now until that work is complete.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay, great. And then just my follow up is on the Coronavirus outbreak. I was wondering, you had announced that you are shipping some kits to China as a rollout test for TB. I was wondering what's the uptake on that front is? And then also, as you look at some of the other regions getting hit by the outbreak such as South Korea and Italy, could you kind of talk about, I guess remind us again, kind of your - how you know how important those kind of regions might be?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay, yes. Thank you for the question. So I think in terms of the shipment, I think you're referring to the donation of RMB3 million worth of kits to China. That's been very well received by the KOLs in China. And obviously, as we're building a more direct presence in China, you know, we view that as part of our reputation and brand building efforts in China.

As it relates to other countries of coronavirus, we have not yet seen a disruption to our business in Japan and South Korea, for example, but obviously, if other countries would impose the same kind of travel restrictions, and patients were to display the same kind of behaviors as we've seen in China, then clearly there would be a disruption in those countries.

We haven't reflected that in our guidance at this point, because obviously, it's still very early and as I said, we've not yet seen a disruption. I would know, of course that, Japan is material for us, but smaller than China and South Korea is a much smaller component of our revenue. So it's really Japan that would be the market we would be most focused on.

Sung Ji Nam

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Schenkel with Cowen.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Christophe [ph] for Doug. Thanks for taking my question. Just to follow up on the last question, could you comment on if you expect to recapture any of the lost revenue due to the coronavirus situation?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Hi Chris. Yes, thanks for the question. I mean, when we've seen these interruptions before, because even though there might be pent up demand for testing you know healthcare systems are generally running pretty close to full capacity. And so they can't just double the amount of patients they see, just because there's pent up demand and so in our assumption is that the demand is just lost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And, Peter, I believe you mentioned that there are 20,000 new prescribers of T-SPOT.TB in the U.S. Can you provide a bit more detail on the profile of these prescribers? Are they new to IGRAs or are they competitive conversions? And additionally, are there any more logistical barriers as it relates to ordering for this customer group?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so I don't have the answer on that, on who they are exactly and whether there are competitive takeaways or new to IGRAs. We're working through that. We're doing some survey work of that at the moment, which will give us better information to inform that.

In terms of the logistical barriers, Quest has made very significant progress, you know all on the electronic ordering system and results system. As I said, we're in about 1400 patient service centers now getting closer and closer to I think having just over 2000, so that's making progress.

Quest is making progress on enhancing logistics ease and capacity for T-SPOT.TB, as I mentioned through the joint venture networks, but also for opening up or running T-SPOT.TB in their Chantilly lab. There still is some remaining steps to be made on the integration activities. But I think it's very encouraging that we're already seeing so many new prescribers of T-SPOT.TB and it kind of indicates the main rationale why we did the transaction which was to access parts of the market that we couldn't otherwise reach ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you also give us an update on your larger account strategy [indiscernible]? Have you seen meaningful increase in the win rate or access to potential new large accounts and how are you thinking about this dynamic in 2020?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, we actually have been working very successfully with question [ph] national accounts team and we have some - have made some actually some very significant wins in the course of 2019. So, Chris, you will know that our customer base prior to the transaction was most of those large accounts, typically hospitals and big public health accounts, and we certainly, whilst we're clearly wanting to see growth in the physician office channel because that was the part of the market that we couldn't have access to before, but doesn't mean we've taken off the off accelerator as it relates to large accounts. And as I mentioned, we're working well with Quest on closing those as that continues to be part of the growth story of the company going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and for my last question, just on T-Cell Select, I guess this is a question on commercialization, is your potential to commercialize that product for applications beyond TB testing? I mean, you said it apparently is just a product that diagnostic vendors or labs could use and is there an opportunity here to explore?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, absolutely. So, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the company has through the course of working with TB has been really pioneering some new technology for measuring the immune system, and that can be deployed in many different areas. And it's not just us who have the need to purify white blood cells for use in functional lifestyle assays. And so over time, we've got our hands full right now deploying that automation for TB, but over time, absolutely, we would like to explore that technology in additional markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks, this is Julia on for Tycho. First starting off in China, could you elaborate on the pricing adjustments that you talked about and when do you expect pricing to eventually settle out? And how much incremental improvement should we expect in 2020? And then regarding the registration renewal in China, how much risk is embedded in your guidance if any?

Matt McLaughlin

Hi, Julia, it's Matt, thanks for the question. I'll take the first part, and then I'll hand it over to Peter on the registration. So with respect to the pricing adjustment, it was around $1 million that we booked in Q4 associated with the Q3 shipment. So that was basically retroactively adjusting the pricing in Q3. And if you look at it on a gross margin basis, it's roughly, it rounds to about 200 basis points of gross margin in both Q3 and Q4. So that's just broadly how to think about it.

In terms of the overall pricing in China, there's still some dynamics that we've got to see play out over the next kind of quarter or two and that really depends on the mix. We've had roughly 90% of our customers convert from Fushan over to Shanghai Pharma and we're - Shanghai Pharma is still in the process of contracting with them. And so really, it depends on the end user segment, you know, is it a tier two distributor, is it a lab? Is it a hospital? And then what province are we selling into? So depending on that mix, in terms of how it shakes out, that will then give us a much clearer view on the average pricing in the country. So that's kind of what we're working through as we get into early 2020.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So taking your question Julia about re-registration, so as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we believe we are close to re-registration and there isn't a material impact on the business right now, because we have adequate stock in the markets continuing to serve demand and we will do for some time. You know, on the basis both that we have spot to cover us for the time being and because of our expectation that we will receive the registration in a timely way, our guidance is based on the fact that there isn't a material disruption to supply in the marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then, in the U.S., I was wondering if you have a rough sense of when you expect the T-Cell Select approval and are there any contributions embedded in your guidance? And then in terms of seasonality, how - what's the magnitude of the sort of, the pressures in seasonality between first half and second half we should be thinking about?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay, so as it relates to T-Cell Select, as I said in my prepared remarks, we will give timelines once we submit it and have feedback from the agencies. At this point in time, I'm not going to give that other than to say that we do not expect it to materially impact revenues this year, which I think was part of your question.

As it relates to seasonality and first half, as I mentioned, Quest is - now they've got comfortable with us as a supplier, is seeking to take down the inventory levels from the inventory level they inherited when the transaction happened. And that's somewhere in the $1 to $2 million range headwind for us this year, largely in the first half.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bill Quirk with Piper Sandler.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Rachel on for Bill. Thanks for taking the questions. So first off, could you just give us some more colour on guidance and the pacing over the year? And then next, following up on the registration renewal comments? So you mentioned you have adequate stock for the time being, could you just talk about the colour on that and how long do you think that stock will last? And then do you have any more specifics about when you think you will receive registration? I know you said you think it will come soon, but just given the delays in the process from the coronavirus distraction, and if you have had any conversations or any color on that would be great as well? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Rachel, it was quite difficult to hear. So I'm going to answer the second question, which I heard, and then I am going to ask you to repeat your first question. We didn't catch that. So on the registration renewal, based on current utilization in the market, we've got months rather than weeks of stock left in the market. And as I mentioned, we're seeking to get additional stock into the country, which, if it clears customs will continue to elongate that pathway.

You know, estimating timelines of regulatory agencies is always difficult. It's not something within our control. But as I said in my prepared remarks, we don't have any outstanding questions from the agency. We believe we're close. And given that we have that much stock in the market, we believe we will obtain it in time before we're out of stock in the market. Would you please repeat your first question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So my first question was, could you just give us some more color on guidance and the pacing over the year? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Fine, so I mean, obviously, Q1 will be light, as I've said, because of general seasonality in the business. Specifically, Asia is always kind of weak season in Q1 and they'll see that's exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. seasonally is generally weaker in Q1. But obviously in first half of this year, as I said, the Quest destocking will impact the business to the tune of $1 million to $2 million over the course of the year, but that's falling in the first half primarily. Matt, is there any comments you'd like to make about the rest of the year?

Matt McLaughlin

No, I think the rest of the year is, as we look out to kind of Q2, Q3, Q4, once you see the uptick from Q1, Q2 will be our biggest quarter of the year, I think is what we expect just given seasonality, both in the in the U.S. and Japan, but it will be relatively consistent with Q3 and Q4. I don't see any big peaks or valleys in those other quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Matt McLaughlin

Thanks, Rachel.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, thank you all for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results. We look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.