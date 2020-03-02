On Pandemics, Fear, And Your Portfolio

Nobody knows what's next, but the market is moving first on fear. The question is whether investors should follow that lead.

Last month, I wrote a piece on coronavirus and China. This month it's clear COVID-19 has become a global concern. While people all over the world are still grappling with the viral pandemic, markets are overcome by a fear pandemic and already in correction territory.

Data by YCharts

Markets are in a fluid and fearful state. In times like this, it's useful to step back and take a level-headed look at the big picture before making a move.

Two sides to the outbreak

There are at least two sides to this outbreak. The first and most important is the impact on public health, and CV is clearly a serious health concern. As of this writing, global cases are over 84,000 and deaths are near 3,000. For what it's worth, both the growth rates in cases and deaths seem to be slowing (shown below). Source: worldometers.info

I'm no virologist or healthcare professional by any means and I'm not making light of the situation or dismissing anyone affected. I'm just looking at the cold, hard numbers, numbers that make me think CV may be less bad than many fear, relatively speaking.

Consider that CV is a new virus we know very little about. What we do know is it's highly contagious, we have limited ways to fight it, and it's already killed about 3,000 people. All bad, but we don't exist in a vacuum so we should ask bad relative to what?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an average of 450,000 people die every year from the flu, with millions infected. Keep in mind influenza is something we're very familiar with. We have lots of experience handling it and we've developed many ways to fight it (although there is no cure). And yet hundreds of thousands of people still die from the flu every year. Now, that's really bad, relatively speaking.

I'm aware CV and the flu are not the same, but the raw numbers still speak for themselves. Assuming the number of deaths is a good measure of the ultimate concern, people should be climbing over one another for face masks and canned food during the annual flu season. And since they don't, it's reasonable to question why people are doing so in reaction to CV.

The other side

The other side of CV is its financial effect. Regardless of where CV goes from here, it's already made an impact on the global economy. That large swathes of China were shut down for weeks will alone hurt many economies, whether directly or through the supply chain. And that's before accounting for similar scenarios in other countries.

The swift and fierce sell-off over the past two weeks is the market awakening to all this. The trillion-dollar question is have markets overreacted? As of now, nobody knows. That's not just in the general "we never know with markets" sense, but also because there's just not enough relevant economic data to measure yet.

What we have now are some scary warnings and predictions about how bad things could get. In other words, recent market action has been primarily driven by fear and speculation. What happens next depends on whether the actual data are better or worse than anticipated.

If conditions are even worse than expected and the global economy slides into recession, then look out below because "we ain't seen nothing yet!" However, if conditions end up better than expected and the global economy avoids recession, we could see an equally violent tear to the upside. It's easy to dismiss that possibility, but history shows generally positive market results three to six-month following outbreaks.

Better than a coin toss

Of course, things could be different this time, there are so many factors to consider other than CV -- valuations, presidential election, global supply chains, etc. Yes, markets could go into free fall from here for any number of reasons. But investing in the stock market has always been like climbing a perpetual "wall of worry" where any step could result in the next slip.

As of now, nobody knows what will happen with CV, the economy, or the markets. I guess the odds of the economy doing better or worse than expected are 50/50. And how stocks react to that news is also a coin-toss. To me, there's a low probability of correctly guessing if now is a good time to "cash out," and even lower assuming I'd also need to correctly guess when to get back in.

Meanwhile, from a long-term perspective, there is a near certainty that markets will get past both the current CV and fear pandemics. That doesn't mean markets won't fall further short-term, but that will almost certainly matter less and less over time.

Based on historical data back to the 1920s, the S&P 500 has never produced a negative 20-year return. The minimum annualized return was +2.048% with and an average of +9.257%. That's not to say a 20-year loss won't ever happen, but I'll take those odds over a coin toss any day. Source: Macro Trends

The bottom line

With so much fear, uncertainty, and CV in the air markets could certainly continue to make new lows in the weeks ahead. But regardless of what happens with COVID-19 or the markets, what we do in response should be determined by our individual needs and goals.

For example, short-term traders may see this volatility as a good opportunity to enter or exit markets. However, long-term investors who seek to profit from market growth over time will probably be better off staying put than guessing when to jump in or out.

The bottom line is it all goes back to ensuring your portfolio is properly aligned with your personal needs, goals, and circumstances. If that's true, then you and your portfolio have nothing to fear but fear itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFA, EEM, SPY, ACWI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.